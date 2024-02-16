Walk Your Way to Weight Loss in 4 Weeks with This Workout Plan

Walking is an exceptional exercise choice for maintaining an active lifestyle and achieving your weight-loss goals. It falls under low-intensity steady-state cardio, a well-established form of exercise renowned for its effectiveness in calorie-burning and metabolism-boosting. However, if you're looking to maximize its effectiveness, consider combining walking with strength training exercises. While you may be familiar with classics like walking lunges, there are many options to integrate into your weekly workout routine that will elevate your fitness game. You only need dedication, innovation, and minimal equipment to amplify your results. Below, you'll find my ultimate walking workout program to lose weight in four weeks.

I put together a selection of potent workouts designed to fire up your metabolism, torch fat, and sculpt strength while injecting some fun into your fitness regimen. Get ready, as these workouts are higher in volume, combining multiple reps and sets while keeping rest periods to a minimum to maximize the weight loss effects. You might encounter unfamiliar movements, so include some extra warm-up sets. Get prepared to shake up your routine and embrace exciting new challenges!

Perform each workout for one week for four weeks total to see results. Keep reading to learn all about my #1 walking workout program to lose weight in four weeks.

Workout #1

1. Mini Band Lateral Walks with Dumbbell Lateral Raises

Play

Mini-band lateral walks can activate your glutes and strengthen smaller hip muscles like the piriformis. Combine this with dumbbell lateral raises to target your upper body, enhancing shoulder and trap strength. Consider it a comprehensive full-body exercise.

Begin by placing a mini resistance band above your knees and holding dumbbells at your sides. Step to the side with one foot while maintaining tension on the band, then follow with the other foot to return to hip-width apart. Simultaneously, perform a lateral raise with the dumbbells, lifting them to shoulder height and returning them to your sides as you step together. Complete three to four sets of 12 steps per side with 60 seconds of rest.

2. Walking Lunges with Dumbbell Bicep Curls

Play

Pairing walking lunges with bicep curls is a top choice of mine for rounding off a high-rep training session with my personal training clients aiming to lose weight. Walking lunges target single-leg strength, sculpting your quads, glutes, and hamstrings, while bicep curls focus on enhancing your biceps. Combining these dynamic movements also intensifies core engagement, providing a comprehensive workout experience.

Start by standing upright and holding a dumbbell in each hand at arm's length by your sides. Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position, simultaneously bending both knees and lowering your body. Curl the dumbbells toward your shoulders as you lunge, engaging your biceps. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position, lowering the dumbbells back down. Alternate sides, stepping forward with your left foot and repeating the lunge and bicep curl motion. Perform three to four sets of eight to 12 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

RELATED: 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility

3. Suitcase Carry

Play

The suitcase carry epitomizes functionality and keeps your body in motion, aligning perfectly with the essence of these workouts. Incorporating exercises like the suitcase carry not only strengthens your muscles but also hones your ability to engage your core, requiring you to brace your abs and test your grip strength simultaneously.

To execute suitcase carries, start by picking up a weight with one hand, maintaining a stable stance with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Lift the weight while bracing your core and keeping your back straight. Walk forward in a controlled manner, ensuring the weight stays close to your body and your posture remains upright. Complete three to four sets of 30 to 60-second carries per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

Workout #2

1. Walking Lateral Lunges

Play

Incorporating lateral exercises is a fantastic strategy for cultivating a resilient physique. While many strength routines emphasize forward and backward or vertical movements, lateral movements are overlooked. Lateral lunges, for instance, are invaluable for enhancing single-leg strength and explicitly targeting the adductor muscles, an area frequently neglected in lower-body workouts.

To execute walking lateral lunges, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Step to the right with your right foot, bending your knee while keeping your left leg straight, sitting into a lateral squat. Lower your body until your right thigh is parallel to the ground, then push off to return to the starting position. Take a lateral step to the right and perform another lateral lunge. Perform three sets of 12 to 15 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets. Complete all reps on one side before repeating on the other side.

RELATED: People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'

2. Alternating Overhead Press with Walking

Play

You're familiar with the low-intensity cardio perks of walking. By incorporating overhead presses, you fuse cardio advantages with strength gains. Opting for higher rep ranges in overhead presses bolsters muscular endurance and amplifies overall benefits.

