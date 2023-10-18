10 Resistance Band Exercises to Target Butt Fat

When it comes to toning your glutes and saying goodbye to unwanted butt fat, many of my clients are surprised to learn that resistance bands are a fantastic tool. These versatile, affordable bands can help you target your glute muscles and get rid of stubborn excess fat, giving you the firm and sculpted butt you desire. I've put together 10 of the best resistance band exercises to lose butt fat that you can seamlessly work into your routine.

Incorporating these resistance band moves into your fitness routine can be a total game-changer in your quest to strip away butt fat and achieve a firm posterior. Remember that consistency and a well-balanced diet are also essential factors in reaching your goals, but these exercises will undoubtedly help you get one step closer to your desired results. Keep reading to learn all about the best resistance band exercises to lose butt fat. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 8 Best HIIT Exercises To Melt Love Handles.

1 Squats

Squats with a resistance band add extra resistance to your glutes, forcing them to work harder and burn fat more effectively.

Place the resistance band just above your knees, and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your chest up and your core engaged. Push your hips back as you squat down. Next, push through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

2 Glute Bridges

The resistance band amplifies the glute bridge's effectiveness by increasing muscle engagement and enhancing the fat-burning process.

Lie on your back with the resistance band just above your knees and your feet hip-width apart. Lift your hips off the ground, squeezing your glutes at the top. Lower your hips back down. Repeat for three sets of 15 to 20 reps.

3 Donkey Kicks

Donkey kicks with a resistance band target the glutes and help reduce butt fat by increasing muscle activation.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Start on all fours with the resistance band just above your knees. Lift one leg, keeping the knee bent at a 90-degree angle, and push against the band's resistance. Lower your leg. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

4 Fire Hydrants

Fire hydrants with a resistance band not only sculpt the glutes but also burn fat by targeting the surrounding muscles.

Begin on all fours with the resistance band just above your knees. Lift one leg to the side, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Lower the leg. Repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

5 Lateral Band Walks

Lateral band walks strengthen the glutes and contribute to fat loss by increasing the workload on these muscles.

Place the resistance band around your ankles, and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Take small steps to the side while maintaining tension on the band. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 steps to each side.

6 Resistance Band Deadlifts

Deadlifts with a resistance band work the glutes intensely and burn fat by increasing the calorie-burning potential of the exercise.

Stand on the center of the band with your feet hip-width apart. Hold the band with both hands, and hinge at your hips while keeping your back straight. Return to a standing position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.

7 Step-Ups

Step-ups with a resistance band focus on the glutes, making them work harder and aiding in butt fat reduction.

Place the resistance band just above your knees. Step up onto a sturdy surface with one leg, and return to the starting position. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps for each leg.

8 Clamshells

Clamshells with a resistance band activate the glutes and help in burning fat by challenging multiple parts of the muscle group.

Lie on your side with the resistance band just above your knees. Bend your knees at a 90-degree angle, and open your legs, keeping your feet together. Close your leg, and repeat for three sets of 15 to 20 reps on each side.

9 Standing Leg Abduction

Standing leg abductions with a resistance band strengthen and shape the glutes, contributing to overall fat reduction.

Place the resistance band just above your ankles. Stand with your feet together, and lift one leg to the side, keeping it straight. Lower your leg, and repeat for three sets of 12 to 15 reps on each side.

10 Sumo Squats

Sumo squats with a resistance band target the inner thighs and glutes, assisting in fat loss through increased muscle activation.

Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart and the resistance band just above your knees. Squat down, keeping your back straight and your knees in line with your toes. Return to the starting position, and perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps.