5 Best ‘EMOM’ Workouts To Melt Belly Fat

Are you looking to melt belly fat and build strength time-efficiently? EMOM workouts are not just a potential answer but a highly effective one. Short for "every minute on the minute," these high-intensity routines are designed to push your limits, increase your heart rate, and maximize calorie burn in a short amount of time. By incorporating various exercises and targeting different muscle groups, EMOM workouts offer a comprehensive fitness solution that's both challenging and, most importantly, effective. So, I've rounded up some of my best EMOM workouts to melt belly fat.

EMOM workouts, with their unique structure of performing a specific exercise at the start of every minute and resting for the remainder, offer a versatile and adaptable fitness solution. This format allows for brief, high-intensity bursts of activity followed by recovery periods, maintaining a high level of intensity throughout the workout.

The benefits of EMOM workouts are numerous. They improve cardiovascular fitness, enhance muscular endurance, boost metabolism, and promote fat loss. I particularly appreciate how flexible and scalable EMOM formats are for clients and athletes I coach, making them suitable for all fitness levels and goals.

In this article, I'll dish out five of the best EMOM workouts to melt belly fat and tone your body. Each workout targets different muscle groups and incorporates a mix of strength, cardio, and core exercises to keep you engaged and challenged. From full-body strength routines to high-intensity interval training and core-centric exercises, you'll find a variety of workouts that you can quickly adapt to fit your fitness level and goals.

Let's dive in and discover how these EMOM workouts can help you achieve a leaner, more muscular physique.

EMOM Workout #1: Full-Body Strength

Workout #1 enhances your muscular endurance, power, and overall strength by utilizing a full-body routine. Using kettlebells and dumbbells, you'll perform three exercises: kettlebell swings, kettlebell bent-over rows, and dumbbell push presses. Each exercise targets multiple muscle groups, providing a comprehensive workout that challenges your entire body.

Perform a 15 to 21-minute EMOM, moving to the next exercise after each round.

1. Kettlebell Swing

To perform the kettlebell swing, start with your feet shoulder-width apart and the kettlebell on the floor before you. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back flat and knees slightly bent, and grasp the kettlebell with both hands. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs, then drive your hips forward to propel the kettlebell up to chest height. Allow the kettlebell to swing back between your legs as you hinge at your hips again. Focus on generating power from your hips and glutes, not your arms. Keep your core engaged throughout the movement to protect your lower back and maintain stability.

Complete 10 to 15 reps.

2. Kettlebell Bent-Over Row

Begin the kettlebell bent-over row by standing with your feet hip-width apart and holding a kettlebell in each hand. Hinge at your hips, keeping your back flat and core engaged until your torso is nearly parallel to the floor. Let the kettlebells hang at arm's length with your palms facing each other. Pull the kettlebells toward your ribs, squeezing your shoulder blades together at the movement's top. Lower the kettlebells back to the starting position in a controlled manner. Focus on maintaining a solid core and avoiding back rounding to prevent injury.

Complete eight reps per side.

3. Dumbbell Push Press

The push press combines a lower-body drive with an upper-body press, making it an effective full-body exercise.

To begin, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Bend your knees slightly and then explosively straighten them, using the momentum to press the dumbbells overhead. Lock out your arms at the top of the movement, then lower the dumbbells back to your shoulders as you bend your knees again for the next rep. Focus on a smooth, coordinated movement and maintaining stability throughout.

Complete 10 to 15 reps.

EMOM Workout #2: Full-Body HIIT

This full-body high-intensity interval training (HIIT) EMOM workout boosts cardiovascular fitness, builds muscular endurance, and torch calories. This routine incorporates squat jumps, battle ropes, and V-ups to keep you moving and engaged, challenging your strength and stamina.

For each exercise, complete three to five rounds in EMOM format. Once you complete an exercise, rest for two minutes before moving to the next.

1. Squat Jumps

To perform squat jumps, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms at your sides. Lower into a squat position by bending your knees and pushing your hips back, keeping your chest up and your weight in your heels. Explosively jump up as high as possible, swinging your arms overhead for momentum. Land softly into a quarter-squat position, immediately going into the next jump. Focus on maintaining proper squat form throughout the exercise to protect your knees and lower back.

Perform five to 10 reps.

2. Battle Ropes

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart and holding the ends of the battle ropes in each hand. Bend your knees slightly, keep your back straight, and engage your core. Quickly alternate raising and lowering each arm to create waves in the ropes. Continue this movement for the interval, focusing on maintaining a steady rhythm. You can vary the movement by performing double waves, where both arms move simultaneously, or adding lateral movements to engage different muscle groups.

