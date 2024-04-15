5 Best Functional Strength Workouts for Weight Loss

When aiming for weight loss, it's common to focus solely on cardio workouts like running or cycling. While cardio is effective for burning calories, I often recommend that my clients try integrating functional strength workouts into their routines. Functional strength training helps build lean muscle mass, boosts metabolism, and improves overall body composition. Below are five of the best functional strength workouts for weight loss.

Gear up to speed up your weight-loss efforts while enhancing your strength, endurance, and mobility. Remember to maintain proper form, start with lighter weights or resistance, and gradually increase intensity as you progress. Combine these workouts with a nutritious diet and consistent exercise regimen for optimal results.

Workout #1: Circuit Training

First up on this list of functional strength workouts for weight loss shines a spotlight on circuit-based training. Circuit training efficiently melds together strength training and cardiovascular exercise, which is the ideal combo for calorie-torching and fat loss.

1. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower into a squat position, bending your knees and pushing your hips back. Keep your chest up and your back straight. Return to the starting position by pushing through your heels.

Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your palms on the floor. Lower your body toward the ground by bending your elbows. Maintain a straight line from your head to your heels. Push back up to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

3. Dumbbell Lunges

Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides. Step forward with one foot, and lower body until both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your front knee aligned with your ankle and the back knee hovering just above the ground. Push through the front heel to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 12 repetitions per leg.

Workout #2: Kettlebell Swing Variations

Kettlebell swings engage multiple muscle groups simultaneously, elevating heart rate for maximum calorie burn.

1. Classic Kettlebell Swings

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a kettlebell with both hands in front of your body. Hinge at your hips and bend your knees slightly, lowering the kettlebell between your legs. Explosively drive your hips forward, swinging the kettlebell up to shoulder height. Control the swing as the weight lowers back down between your legs.

Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions.

2. Single-arm Kettlebell Swings

Start with a kettlebell on the ground between your feet. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, hinge at the hips, and grasp the kettlebell handle with one hand. Engage your core, drive through the hips, and swing the kettlebell back between your legs. Explosively extend your hips, swinging the kettlebell forward and up to shoulder height. Control the descent as the kettlebell swings back between your legs. Complete the desired number of repetitions on one side before switching to the other arm.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Aim for 3 sets of 12 to 15 repetitions per arm.

3. Alternating Kettlebell Swings

Begin with a kettlebell on the ground between your feet. Stand with feet shoulder-width apart, and hinge at the hips to grasp the kettlebell handle with both hands. Swing the kettlebell back between your legs, then explosively drive through the hips to swing it forward and up to shoulder height.

As the kettlebell reaches its peak, release one hand, and allow the kettlebell to swing down and back between your legs. Grasp the kettlebell with the opposite hand, and repeat the movement, alternating hands with each swing. Focus on maintaining proper form and generating power from the hips.

Aim for three sets of 15 to 20 repetitions, alternating hands with each swing.

Workout #3: High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT workouts alternate between intense exercise and brief rest, effectively incinerating calories in a short time.

1. Burpees

Start in a standing position with your feet hip-width apart. Lower into a squat position, and place your hands on the ground in front of you. Jump your feet back into a plank position. Perform a pushup. Jump your feet back to squat position, and explosively jump up, reaching your arms overhead. Land softly, and immediately lower back into a squat position to begin the next repetition.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

2. Mountain Climbers

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders and your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Drive one knee toward your chest, then quickly switch legs, bringing the opposite knee toward your chest. Continue alternating legs at a rapid pace, keeping your core engaged and your hips stable.

Aim for three sets of 30 to 60 seconds.

3. Jumping Lunges

Start in a lunge position with your right foot forward and your left foot back, both knees bent at 90-degree angles. Explosively jump up into the air, switching the positions of your feet mid-air. Land softly with your left foot forward and your right foot back, immediately lowering into a lunge position. Repeat the movement, jumping back and forth between lunge positions. Maintain a rapid pace, focusing on explosive power and controlled landings.

Aim for three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions (10 to 15 reps per leg).

Workout #4: Medicine Ball Workouts

Medicine ball exercises build strength, power, and endurance while enhancing coordination and stability.

1. Medicine Ball Slams

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding a medicine ball with both hands. Raise the ball overhead, fully extending your arms. Forcefully slam the ball down to the ground in front of you, using your entire body to generate power. Catch the ball on the rebound, and immediately repeat the movement.

Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Medicine Ball Russian Twists

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet lifted off the ground, holding the medicine ball in front of your chest. Lean back slightly to engage your core and twist your torso to the right, tapping the medicine ball on the ground beside you. Quickly reverse movement, twisting to the left and tapping the ball on the ground on the opposite side. Continue alternating sides in a fluid motion.

Aim for three sets of 20 to 30 repetitions (10 to 15 reps per side).

3. Medicine Ball Pushups

Begin in a plank position with your hands on the medicine ball, slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels, engaging your core and glutes. Lower your chest toward the medicine ball, bending your elbows and keeping them close to your sides. Push back up to the starting position, extending your arms fully. Maintain stability and control throughout the movement, using your chest, shoulders, and triceps to perform the pushup.

Aim for three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions.

Workout #5: Resistance Bands

The last of these functional strength workouts for weight loss will have you working with resistance bands. Resistance bands are portable, versatile, and effective tools for strength training, suitable for burning calories and shedding fat.

1. Standing Rows

Anchor a resistance band to a sturdy object at chest height. Hold one end of the band in each hand with palms facing each other. Step back to create tension in the band, and position your feet shoulder-width apart. Keep your elbows close to your body as you pull bands toward your chest, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release back to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

2. Standing Bicep Curls

Stand on the center of a resistance band with your feet hip-width apart. Hold one end of the band in each hand, palms facing forward with your arms fully extended at the sides. Keeping your elbows close to your body, curl the bands up toward your shoulders, squeezing your biceps at the top of the movement. Slowly lower the bands back down to the starting position.

Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions.

3. Lateral Band Walks

Place a resistance band around your thighs, just above the knees. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your knees slightly bent. Take a step to the side with one foot, stretching the band. Follow with the other foot to maintain tension in the band. Continue side-stepping for a set distance or time. Aim for three sets of 12 to 15 steps in each direction.