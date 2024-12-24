 Skip to content

7 Most Effective Gym Workouts To Shrink Your Love Handles

Love handles can be stubborn to slim down, but the right exercises make all the difference.
Let's be honest: Love handles can be incredibly stubborn to slim down. That being said, performing the right workouts in and out of the gym can help shrink and tone this area of the body in a productive manner. We're here to help and spoke with a fitness expert who shares the most effective gym workouts to shrink love handles and sculpt your waistline.

"Targeting 'love handles' or the oblique area requires a combination of strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and a healthy diet to reduce overall body fat," explains Lauren Fortener, a personal trainer and the owner and founder of Turbo Zone Fitness, a boutique women-owned fitness center in Dayton, Ohio.

Below, Fortener shares the most effective gym workouts to strengthen and tone your obliques.

Side Plank Variations

side plank
Shutterstock

Side Plank:

  1. Lie on one side of your body with your legs extended.
  2. Prop yourself up on your forearm.
  3. Hold the position while activating your obliques.

Side Plank with Hip Dips:

  1. Assume a side plank position.
  2. Lower your hips toward the floor.
  3. Press your hips back up while keeping your core tight.

Russian Twists

Russian twist with medicine ball
Shutterstock
  1. Sit on the floor with bent knees and your feet lifted.
  2. Lean back just a bit.
  3. Clasp your hands in front of you or hold a medicine ball.
  4. Twist your torso from one side to the other, maintaining control.

Bicycle Crunches

woman doing bicycle crunches
Shutterstock
  1. Lie flat on your back with your legs bent and raised and your hands at the back of your head.
  2. Alternate bringing one elbow to the opposite knee and lengthening the other leg, mimicking a bicycle pedaling motion.
  3. Focus on twisting from your torso to fire up your obliques.

Woodchoppers

woman doing cable wood chops
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall, holding a cable attachment or dumbbell with both hands over one shoulder.
  2. Bring the weight diagonally across your body toward your opposite hip, mimicking a chopping motion.

Mountain Climbers with a Twist

mountain climbers exercise
Shutterstock
  1. Assume a high plank.
  2. Quickly drive one knee toward the opposite elbow as if running in place.

Dumbbell Side Bends

illustration of standing dumbbell side bends
Shutterstock
  1. Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in one hand.
  2. Bend sideways toward the dumbbell.
  3. Return to standing.
  4. Repeat on the other side.

Cardio and HIIT

woman running
Shutterstock

"Incorporate high-intensity interval training (HIIT) or activities like running, cycling, or swimming to burn fat and reveal toned muscles," Fortener instructs. So, hop on the treadmill, stationary bike, or into your gym's pool for a productive, fat-burning workout.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
