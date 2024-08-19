10 Essential Moves To Tone Your ‘Side Butt’

The gluteus medius, often referred to as the "side butt," plays a crucial role in hip stabilization and overall lower-body strength. Targeting this muscle can help you achieve a well-rounded and sculpted look, enhance athletic performance, and reduce the risk of injuries. To help you get started, I've rounded up 10 essential exercises for your side butt; I always recommend them to clients looking to tone and strengthen this area of the body.

Incorporate these movements into your routine to effectively target and tone your gluteus medius and achieve a rounded, lifted look. Consistency, proper form, and progressive overload will help you achieve the best results.

Now, let's dive into how to perform the 10 best exercises for your side butt.

Side-lying Leg Lifts

Side-lying leg lifts are a simple yet effective way to isolate and activate the gluteus medius.

Lie on your side with your legs extended and stacked on top of each other. Support your head with your bottom arm and place your top hand on the floor for balance. Engage your core and lift your top leg upward to about 45 degrees, keeping it straight and in line with your body. Slowly lower the leg back to the starting position without letting it touch the bottom leg. Perform three sets of 15 reps per side.

Clamshells

Clamshells are great for targeting the gluteus medius while engaging the core and improving hip stability.

Lie on your side with your knees bent at a 90-degree angle and your feet together. Rest your head on your bottom arm and place your top hand on your hip. Keep your feet together, and lift your top knee as high as possible without moving your pelvis or lower back. Slowly lower your knee back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 20 reps per side.

Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants are excellent for activating the gluteus medius and improving hip mobility.

Start on all fours with your hands directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips. Keeping your knee bent, lift one leg out to the side until your thigh is parallel to the ground. Lower your leg back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 reps per side.

Curtsy Lunges

Curtsy lunges are a dynamic exercise that targets the glutes, especially the gluteus medius, and engages the inner thighs.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips or clasped in front of your chest. Step your right leg behind your left leg and lower into a lunge, keeping your front knee aligned with your toes. Push through your left heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Perform three sets of 12 reps per side.

Lateral Band Walks

Lateral band walks effectively target the gluteus medius and help improve hip stability and strength.

Place a resistance band around your legs, just above your knees. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Take a step to the side with your right foot, followed by your left foot, maintaining tension in the band. Continue stepping side to side for the desired number of reps. Perform three sets of 20 steps per side.

Single-leg Glute Bridges

Single-leg glute bridges isolate each gluteus medius, promoting balance and unilateral strength.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Extend one leg straight up toward the ceiling. Push through the heel of your planted foot to lift your hips off the ground, forming a straight line from your shoulders to your knees. Lower your hips back to the starting position without touching the ground. Perform three sets of 12 reps per side.

Side Plank with Leg Lift

Side plank with leg lift combines core and gluteus medius activation for a challenging and effective exercise.

Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder and your feet stacked. Lift your top leg upward while keeping your body stable and aligned. Lower your leg back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 10 reps per side.

Standing Hip Abductions

Standing hip abductions target the gluteus medius while also engaging the core and improving balance.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hold onto a wall or chair for balance. Lift your right leg out to the side, keeping it straight and your toes pointing forward. Slowly lower your leg back to the starting position. Perform three sets of 15 reps per side.

Skater Hops

Skater hops are a plyometric exercise that targets the gluteus medius and improves cardiovascular fitness.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Jump to the right, landing on your right foot while bringing your left foot behind your right leg. Immediately jump to the left, landing on your left foot while bringing your right foot behind your left leg. Continue hopping side to side in a skating motion. Perform three sets of 20 reps per side.

Bulgarian Split Squats

Bulgarian split squats effectively target the glutes and improve unilateral leg strength and balance.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand a few feet before a bench or step with your back to it. Place your right foot on the bench behind you. Lower your body into a lunge position, keeping your front knee aligned with your toes and your back knee hovering just above the ground. Push through your front heel to return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 reps per side.