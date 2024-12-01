I Tried Every Starbucks Frappuccino & the Best Was Smooth and Creamy

One of the world's most famous and fastest-growing coffee chains, Starbucks is renowned for its high-quality, energizing beverages, ranging from hot espresso drinks to cold brew and the popular iced libation known as the Frappuccino.

A mainstay of the Starbucks menu since the 1990s, the Frappuccino gets its name from combining frappé, a sort of French milkshake, and cappuccino, the creamy Italian espresso drink. It's a blend of coffee, ice, and your choice of milk, with various other flavorful ingredients like caramel or chai. The chain also makes non-coffee options, which it calls Creme Frappuccinos.

Though the Frappuccino has become synonymous with Starbucks, the Seattle-founded coffeehouse actually didn't invent the blended beverage. It was created in 1992 by George Howell, owner of Coffee Connection, a popular coffee shop in Cambridge, Mass. As the story goes, Starbucks got wind of the drink and tried replicating it at one of its Los Angeles stores, using a blender instead of a granita machine. Fast-forward to 1994, and Starbucks purchased the Coffee Connection, creating a full-circle moment.

Today, Starbucks offers an impressive number of Frappuccino options and proudly shares on its website that these drinks can be customized up to an astonishing 36,000 different ways—yes, you read that right. This brings me to the dilemma: Since so many are available, how do you know which one is worth ordering?

I recently tried every Starbucks Frappuccino I could get my hands on in search of the best one.

From versions made with crunchy caramel candy pieces to pared-down options with no fancy ingredients or toppings, here's how every Frappuccino ranked, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the tastiest of the icy bunch.

Pumpkin Spice Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 5g

Starbucks has become synonymous with pumpkin spice coffee offerings, so it's no surprise that it makes a Pumpkin Spice Creme Frappuccino and a slew of other pumpkin spice-centric drinks. This one was just alright and cost me $6.75

The look: A well-blended, pastel orange hue with no obvious ice crystals or watery sections. This one also came in a clear plastic cup with a dome lid and was finished with fluffy whipped cream.

The taste: Good, but didn't hit the spot. I was expecting a nostalgic pumpkin pie-type flavor, but I got a more lackluster, watered-down sip. This flavor fell flat for me like something was missing from the whole equation.

Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 44 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're itching to add another pumpkin spice drink to your fall-slash-winter beverage rotation, consider the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino. It is crafted with classic pumpkin spice flavors, ice, coffee, and milk of your choosing. This one cost me $6.75, and although it was tasty, the flavors were inconsistent with each sip.

The look: A slightly orange-tan hue with a slushy consistency that separated quicker than I would've liked. Like some others, this drink came in a plastic flat top and sans any toppings or whipped cream.

The taste: I first thought this one was too sweet for my liking. It wasn't a balanced pumpkin spice flavor. For starters, the coffee flavor was overpowering, while the pumpkin spice struggled to break through. This drink also wasn't consistent from sip to sip, which was frustrating.

Chestnut Praline Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 3 g

This Chestnut Praline Frappuccino gets the award for the most unexpected flavor. I don't know about you, but chestnuts and pralines don't come quickly to mind when thinking of blended coffee drinks. Although it was palatable, the flavor is equally busy and confusing. I paid $6.75 for this one.

The look: Sandy-colored liquid served in a transparent cup with a flat top. I thought this one was going to come with whipped cream, but it didn't. Despite that, this drink was pretty straightforward and had little to it.

The taste: This is a random take, but my boyfriend and I found this one to taste like cereal—Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, to be more exact. It was sweet, slightly buttery, and a touch nutty, with undertones of caramel and vanilla. This one was good, but the flavor threw me off, as I wasn't expecting it to be so busy.

Vanilla Bean Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 4 g

Starbucks' Vanilla White Bean Creme Frappuccino is reminiscent of a vanilla milkshake, except it's lighter and icier, with a slushier, smoothie-look consistency. It cost me $5.95 for one that I probably wouldn't order regularly.

The look: A very bright white with dark flecks of vanilla bean. This one didn't have whipped cream and came in a flat top. I knew this was a basic Frappuccino based on its name, but still I was expecting a bit more.

