6 Core-Sculpting Exercises for a Tighter Belly

Tightening and toning your belly can be quite a frustrating process, and for good reason. Visceral fat is dubbed an "active fat" because it affects how your body functions. The belly is an area that typically needs a bit of extra TLC when it comes to gym time. Fear not, though, because we've done the research and are here with the best core-sculpting exercises to tighten your belly.

"By using a blend of exercises that target the upper abs, lower abs, and obliques, you'll ensure that no core muscles are left untrained. This can help you build a toned, strong, balanced core with regular training," explains Matt Dustin, a certified precision nutrition coach and NASM corrective exercise specialist at Garage Gym Reviews.

If you're a beginner to core training, Dustin recommends starting slow and giving your body ample time to recover. Begin with three days per week with a minimum of one rest day between ab workouts. "This will strengthen your core muscles, although visible results may only come with lower [body fat levels]," Dustin tells us. "If [you carry] excess weight around your stomach, you'll notice the best visual improvements from pairing ab exercises with a proper exercise and nutrition plan to reduce body fat."

Now, let's dive into the best core-sculpting exercises to tighten your belly, according to fitness pros.

The Exercises

Plank

"The plank strengthens the entire core, including the transverse abdominal muscles, which wrap around your midsection like a belt," Dustin tells us.

Lie flat on your stomach. Prop yourself up on your forearms and toes, elbows under your shoulders. Your body should be straight. Squeeze your abs and glutes. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat for 2 to 3 rounds. Rest for 2 minutes between rounds.

Crunches

"This classic exercise builds the abdominal muscles, focusing on the middle and upper abs," explains Dustin.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet on the ground. Cross your arms in front of your body with each hand on the opposite shoulder. You can also place them at the back of your head. Crunch up while keeping your feet on the ground, squeezing your abs as you do so. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Reverse Crunches

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and your feet flat on the floor. Place your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Squeeze your lower abs and curl your knees up to your chest. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Leg Raises

"The leg raises focuses heavily on the hip flexors and lower ab muscles," says Dustin.

Begin lying flat on your back on the ground with your legs straightened ahead of you. Place your hands below your lower back. Lift your legs so they form a 90-degree angle with your torso. Lower your legs to the floor. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Cable Chop

"The cable chop is a rotational move that targets the obliques," Rosie Borchert, a certified personal trainer at BarBend, tells us.

Set a cable machine's arm high and attach a rope or single handle. Facing sideways from the cable machine, and with your hands holding onto the attachment, pull the cable down and across your body at a diagonal. Rotate your hips and torso as you do so. Use power to chop and bring the handle up to the start position.

Medicine Ball Slam

Stand tall and hold a medicine ball that's no heavier than 10% of your body weight. Lift the ball overhead. Thrown the ball down to the floor. Catch the ball as it bounces, engaging your core.