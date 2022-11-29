The Best Resistance Band Workout for Weight Loss, Trainer Reveals

For many individuals, exercising at home is a whole lot easier. It can save time and money from going to the gym, commuting, dealing with bad weather, and more. But while bodyweight moves are solid, eventually, you'll need extra resistance if you want to keep getting stronger, burn more calories, and achieve better results. That's where resistance bands can help. So we've put together the best resistance band workout for weight loss that'll complete your at-home fitness routine.

The benefits of training with resistance bands? First off, they're small and lightweight so you can keep them at home or even pack them to take with you when traveling. Second, they offer many resistances from light to super heavy. Finally, because they have a constant resistance that increases as you lengthen the band, it improves your power and explosiveness.

Read on for an awesome workout you can do to burn a ton of fat and drop excess pounds with just resistance bands. Each letter is a superset, so, for example, alternate between A1 and A2 until you complete all your sets, and then move on to your "B" superset.

A1) Band squats, 4 sets, 8 reps

The first move in this resistance band workout for weight loss is the band squat. They call squats the "king of all exercises" for a reason—it targets practically every muscle in your lower body and quite a few in your upper body, too. By using a resistance band, not only do you build more strength, but you'll also increase your power, which helps you with sports, running, biking, and more.

To perform this exercise, stand on one end of a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart with your toes slightly out. Place the other end of the band behind your neck with the loop in front of your body. Start the movement by sitting backward and spreading your knees apart. Descend below parallel while keeping your lower back flat. At the bottom of the movement, drive through your heels, and keep your knees apart.

A2) Band No Money, 4 sets, 12 reps

This is a simple and effective exercise to strengthen the critical muscles at the back of your shoulders, which improves your shoulder health and your overall posture. Because they're so small, you can do them while you're resting for some "active recovery" and extra calorie burn.

Hold a resistance band with your palms up in front of you while keeping your elbows tucked into your torso and your shoulder blades squeezed together. Spread the band while keeping your elbows against your body until your forearms are parallel to each other. Return to the starting position, and repeat.

B1) Band Good Morning, 3 sets, 10 reps

Want to strengthen your glutes, hamstrings, and lower back? Look no further. Trust me, if you're doing these correctly, they get phenomenal results no matter your goals.

Stand on one end of a band with your feet hip-width apart, and place the other end of the band behind your neck with the loop in front of your body. Push your hips backward with a slight knee bend, keep your back neutral, and descend until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Drive through your heels, and return to the starting position.

B2) Band Pushups, 3 sets, 10 reps

Using a resistance band is a great way to upgrade the traditional pushup! Not only does it help you build more strength in your upper body and arms, but because it gets harder as you rise, it'll build more explosiveness.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

With the resistance band in both hands, place the loop behind your back. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width distance apart. Keep your lower back flat and your hips in line with your shoulders. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend. Push up, and repeat.

B3) Band Bent-Over Row, 3 sets, 10 reps

Everyone should do lots of pulling exercises for their upper body—like rows—to strengthen the muscles in their upper back. Why? Because they increase your overall strength, realign your posture, and keep your shoulders happy.

To complete this exercise, stand on a resistance band with your feet shoulder-width apart and with one end in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, and bend at your hips until your torso is almost parallel to the ground. Keep your lower back flat, squeeze your shoulder blades together, and row.