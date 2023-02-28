5 Foods Everyone in Their 40s Should Eat for Faster Weight Loss

Do you find it challenging to shed weight—and keep it off? When you hit your 30s, you naturally start to lose muscle mass every 10 years. Unfortunately, a decline in muscle mass makes it much easier to gain fat. Along with establishing a consistent exercise routine, there are some necessary changes to make in your diet to speed up the fat burn. We spoke with Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, the author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, a nutritionist in private practice, and a member of our Medical Expert Board, who recommends five foods to eat for faster weight loss in your 40s.

Keep reading to learn more, and next, don't miss The Best High-Protein Foods To Eat Every Day To Lose Your Gut.

1 Flaxseeds

Flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, Young tells us. Not to mention, they're packed with fiber.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Research shows that consuming around 30 grams of fiber daily can support your weight loss efforts. According to WebMD, fiber promotes feelings of fullness without setting you back in the calorie department.

RELATED: The Best Breakfast Superfoods To Burn Body Fat All Over

2 Berries

If you're looking to lose weight in your 40s, consider adding some fresh raspberries, blackberries, strawberries, or blueberries to your oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothie. Or, enjoy a cup of berries with a drizzle of honey for snack. Fruit contains an impressive array of nutrients, and when added to a healthy lifestyle, it can promote weight loss, Medical News Today explains.

Berries contain a high water content, antioxidants that help with inflammation, and phytochemicals. Just one cup of blackberries has 8 grams of fiber, while one cup of raspberries has 9.8 grams of fiber.

RELATED: Do These 5 Things Every Morning To Lose Weight Faster, Dietitian Says

3 Avocados

Along with a high water content, fruits contain fiber, which has minimal calories—and avocados are no exception, NutritionFacts.org explains. Individuals who eat avocados have been said to consume more vegetables and fruits in their everyday life, along with eating fewer foods that contain added sugar.

A 2013 study published in the Nutrition Journal revealed that eating half of a Hass avocado with lunch can help you feel satiated for the next three to five hours.

4 Nuts and seeds

When consumed in moderation, nuts and seeds are an incredibly easy, healthy snack to work into your weight loss diet. Young says they're high in fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

According to Joel Fuhrman, MD, these "natural foods" are bursting with phytochemicals and nutrients. The micronutrients in nuts and seeds include antioxidants such as cerotenoids, tocopherols (vitamin E), flavonoids, and resveratrol. Plus, research shows that eating nuts can result in greater weight loss and enhanced insulin sensitivity.

5 Sauerkraut

Last but not least, we have sauerkraut, which is made from fermented cabbage. This tasty food has both probiotics and prebiotics, Young explains.

There a plenty of reasons why sauerkraut can help you lose weight, WebMD reports. It doesn't have very many calories, it's low-fat, and it's chock-full of fiber, which promotes feelings of satiety. This will help ward off any unhealthy cravings and keep you fuller for longer throughout the day. In addition, sauerkraut's probiotics may reduce the absorption of fat.

In addition to its weight loss benefits, sauerkraut contains key nutrients such as iron, folate, manganese, vitamin C, vitamin K1, copper, and potassium.