Build Up Your Boulder Shoulders With These 5 Exercises
Achieving strong, muscular shoulders has some pretty solid benefits in addition to aesthetics. Sure, boulder shoulders perfectly fill out your T-shirts and look great when you're wearing a tank at the gym or the beach, but strong shoulders also improve your posture and improve the overall health of this body part. Remember that the shoulders need to be trained differently than other muscle groups—and we have your back with exactly what to do. We're here to share five essential exercises to build boulder shoulders.
When it comes to targeting your shoulders, lateral raises through various angles should be a top priority. In addition, the shoulders respond well to higher reps. Working your delts is also key because of modern living, where many individuals are hunched over their desks all day long. After you finish focusing on your rear and side delts, you can wrap up by working your front shoulders through presses. This allows you to achieve the full development of your shoulders.
Looking to sculpt broader shoulders? Let's dive into the best exercises to build boulder shoulders.
Reverse Pec Deck
- Sit down at the machine with your chest supported on the pad.
- Grip the handles with your palms facing each other.
- Pull your arms back toward your body, leading with your wrists and pinkies.
- Squeeze the back of your shoulders hard at the end.
- Resist on the way back to the starting position before performing another rep.
- Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.
Dumbbell Lateral Raise
- Start by standing tall with a dumbbell in each hand.
- Bring the weights up and out to your sides, where your arms are parallel to the ground.
- Flex your shoulders at the top of the motion.
- Lower the dumbbells with control. As you bring the weights back down, keep tension in your shoulders.
- Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.
Rope Face Pulls
- Attach a rope handle to the cable pulley station at neck level.
- Grip the rope so that your thumbs are facing you.
- Pull the cable out and take two steps back.
- Assume a split stance and pull the rope toward your face, flaring your elbows back at the end of the motion.
- Squeeze the back of your shoulders and your shoulder blades together before returning to the starting position.
- Complete 3 sets of 15 reps.
Dumbbell Bus Drivers
- Hold a dumbbell (or weight plate) out in front of you with your arms slightly bent.
- Keep your core tight as you turn the dumbbells back and forth, flexing your shoulders and maintaining tension.
- One full turn back and forth counts as one rep.
- Complete 3 sets of 10 reps before taking a rest.
Arnold Press
- Stand tall and hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height with your palms facing your body.
- As you lift the dumbbells over your head, rotate your palms and elbows out and away from you and press the weights up smoothly.
- Flex your shoulders at the top.
- Reverse the movement back to the starting position before doing another rep.
- Complete 3 sets of 10 reps.