The taste: It was naturally sweet with a pleasant vanilla flavor. It tasted childlike and youthful, like a lighter, less heavy version of a vanilla milkshake. My boyfriend, on the other hand, couldn't figure out what this one tasted like at first and asked me if it was an eggnog flavor. It was very good, but we both got tired of the taste quickly. It also tasted obviously watered down as it melted.

White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 4 g

Although this White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino has the word "white chocolate" in its name, the chocolaty component is hardly noticeable, which was a letdown. I spent $6.25 on a drink that could use some tweaking.

The look: Very simple and plain. It was a light tan, looked like it was blended thoroughly, and didn't don whipped cream or topping of any kind. It was housed in a clear cup with a flat top. This one was pretty nondescript.

The taste: The white chocolate flavor wasn't noticeable or obvious in the least bit—it just tasted like a sweet and smooth coffee thrown into the blender with a handful of ice. It was tasty, but don't expect any in-your-face white chocolate flavor. It was just not what I was expecting.

Strawberry Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 4 g

If strawberry milkshakes from fast-food spots aren't doing it for you, check out Starbucks' Strawberry Creme Frappuccino. It's made from a blend of ice, your choice of milk, and a splash of strawberry purée. It's fruity and creamy and conjures up visions of strawberry yogurt, in my opinion. This one was $6.25 and tasted high-quality.

The look: Fun and eye-catching. It's a pretty pink with crimson and maroon swirls throughout.

The taste: Fruity and tangy, yet creamy and sweet. It tasted like a strawberry milkshake, but the emphasis was on the strawberry more so than the milk. The taste was gentle yet unmistakable and reminded me of childhood for some reason. This should hit the spot if you're in the mood for a strawberry milkshake that tastes high-end.

Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 1 g

A sugar cookie-flavored Frappuccino may seem unexpected, but it does work if you want a festive drink to enjoy occasionally. I spent $6.75 on this Frappuccino that got extra points because it was topped with holiday-themed green and white sprinkles.

The look: A beige hue with noticeable ice chunks in it. This pick was more watery than the others—you could quickly tell from the translucent spots. It was served in a clear, flat cup and decorated with green and red sprinkles, making the drink look cute and festive.

The taste: Interesting. That's how my boyfriend and I both described it. He followed up his comment with, "I like it!" I, on the other hand, was a harder sell. Although this Frappuccino was good, I don't think I would always order it. Preferences aside, this one tasted like you dunked a homemade sugar cookie into a glass of iced coffee. The colorful sprinkles also provided a bit of crunch, which was nice.

Matcha Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 300

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 43 g)

Protein : 5 g

I was happy to see that a Matcha Crème Frappuccino was available on the menu. Iced matcha in this delightfully slushy version is invigorating. I paid $6.25 for this drink, which was perfectly paired with light and airy whipped cream.

The look: Pale green in color, with a pillowy whipped cream topping, this beverage came in a see-through cup with a dome lid. The texture looked smooth and consistent.

The taste: Grassy and creamy, with a touch of sweetness. It reminded me vaguely of the green tea soft-serve ice cream I get at one of my favorite restaurants. It was really tasty and not overwhelmingly saccharine, which is an issue I know comes up with some iced drinks. The whipped cream also complemented this one well and was a must-have addition.

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 41 g)

Protein : 1 g

As a fan of anything apple flavored, I was excited to try this Apple Crisp Oat Milk Frappuccino, but I thought it ultimately fell flat. It was lacking in flavor and something was missing. I dropped $6.75 on this drink, which I thought would taste better with a sprinkling of baked oat topping or even a scoop of apple pie filling.

The look: A very light tan that looked more liquid than icy slush, which initially worried me. This one came in a transparent cut with a flat top with a sipping area.

The taste: This option tasted so much like apple pie, which was really enjoyable. It wasn't too sweet, but the apple flavor was sometimes overwhelming—the flavors weren't consistent and changed slightly with each sip. It also had somewhat burnt undertones, which brought back memories of pie crust. Although this one was nice, it was missing something—it tasted like it needed a dash of something to cut through the heavy apple flavor.

Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 290

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 4 g

Chocolate and mint go hand in hand, so if you like this flavor combo, you will most likely savor every sip of this Peppermint Mocha White Chocolate Frappuccino. Although the $6.75 drink is a welcome departure from run-of-the-mill iced coffee drinks, I couldn't decipher whether this chocolate was milk, dark, or white.

