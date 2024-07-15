5 Best ‘EMOM’ Workouts For Men to Build Bigger Muscles

EMOM, or "Every Minute on the Minute," workouts are a powerful and productive way to build muscle and increase strength. You can maximize your workout intensity and efficiency by performing a set amount of work at the start of each minute and resting for the remainder. The best part? You can complete EMOM workouts at the gym or in the comfort of your own home. To help you get started, I put together five of my best EMOM workouts for men to build bigger muscles.

Incorporate these EMOM workouts into your routine to maximize muscle growth and strength and improve your overall fitness. By keeping the intensity high and the rest periods short, EMOM workouts efficiently speed up muscle growth.

Now, let's get into the five best EMOM workouts for men to build bigger muscles.

Workout #1: Upper-body EMOM

This EMOM workout targets your chest, shoulders, and triceps, providing a comprehensive upper-body challenge.

Minute 1: 10 Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart. Lower your body until your chest nearly touches the floor. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Minute 2: 10 Dumbbell Shoulder Presses

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended. Lower the dumbbells back to shoulder height.

Minute 3: 10 Tricep Dips

Position yourself on parallel bars or the edge of a bench. Lower your body by bending your elbows until your upper arms are parallel to the ground. Push yourself back up to the starting position.

Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.

Workout #2: Lower-body EMOM

This EMOM workout focuses on building strength and size in your legs and glutes.

Minute 1: 10 Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body as if sitting back into a chair until your thighs are parallel to the ground. Push through your heels to return to the starting position.

Minute 2: 10 Deadlifts

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding a barbell in front of your thighs. Hinge at the hips and lower the barbell to the ground, keeping your back straight. Return to the starting position by thrusting your hips forward.

Minute 3: 10 Lunges (each leg)

Stand with your feet together. Step forward with one leg and lower your body until both knees are bent at 90 degrees. Push back to the starting position and repeat with the other leg.

Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.

Workout #3: Full-body EMOM

This EMOM workout combines upper and lower body exercises for a full-body muscle-building challenge.

Minute 1: 10 Burpees

Start in a standing position. Drop into a squat position, place your hands on the ground, and kick your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup, then jump your feet back to your hands and explosively jump into the air.

Minute 2: 10 Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands. Swing the kettlebell between your legs, then thrust your hips forward to swing it to chest height.

Minute 3: 10 Pull-ups

Hang onto a pull-up bar with an overhand grip. Pull your body up until your chin is above the bar. Lower yourself back down in a controlled manner.

Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.

Workout #4: Core EMOM

This EMOM workout targets your core muscles, helping to build a strong and defined midsection.

Minute 1: 10 V-ups

Lie on your back with your arms extended overhead and legs straight. Simultaneously lift your legs and upper body to touch your toes. Lower back down to the starting position.

Minute 2: 20 Russian Twists (10 per side)

Sit on the ground with your knees bent and feet lifted off the floor. Hold a weight with both hands and twist your torso to the right and left.

Minute 3: 10 Hanging Leg Raises

Hang onto a pull-up bar with your legs straight. Lift your legs to a 90-degree angle, then lower them back down.

Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.

Workout #5: Back and Biceps EMOM

This EMOM workout focuses on building strength and size in your back and biceps.

Minute 1: 10 Bent-over Rows

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a barbell with an overhand grip. Bend your knees slightly and hinge forward at the hips. Pull the barbell toward your lower chest, then lower it back down.

Minute 2: 10 Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Curl the dumbbells towards your shoulders, then lower them back down.

Minute 3: 10 Lat Pulldowns

Sit at a lat pulldown machine and grip the bar with your hands wider than shoulder-width apart. Pull the bar down to your chest, then slowly return it to the starting position.

Repeat for 15 to 20 minutes.