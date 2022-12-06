Drop Inches off Your Waist With This Cardio & Resistance Workout

The winter season combined with the holidays can be an all-too-easy time to put on some extra pounds. Extra weight will typically prevent you from looking and feeling your best. Instead of stressing over the situation, we're serving up a solution, You can easily drop inches off your waist with this cardio and resistance workout, so put on your athletic wear, and let's get started.

Losing weight isn't simply a great way to look your best. Dropping a few inches around your midsection will help you feel so much better by maintaining your health and preventing chronic conditions, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If this sounds like a smart course to you, then consider using the following cardio and resistance workout from Vivian Yu, certified personal trainer, nutritionist, and one of the founders of One Body Personal Training. Yu tells Eat This, Not That! this workout is just what you need to get the results you're looking for when it comes to your waist. So keep reading to learn all about how to drop inches off your waist, and next up, don't miss The Ultimate Workout To Get Rid of Hip Fat Fast, Trainer Says.

1 Pilates Scissors

To kick off your workout, Yu suggests using pilates scissors to cut inches off your midsection.

You can get yourself ready by lowering down onto the floor, making sure you're comfortable. Lift your legs into the air while lifting both your head and shoulders off of the ground. Next, take your right ankle in your hand while lowering your left leg down to the ground. Then, switch over and do the same with your left ankle and right leg. Complete three sets of 20 reps on each side.

2 High Knees

Next up, get ready for some high knees. "This exercise is great for toning the muscles in your core and slimming down your waist," Yu explains.

You'll use your core for this exercise to help keep you steady and allow your legs to do the rest of the work. Start by standing up, with your feet hip-width apart. From there, lift your right knee, and bring it up toward your chest as close as possible without hurting yourself. Without pausing, let that leg down, and bring your left knee up in the same way as you had done with the right. Keep this movement going while alternating legs for a total of 30 seconds.

3 Russian Twists

Next, Yu suggests tackling a few Russian twists. To do so, start by sitting on the floor. While keeping your back straight, bend your knees while placing both of your feet flat on the ground.

Once you're in the right position, you can start to lean back a little. You should also put your hands down on the floor behind you in order to steady yourself. To complete the twist, simply turn your torso to the right side as you also touch the ground with the opposite hand. Allow your body to twist back into the starting position before you turn to the left side, and touch the ground with your right hand. Complete three sets of 20 reps per side.

4 Planks

If planks are new to you, then know that they're both simple and challenging. They are popular and quite effective. Yu explains, "Planks are a great exercise for targeting both the abdominal and oblique muscles."

In order to do a plank, you'll first want to flip over and flop down (gently, of course) onto your belly. As you get into the same position as a pushup, keep your hands beneath you and shoulder-width apart. Keep your feet about hip-width distance apart. Next, place your forearms down on the floor, and let them support your body's weight.

Do your best to stay in this position anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds. Then, let yourself rest before lifting yourself into a plank again for a total of two or three times. If you can't hold the plank position for that long and do it that many times, simply do what you can, and attempt to increase the time by a few seconds each time you perform your workout.

5 Crunches

Yu also suggests adding classic crunches to your routine is an effective workout for your abdominal muscles, and will therefore help to drop inches off your waist. Although a crunch may seem pretty straightforward, you'll definitely want to ensure that you're doing them properly so that they're both as safe and as effective as you surely want them to be.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To become a crunch-dominating expert, you'll want to lie on your back and keep your knees bent. Place your feet flat on the ground and your hands behind your head. Now that you're ready, don't jolt yourself up into a full sitting position. Instead, merely lift your shoulders off the ground, and curl into a crunch. Hold this position for two seconds before you lower yourself down in a slow and controlled manner. Repeat this again until you've completed 10 to 15 crunches.