Perform 10 to 15 reps per side.

3. V-Ups

Start by lying on your back with your legs straight and your arms extended overhead. Simultaneously lift your legs and upper body off the ground, reaching your hands toward your feet to form a "V" shape with your body. Engage your core and keep your movements controlled, avoiding any jerky motions. Lower your legs and upper body back to the starting position without letting them touch the ground, and repeat.

Perform 10 to 15 reps.

EMOM Workout #3 Med Ball Blast

Workout #3 uses a medicine ball to build strength, power, and endurance. The medicine ball is a versatile tool that can enhance functional fitness and core stability. This workout includes side-to-side slams, medicine ball thrusters, and medicine ball Russian twists. Each movement engages multiple muscle groups and elevates your heart rate.

Perform a 15 to 30-minute EMOM, moving to the next exercise after each round.

1. Side-to-Side Slam

To perform side-to-side slams, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hold the medicine ball with both hands. Lift the ball above your head, then twist your torso to slam the ball down to the side of your body, bending your knees slightly as you do so. Quickly pick up the ball and repeat the motion on the other side. Continue alternating sides for the duration of the exercise. Ensure you engage your core throughout the movement to maximize power and protect your lower back.

Complete five to eight reps per side.

2. Med Ball Thruster

Begin by holding the medicine ball at chest height with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat, tracking your chest and knees over your toes. As you stand up from the squat, press the medicine ball overhead in one fluid motion. Lower the ball back to your chest as you descend into the next squat. Maintain a steady pace, focusing on coordinating the squat and the overhead press.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Complete 10 to 15 reps.

3. Med Ball Russian Twist

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground, balancing on your sit bones. Hold the medicine ball with both hands and lean slightly to engage your core. Rotate your torso to one side, bringing the medicine ball to the floor beside your hip. Twist back to the center and then to the opposite side, touching the ball to the floor again. Continue alternating sides in a controlled manner, keeping your core tight.

Complete 10 to 15 reps per side.

EMOM Workout #4: Cardio Focused

This cardio-focused EMOM workout utilizes three powerful machines: the assault bike, rower, and ski erg. These exercises push your limits and maximize calorie burn while keeping the workout varied and engaging.

Pick the cardio equipment of your choice and set a timer for 10 to 20 minutes. Complete 30 to 40 seconds of moderate-intensity effort and rest for the remainder of the minute.

EMOM Workout #5: Core-Centric

Workout #5 is your go-to for a comprehensive core workout. It's designed to shred and strengthen your abs with dynamic, demanding exercises that keep your heart rate up. The best part? It's comprehensive, ensuring you engage all your core muscles, leaving no muscle group behind.

Perform each exercise for a five-minute EMOM, rest for two minutes, and then move to the next exercise.

1. Mountain Climbers

Start in a high plank position, with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your heels. Engage your core to maintain stability. Begin by lifting your right knee toward your chest, then swiftly switch legs, bringing your left knee toward your chest while your right leg extends back. Continue this movement briskly as if running in place while maintaining the plank position. Keep your hips low and your core tight to prevent your body from sagging or arching. Breathe steadily and keep a consistent rhythm to maintain a controlled but rapid pace.

Complete 10 to 15 reps per side.

2. Dumbbell Chops

Begin by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell with both hands. Start with the dumbbell above your right shoulder. Engage your core and rotate your torso to bring the dumbbell down diagonally across your body to your left hip, as if you were chopping wood. As you perform this motion, pivot on your right foot to enhance the twist and ensure a full range of motion. Then, reverse the motion, returning the dumbbell to your right shoulder.

Complete the desired number of reps on one side before switching to the other. Maintain control of the dumbbell throughout the movement, keeping your core engaged and your movements smooth and deliberate.

Complete 10 to 15 reps per side.

3. Side Plank with Hip Dips

Begin by lying on your side with your legs extended, stacking your feet on each other. Place your bottom elbow directly under your shoulder and lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from your head to your feet. Engage your core, place your top hand on your hip, or extend it toward the ceiling for balance. Slowly lower your hips toward the ground from this side plank position, then lift them back to the starting position. Control the movement, focusing on engaging your obliques and maintaining stability in your shoulder.

Complete 10 to 15 reps per side. Perform the reps for each side within the minute before resting for the remainder.