The look: Deep tannish brown. This beverage came in a clear cup with a flat top, was smooth, and had minuscule ice crystals. It was crafted for me sans whipped cream and toppings.

The taste: This one was reminiscent of a York Peppermint Patty and was minty but not overpowering. It had cocoa and coffee undertones, which lingered on my tongue after taking a sip. The consistency wasn't syrupy but light and airy, and although this was labeled as a white chocolate drink, it tasted more like regular chocolate to me.

Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 350

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 40 g)

Protein : g

Cookies and mocha—what's not to love about this Frappuccino? It features mocha sauce, Frappuccino chips, milk, and ice. It's a great choice when you want to branch out from pared-down coffee orders and has so many tasty details, like dark chocolate drizzle. This one cost me $6.75 and tasted like dessert in a cup.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: A deep brown and white blended hue with a striking cloud-like whipped cream top and an almost-black chocolate drizzle. This one was generous with the toppings, which I always find to be a good sign.

The taste: Much more bitter than sweet. It tasted more like natural cocoa, as opposed to low-quality chocolate syrups that sometimes seem fake. It was light and icy and blended pretty well. The whipped cream and rich dark chocolate drizzle were the perfect additions.

Double Chocolatey Chip Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 290 Fat: 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 5 g

This Double Chocolatey Chip Creme Frappuccino is a good fit for chocolate connoisseurs who would like to sip a Frappuccino that isn't made with coffee. I spent $6.25 on this drink, which felt more in line with frozen hot chocolate.

The look: This drink was a medium brown shade, with the bottom half-inch darker than the rest. The texture reminded me of a 7-Eleven slushy and looked well blended. Even though this drink was advertised as coming with a chocolate drizzle (and I made sure it was checked off), it didn't come with one.

The taste: Fantastic. It had a deep, rich, chocolaty taste that reminded me of frozen hot chocolate. It didn't taste synthetic or fake like other chocolaty drinks sometimes do, and I appreciated that this one wasn't intensely sweet. Although great, this Frappuccino is more of a once-in-a-while indulgence, as I can't imagine downing one of these morning after morning.

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 300

Fat : 16 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 33 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you like caramel, you'll love this Caramel Ribbon Crunch Creme Frappuccino, which cost me $6.75. Crafted with buttery caramel syrup, milk, and ice, then finished with whipped cream, a delicious caramel drizzle, and satisfyingly crunchy caramel sprinkles, this drink tasted good but would be better if made with coffee.

The look: A very light tan with swirls of medium to dark-hued caramel. There was whipped cream with crunchy caramel sprinkles on top. I noticed that this Frappuccino wasn't totally blended and had more bubbles and liquidy sections to it.

The taste: The caramel swirls and crunchy caramel candy pieces made this drink very sweet. However, the actual liquid portion of the drink tasted like much less so. Instead, it had a very faint creamy milk flavor. It was good but missing something, which I think was coffee.

Caramel Brulée Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 260

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 4 g

Creme brulée is about as fancy as you can get when it comes to desserts, and I was relieved to find that the decadence of this sweet treat wasn't lost in this Frappuccino blend. Featuring a combination of milk, ice, caramel creme brulée sauce, whipped cream, and crunchy creme brulée bits, this sumptuous drink—which I ordered for $6.75—is out of this world.

The look: Light tan in color with a good amount of bright white whipped cream on top. This one looked icier than the others, which made me believe it might have been blended with more ice. There was also a sprinkling of chunky, crunchy caramel on top.

The taste: When I think of a Frappuccino, this is the flavor I'm craving. It was equal parts sweet caramel and rich coffee, which was superb. The whipped cream and crunchy caramel pieces also offered an A-plus texture. They reminded my boyfriend of "ice crystals," and he found the Frappuccino to taste "so good." This one had a subtle roasted flavor and tasted more like coffee than the other caramel-centric options that we tried out. It didn't taste too watery as it melted and actually reminded me of the glass-bottled Frappuccinos you can buy in supermarkets. It was also on the less sweet side, which I appreciated.

