What Time Every Major Fast-Food Chain Stops Serving Breakfast
Breakfast is often touted as "the most important meal of the day." But sometimes, there isn't enough time to whip something up in the morning. And if you're on the go, swinging by the drive-thru could be the best—or only—option available. But if you want or need to grab a fast-food breakfast, you'll need to make sure you know what time they stop serving it.
From burger slingers to bakery cafés, fast-food chains of all varieties offer different breakfast items to help customers kick off their mornings. And as fast-food customers already know, these options continuously evolve. Take McDonald's, for example. After discontinuing its bagel sandwiches in 2020, the fast-food chain is now bringing back the beloved breakfast item at select locations.
Of course, not all breakfast offerings are available throughout the day. Many fast-food chains have set breakfast hours, which are solely dedicated to serving specific menu items. After that, these options aren't available.
That's why we put together a handy guide on the current fast-food breakfast hours at 14 popular chains. Just note that hours may still vary by location, so it's best to check local times to ensure breakfast is still available.
McDonald's
Although McDonald's breakfast menus and hours can vary, you can often score that Egg McMuffin until 10:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m., as noted on the chain's website. Opening times can vary, as well, with some locations opening as early as 4 a.m. Meanwhile, other McDonald's locations are open for 24 hours.
Chick-fil-A
If you want Chick-fil-A for breakfast, arrive at the restaurant before 10:30 a.m. because that's when lunch starts, according to the chain's website. These hours are in effect every day except Sunday— when the chain is famously closed.
Panera
If you find yourself craving a breakfast sandwich or yogurt parfait from Panera, you'll want to visit the fast-casual chain by 10:30 a.m. Panera notes on its website that this is when most cafés stop serving breakfast, stating that breakfast becomes available when the restaurant opens, which varies by location.
While breakfast isn't offered after 10:30 a.m., Panera fans can still order some morning-friendly options from the bakery, such as the chocolate croissant, all day.
Starbucks
In the mood for egg bites at 4 p.m.? Starbucks has you covered. As a chain that serves coffee, baked goods, and other morning favorites, it's no surprise that Starbucks doesn't limit the timing of its breakfast offerings.
White Castle
White Castle's breakfast sliders aren't solely limited to a specific time window. The burger chain offers its breakfast items all day, which means you can enjoy a Belgian Waffle Slider or Hash Brown Nibblers at any hour.
Whataburger
Best known for its burgers, this Texas-based chain offers a variety of breakfast options from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m., according to a 2023 company announcement. Anyone want a late-night breakfast burger or pancake platter?
Burger King
Burger King's store hours vary by location, but you can count on breakfast ending at the same time. As confirmed by a Burger King representative, the home of the Whopper serves breakfast until 10:30 a.m.
Dunkin'
If Dunkin' is open for business, then breakfast is on the menu. With Dunkin' being a breakfast-centric spot in the first place, it only makes sense for bagels, doughnuts, coffee, and egg sandwiches to always be available.
Subway
Many Subway restaurants stop serving breakfast between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., according to a brand representative. However, because the restaurants are independently owned and operated, menu offerings and times can vary by location.
Jack in the Box
Want a breakfast sandwich at 9:45 p.m.? No problem. How about tacos at 8:30 a.m. in the morning? You got it. Jack in the Box is one of those special chains that offers its whole menu any time the restaurant is open.
Wendy's
Wendy's is a latecomer to the fast-food breakfast scene, having only relaunched its breakfast menu in 2020. While hours may vary by location, most Wendy's restaurants start serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and stop at 10:30 a.m. Delivery for most locations begins at 8 a.m., according to the chain's website.
Taco Bell
According to Taco Bell's website, most locations offer breakfast between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. However, you'll still want to double-check your restaurant's hours to ensure you can score your favorite breakfast burrito when you arrive at the chain.
Sonic Drive-In
Like Jack in the Box, Sonic serves its whole menu any time it's open. And even better, many Sonic locations never close, so if you're on the road late, up wildly early, or just want a breakfast sandwich at 4 p.m., the chain's breakfast offerings will be available. However, hours can vary, with the chain's minimum hours being 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Carl's Jr. & Hardee's
If you head to Hardee's or Carl's Jr., which are separate entities owned by CKE Restaurants, you can get breakfast until 10:30 a.m. As with any other chain, hours may vary, so you'll want to check your location's hours before leaving home.
This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy edits.