Start by standing with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding dumbbells at shoulder height. Press one dumbbell overhead while stepping forward with the opposite foot, alternating arms and legs as you walk forward. Maintain proper posture and core engagement throughout the exercise. Complete three sets of 10 to 15 steps each with 60 seconds of rest between sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Dumbbell Front Rack Forward Marching

Play

Marching exercises are superb for strengthening your hip muscles, particularly the hip flexors, while significantly developing a strong and stable core. The dynamic nature of moving forward while concurrently stabilizing your torso and any weights intensifies the exercise's effectiveness, enhancing calorie expenditure during your workout sessions.

To do dumbbell front rack forward marching, hold dumbbells at shoulder height, step forward with one foot while lifting the opposite knee toward your chest, and then alternate legs. Make sure to squeeze your core for stability and control throughout. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 reps per side with 90 seconds of rest between sets.

RELATED: 5 Best Strength Workouts To Shrink Your 'Apron Belly'

Workout #3

1. Mini-Band Forward Walks

Play

Mini-band forward walks help activate your glute muscles while improving hip stability. This exercise is beneficial in a warm-up or strength workout to help sculpt your lower body.

Place a resistance band just above your ankles or below your knees for tension. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent, and engage your core. Take small steps forward, ensuring the band has tension throughout. Alternate bringing each foot forward, maintaining controlled movements, and proper posture. Complete two to three sets of 15 to 20 reps each with 45 seconds of rest between sets.

2. Walking Lunges with Core Rotation

Walking lunges enhance single-leg strength and hip stability, concurrently boosting lean muscle mass in the quads, hamstrings, and glutes. Incorporating a rotational core exercise amplifies movement intensity, sculpting your abs and injecting diversity into your fitness regimen. This combination fortifies lower body muscles and engages the core, promoting overall strength balance and boosting metabolism.

Step forward with your right foot into a lunge position, and rotate your torso to the right while holding a dumbbell, kettlebell, or weight plate. Return to the center, and push off with your right foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side, rotating your torso to the left. Alternate sides with each lunge, focusing on controlled movements and maintaining proper posture. Perform three to four sets of 10 to 15 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

3. Walking Overhead Dumbbell Carry

Play

The walking overhead dumbbell carry is a dynamic exercise renowned for enhancing overhead strength and stability while targeting key muscle groups, including the shoulders, upper back, and core. Incorporating walking adds an extra layer of versatility, demanding increased stability to control the weights effectively.

Start by standing upright and pressing dumbbells directly overhead with your arms fully extended. Squeeze your core and walk, stabilizing the dumbbells overhead until you reach the predetermined distance or time. Emphasize keeping your arms straight above your shoulders, actively reaching with each step to optimize the exercise. Perform three sets of 15 to 20 steps, each with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

RELATED: 10 Strength Training Exercises for Beginners to Sculpt a Toned Body

Workout #4

1. Walking Lunges with Overhead Carry

Play

The walking lunge with overhead carry creates a harmonious blend of lower-body strength and overhead stability, resulting in a powerful full-body compound movement. This dynamic exercise strengthens your legs and enhances core stability and coordination, elevating your fat-burning potential and propelling your workouts to new heights.

To perform the walking lunge with overhead carry, begin by standing tall and holding a weight overhead with one hand, fully straightening your arm. Engage your core for stability as you take a large step forward with your right foot, lowering into a lunge position while keeping the weight overhead. Push off your right foot to return to the starting position, then repeat on the left side. Complete three sets of 10 to 12 reps of lunges, then switch the weight to the other hand and repeat. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.

2. Walking Lateral Squats with Plate Pressout

Play

Here's a fat-burning exercise to kick your workout sessions into high gear. The walking lateral squat with a plate pressout strengthens your quads, glutes, shoulders, and core. You'll benefit from regular squats while diversifying your gym regimen with side-to-side movement.

To perform the walking lateral squat with plate pressout, hold a weight plate in front of your chest and stand with feet hip-width apart. Step laterally to the right, squatting down while pressing the plate straight before you. Bring your left foot back under your hips, keeping the feet hip-width apart. Repeat for the desired reps and sets. Perform three sets of 10 to 12 reps per side with 60 seconds of rest between sets.

3. Farmers Carry

Play

The farmers carry is your secret weapon for torching calories and shedding fat, engaging multiple muscles at once to sculpt your body and boost your metabolism. This exercise is like a full-body workout in one move, perfect for maximizing weight loss and achieving your fitness goals with power and efficiency.

To perform farmer's carries, grab a pair of heavy dumbbells or kettlebells, stand tall, engage your core and upper back, and walk forward with steady strides for the programmed distance or steps. Complete three sets of carries for 45 to 60 seconds in duration. Rest for 60 seconds between sets.