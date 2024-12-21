13 Grocery Chains Open on Christmas Day in 2024

Between purchasing gifts for your loved ones, decorating the house, and cooking some delicious holiday recipes, there's no denying the significant amount of planning that goes into Christmas Day. Despite the amount of time you spend preparing for the holiday, it's possible that not all of it will get done by Dec. 25.

On Christmas Day, you can count on most stores, including supermarkets, to be closed. However, not every food retailer will have their doors shut. Some will be open during the holiday, possibly with reduced hours, so you can take comfort in knowing that you can still pick up some last-minute items in case something arises.

In addition to select grocery stores, you can rely on some convenience stores and drugstores to stay open, too. Read on to see which chains you'll be able to visit on Christmas Day.

Grocery Stores Open on Christmas Day

Albertsons

Albertsons operates stores across 14 states, and if you live in one of them, you may be able to pick up just what you need on Dec. 25. Select Albertsons stores will be open with adjusted hours on Christmas Day. Be sure to check with your local store and pharmacy to confirm the exact hours during the holiday.

20 Festive Christmas Desserts That'll Steal the Show

Acme

Like Albertsons, this Northeast grocery chain will have select stores open, but with modified hours, on Dec. 25. To get the exact hours, you can call your local store or check online before heading out to shop.

Safeway

If you live near one of Safeway's 900+ locations, you'll want to call ahead on Christmas Day. Select Safeway stores will be open with adjusted hours on Dec. 25.

The Best Cheeses for Your Holiday Parties, According to Cheesemongers

Vons

This regional supermarket chain, which has 191 locations across California and Nevada, will have select stores open on Christmas Day. However, stores will have modified hours, so double-check when yours will be open before leaving the house.

Morton Williams

Open 365 days a year, this family-owned food market in the New York City metropolitan area will be open with shortened hours on Christmas Day. Swing by any of Morton Williams' 17 locations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to pick up anything you might need on Dec. 25.

The Best New Grocery Products of 2024 Everyone's Talking About

7-Eleven

No, this isn't technically a grocery store. But 7-Eleven does sell items you might end up needing on Christmas Day, ranging from chips and dip to soda and ice. Luckily, you can count on the convenience store to be open during the holiday. While exact hours may vary by location, most stores are usually open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Circle K

Major convenience store chain Circle K usually operates during normal hours during the holidays. However, you'll still want to look up your exact location or call your store on Christmas Day before stopping by for any items.

8 Convenience Stores With the Highest Quality Food Options

Cumberland Farms

Northeast convenience store chain Cumberland Farms, often referred to as "Cumbies," will be open on Christmas Day. Before swinging by for snacks, breakfast sandwiches, coffee, and more, you'll want to check your store's exact hours.

Walgreens

Need to pick up a box of brownie mix? Looking for a few greeting cards before heading over to your Christmas feast? Walgreens will be open on Dec. 25, according to a press release shared by the company. However, because hours can vary by location, it's best to check when your store will be open before heading over.

12 Best Trader Joe's Desserts for Your Holiday Table

CVS

Like Walgreens, this major drugstore chain will be open on Christmas Day. However, some locations may have reduced hours, so it's best to call ahead before swinging by.

QuickChek

Need to pick up a cup of coffee or breakfast burrito on the way to your relative's house? This New Jersey-based convenience store chain will luckily be open on Dec. 25. Locations with fuel services will be open as usual, while non-fuel sites will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

12 Most Over-the-Top Costco Holiday Gifts in 2024

Wawa

If you find yourself craving a hoagie on Christmas, Wawa's got you covered. The beloved gas station convenience store will be open during the holiday to help satisfy your snack, beverage, and sandwich needs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sheetz

Sheetz fans, rejoice! This popular regional convenience store chain will thankfully be open all day on Christmas, as Sheetz is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.