6 Core-Sculpting Exercises for a Tighter Belly
Tightening and toning your belly can be quite a frustrating process, and for good reason. Visceral fat is dubbed an "active fat" because it affects how your body functions. The belly is an area that typically needs a bit of extra TLC when it comes to gym time. Fear not, though, because we've done the research and are here with the best core-sculpting exercises to tighten your belly.
"By using a blend of exercises that target the upper abs, lower abs, and obliques, you'll ensure that no core muscles are left untrained. This can help you build a toned, strong, balanced core with regular training," explains Matt Dustin, a certified precision nutrition coach and NASM corrective exercise specialist at Garage Gym Reviews.
If you're a beginner to core training, Dustin recommends starting slow and giving your body ample time to recover. Begin with three days per week with a minimum of one rest day between ab workouts. "This will strengthen your core muscles, although visible results may only come with lower [body fat levels]," Dustin tells us. "If [you carry] excess weight around your stomach, you'll notice the best visual improvements from pairing ab exercises with a proper exercise and nutrition plan to reduce body fat."
Now, let's dive into the best core-sculpting exercises to tighten your belly, according to fitness pros.
The Exercises
Plank
"The plank strengthens the entire core, including the transverse abdominal muscles, which wrap around your midsection like a belt," Dustin tells us.
- Lie flat on your stomach.
- Prop yourself up on your forearms and toes, elbows under your shoulders. Your body should be straight.
- Squeeze your abs and glutes.
- Hold for 30 seconds and repeat for 2 to 3 rounds.
- Rest for 2 minutes between rounds.
Crunches
"This classic exercise builds the abdominal muscles, focusing on the middle and upper abs," explains Dustin.
- Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet on the ground.
- Cross your arms in front of your body with each hand on the opposite shoulder. You can also place them at the back of your head.
- Crunch up while keeping your feet on the ground, squeezing your abs as you do so.
- Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Reverse Crunches
- Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet flat on the floor.
- Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down.
- Squeeze your lower abs and curl your knees up to your chest.
- Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Leg Raises
"The leg raises focuses heavily on the hip flexors and lower ab muscles," says Dustin.
- Begin lying flat on your back on the ground with your legs straightened ahead of you.
- Place your hands below your lower back.
- Lift your legs so they form a 90-degree angle with your torso.
- Lower your legs to the floor.
- Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.
Cable Chop
"The cable chop is a rotational move that targets the obliques," Rosie Borchert, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, tells us.
- Set a cable machine's arm high and attach a rope or single handle.
- Facing sideways from the cable machine, and with your hands holding onto the attachment, pull the cable down and across your body at a diagonal.
- Rotate your hips and torso as you do so.
- Use power to chop and bring the handle up to the start position.
Medicine Ball Slam
- Stand tall and hold a medicine ball that's no heavier than 10% of your body weight.
- Lift the ball overhead.
- Thrown the ball down to the floor.
- Catch the ball as it bounces, engaging your core.