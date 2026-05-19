5 Bodyweight Exercises That Shrink Abdominal Fat Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

These moves only require your body weight to help burn pesky belly fat.

If you’re dealing with pesky abdominal fat, you’re not alone. This area of the body is particularly frustrating to deal with as one ages due to the loss of lean muscle, hormonal shifts, and reduced physical activity. In order to take charge of your body and reclaim your midsection, we received some useful insight from Dr. Milica McDowell, Doctor of Physical Therapy, AVP of Education, Author, Exercise Physiologist at US Physical Therapy with more than 20 years of experience in sports/orthopedics. Dr. McDowell cued us in on five stellar bodyweight exercises that can help burn abdominal fat after 60—no machines required.

Dr. McDowell is also a personal trainer, exercise physiologist, team and endurance sport coach, gym owner, 13-time Ironman finisher, 50K finisher, and CrossFit level 1 certified coach. Below, she shares five simple moves to add to your workouts.

Why do these bodyweight exercises trump training on gym machines? According to Dr. McDowell, “Your midsection won’t change in isolation. It changes when your overall calorie demand goes up, when your hormonal environment shifts, and when your total lean muscle mass increases. Changing your midsection, no matter your age, requires disciplined movement and disciplined consumption—period. You’ve got to match your eating and drinking habits to your goals. If you get your nutrition in line, then [these bodyweight exercises] are super simple. No gym membership, no fancy training—they just require a staircase, a kitchen counter, and a pair of shoes.”

Lunges

“Lunges build single-leg strength and stability, which is directly transferable to walking, stepping off a curb, and catching yourself if you trip, all movements that matter even more after 60,” Dr. McDowell explains. “Hold onto a counter if you are more comfortable and progress from there.”

Stand tall with your feet parallel, hip-distance apart. Place your hands on your hips. Step forward with one foot. Engage your core as you bend your knees, lowering to form 90-degree bends in both legs. Keep your upper body straight. Press through your front heel and the ball of your back foot to rise back up.

Stairs

Dr. McDowell calls stairs the most “underrated exercise.” She explains, “You’re loading your glutes, quads, and calves through a full range of motion, you’re elevating your heart rate, and you’re doing it in a pattern your body knows how to do. You can hold the handrail depending on your balance and confidence, and do it in the comfort of your own home.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chair Squats With Hover

“The squat to a chair with a hover is my favorite variation for this age group because the chair removes the fear, the hover keeps the muscles under tension, and the whole movement trains the exact pattern of sitting and standing that people do 50 times a day without thinking even about it,” Dr. McDowell says.

Begin by standing tall in front of a sturdy chair with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core and keep your chest lifted. Bend at the knees and hips and lower slowly into a squat—as if you’re about to sit down. Make sure your weight stays in your heels. Hover your glutes just above the chair’s seat. Press through your heels to rise back up.

Zone 2 Walking

Lace up your walking shoes and head outdoors for a brisk stroll!

“Zone 2 walking is the one on this list that people underestimate the most,” Dr. McDowell says. “We’re talking about sustained, moderate intensity effort, where you can hold a conversation, but you’re definitely working. You don’t need a treadmill or a heart rate monitor; all you need is a route and consistency.”

Countertop Mountain Climbers

“Countertop mountain climbers close out my list because they bring in the core, the hip, the shoulders, and the cardiovascular system all at once. The countertop modification makes it accessible to people who can’t get down to the floor comfortably, which is a lot of people over 60,” Dr. McDowell says.