Caramel Brulée Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 270

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 38 g)

Protein : 3 g

Just the words "Caramel Brulée Frappuccino" sounds fancy, and I'm happy to report that this drink lived up to its name. This iced drink is made with roast coffee, milk, and ice, blended with caramel brulée sauce. It's supposed to be topped with whipped cream and a dash of caramel brulée pieces, but mine came without. Oh, well! Still, it was incredibly delicious and definitely worth checking out. I paid $6.75 for this one.

The look: A tawny brown color with no whipped cream or toppings. It had a smooth, slushy look that told me it was blended well. It was served in a plastic, flat-top cup.

The taste: Very nice. It had a slightly roasted coffee flavor with notes of caramelized sugar. It was, in simpler terms, great and reminded me a lot of the actual creme brulée dessert served at upscale restaurants. It'a drink you'd want to text friends about after you try it—it's that good.

Chai Creme Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 230

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 29 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

You might have heard of (and ordered) iced chais before, but this Chai Creme Frappuccino surpasses it. The drink made with spicy classic chair, milk, and ice, and it's usually topped with whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon—although mine wasn't made with either. At $6.25, this drink is wonderful and deserves to be enjoyed more than every once in a while.

The look: Extremely light beige in color. It had a very basic look, was served in a see-through plastic cup with a flat top, and came without any whipped cream, sprinkles, or crunchy candy pieces.

The taste: Fabulous. I really loved this one, and I think you would, too, if you're a fan of chai. It had a wonderfully unmistakable chai flavor that was full-bodied, refreshing, and not too sweet. I'm definitely going to recommend this one to family and friends who I know like chai.

Espresso Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 2 g

Sometimes, it's best to keep it simple, and if you like the idea of a Frappuccino but want to forego all the bells and whistles for something more pared-down, this is the drink for you. The Espresso Frappuccino is made with milk, ice, and a shot of espresso. It is, in one word, timeless. This one cost me $7.20, and even though it was the least fancy, it was one of the most memorable.

The look: A dark tan-brown shade that was part-liquid, part-frozen slush. This one also came in a see-through cup with a flat top and was served without whipped cream or any accouterments.

The taste: More bitter than sweet with a strong coffee flavor that lingered after each sip. It's an excellent choice if you want a slushy, iced coffee drink but don't want it to taste overly sweet or dessert-like. You can enjoy it repeatedly without getting tired of it. The taste is classic, versatile, and not over the top.

Java Chip Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 320

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 4 g

Chocolate and coffee go hand in hand, so it's no surprise this one ranked high. Made from a blend of coffee, milk, ice, mocha sauce, and Frappuccino chips, this mouthwatering $6.25 drink is a treat for the tastebuds.

The look: A deep, dark chocolaty brown with some noticeable texture discrepancies throughout. That is, some areas were slushier than others. This pick was also topped with a hefty serving of whipped cream.

The taste: So freaking good. The chocolate flavor was rich and decadent and reminded me of ice-cold chocolate milk, just darker and richer. The chocolate bits mixed throughout were an excellent detail, adding excitement and texture. It also had a subtle coffee flavor that merged wonderfully with the cocoa flavor. This one was fabulous overall. Even so, there was one drink that I liked ever better.

Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino

Nutrition : (Per 12-oz. Serving)

Calories : 330

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 45 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 42 g)

Protein : 4 g

I noticed that the Creme Frappuccinos generally aren't as tasty as the coffee-based Frappuccinos, with this one (and a couple of others) being the exception. This picture-perfect drink tasted smooth and even, and the coffee and caramel flavors were a great pairing. I paid $6.75 for this one and would order it again but would drink it as a dessert before a morning coffee.

The look: Beige in color with cloud-like whipped cream top. This one was sprinkled with crunchy caramel pieces, a glistening caramel drizzle, and a pool of darker caramel on the bottom of the cup.

The taste: Smooth and even. The coffee and caramel flavors complemented each other perfectly, and the whipped cream provided a delicious touch. It was sublimely tasty and reminded me of an ice cream dessert or a fancy milkshake.

Overall, this drink won first place because it was exciting enough, but not incredibly sweet or strong-flavored that you feel like you can't have more than a few sips. It's dessert-like without tasting too sugary. It also had A-plus texture and was so smooth and even as it melted, which I appreciated. This is one I'll definitely order again.

