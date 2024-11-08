The 9 Healthiest Menu Items at Fazoli's—and 4 To Skip

Fazoli's is famous for its Italian-inspired comfort food, offering everything from hearty pastas to fresh salads and pizza. While indulgent dishes are often the highlight of their menu, there are also several healthier options for those looking to maintain a balanced diet.

Whether you're watching your calorie intake, focusing on protein, or avoiding excess salt, we're highlighting some of the best choices at Fazoli's—along with a few options to avoid.

In this review, we've selected nine of the healthiest items across categories like pasta, wings, pizza, and salads. We'll also highlight four high-calorie, less balanced dishes to skip. Let's dive in! And the next time you want to make pasta at home, you'll want to read I Tried 12 Store-Brand Pasta Sauces & One Was Rich and Smooth.

How We Chose the Healthiest Fazoli's Orders

When selecting the healthiest options on Fazoli's menu, we used the following criteria:

Calories: Whenever possible, we selected meals that are under 700 calories per order to fit into a balanced diet.

Whenever possible, we selected meals that are under 700 calories per order to fit into a balanced diet. Total fat: We prioritized items that keep both total fat and saturated fat on the lower side to support heart health.

We prioritized items that keep both total fat and saturated fat on the lower side to support heart health. High Protein: Protein helps keep you full and satiated, so we worked to include choices that are a good source of protein per serving to maximize the staying power of your meal.

9 Healthiest Items on Fazoli's Menu

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Baked Lasagna

Baked Italian Meatballs

Baked Spaghetti

Boneless Wings with Mild Buffalo

Cheese Pizza (1 Slice)

Club Sub

House Side Salad

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 580

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 2,120 mg

Carbs : 109 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 17 g

If you're craving classic Italian flavors without overloading on calories, the Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is a surprisingly lower calorie pick. With only 580 calories per serving, it's a hearty option that won't leave you feeling too full. Plus, the 17 grams of protein create some balance and the 10 grams of fiber help keep you feeling full longer. Though it's higher in carbs, you might consider splitting the meal with a friend and each ordering a side salad.

10 Best Low-Calorie Pasta Sauces for Weight Loss

Baked Lasagna

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 670

Fat : 28 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 2,670 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 35 g

For lasagna lovers, you'll be happy to learn that Fazoli's Baked Lasagna has 670 calories, and it packs a powerful 35 grams of protein. While it does contain saturated fat, this lasagna provides a nice balance of fiber and protein, making it a solid choice for anyone looking for a more filling meal. This is another dish that would be easy to share with the table. Order an extra salad and forgo any extra bread orders to keep this order on the lighter side.

Baked Italian Meatballs

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 490

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 1,760 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 22 g

Looking for a protein-packed appetizer? The Baked Italian Meatballs are a hearty option. Each serving offers 22 grams of protein. These meatballs are baked instead of fried, giving them a healthier edge compared to fried alternatives at other Italian joints. They're perfect for sharing or adding some sharable protein to a lighter meal, especially if you're looking to avoid heavier pasta dishes.

8 Healthiest Cheeses You Can Eat, According to a Dietitian

Baked Spaghetti

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 650

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 1970 mg

Carbs : 107 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 23 g

Baked Spaghetti is a comfort food favorite, and Fazoli's delivers with 650 calories per serving. It's a balanced meal with 23 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. The balance of fat and protein makes it a solid choice, although the fat and sodium content are high. You might consider ordering a side salad and the meatball appetizer and serving all of this family style for the table.

5 Boneless Wings with Mild Buffalo

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving of 5 wings

Calories : 610

Fat : 44 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 3,220 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 22 g

Fazoli's Boneless Wings with Mild Buffalo Sauce pack 22 grams of protein into each serving, making them a filling, high protein choice. With about 600 calories, these wings are one of the healthier choices at Fazoli's. However, the sodium content is quite high and you don't get much balance here. To help make this a more balanced choice, share them with friends or add a house side salad.

I Tried Boneless Wings From 6 Chains & the Best Were Plump, Tender, and Succulent

1 Slice of the Whole Cheese Pizza

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 slice

Calories : 282

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 690 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 14 g

For pizza fans, one slice of Fazoli's Whole Cheese Pizza is a manageable indulgence at just 280 calories per slice. It has a surprising 14 grams of protein, making it both a lighter option that's higher in protein than you'd think. Pair it with a salad for a more balanced meal that leaves you feeling satisfied.

Club Sub

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 sub

Calories : 750

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 2,080 mg

Carbs : 54 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 42 g

If you're in the mood for a sub, Fazoli's Club Sub offers a protein-packed meal with 42 grams of protein per serving. While it's higher in calories than other orders, it's more balanced than most carb-heavy menu items at Fazoli's. With 750 calories, you'll get a balance of protein, fats, and carbs here.

House Side Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 110

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 7 g

The House Side Salad is a light and refreshing option, perfect for balancing out a heavier main course or for starting with and adding a protein on top. With just 110 calories and 7 grams of fat, it's a low-calorie choice that adds some greens and fiber to your plate. The 7 grams of protein make it more filling than most side salads, and it's a great way to add a healthy nutrition boost to your Fazoli's meal without going overboard on calories.

A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Salad Recipe for Weight Loss

Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 770

Fat : 62 g (Saturated Fat: 19 g)

Sodium : 1,670 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 28 g

A heartier salad, the Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad delivers 28 grams of protein. Though it's also higher in calories thanks to the crispy chicken and creamy dressing, you can order the dressing on the side and use less to reduce the total calories here. For another healthier twist, you can request grilled chicken instead of crispy.

4 Unhealthiest Items on Fazoli's Menu

Original Italian Sub

Loaded Baked Spaghetti

Chicken Carbonara

Loaded Fettuccine Alfredo

Original Italian Sub

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 sub

Calories : 1,110

Fat : 76 g (Saturated Fat: 24 g)

Sodium : 3,050 mg

Carbs : 58 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 50 g

With 1,110 calories and a whopping 76 grams of fat, Fazoli's Original Italian Sub is one to skip if you're trying to eat healthy. It also contains over 3,000 milligrams of sodium, making it a poor choice for those watching their salt intake. While it delivers 50 grams of protein, the high fat and calorie content outweigh the benefits. Choose the Club Sub instead if you're in the mood for an Italian sandwich.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

15 Most Caloric Fast-Food Sandwiches in America

Loaded Baked Spaghetti

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 1,070

Fat : 53 g (Saturated Fat: 22 g)

Sodium : 3,720 mg

Carbs : 100 g (Fiber: 10 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 47 g

The Loaded Baked Spaghetti lives up to its name with 1070 calories and 53 grams of fat per serving. While it offers 47 grams of protein, it's high in sodium and fat, making it a heavier, more indulgent choice. With 3,720 milligrams of sodium, it's best to skip this one if you're trying to avoid a meal that's heavy on both salt and calories.

Chicken Carbonara

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 1,030

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 3,370 mg

Carbs : 108 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 49 g

This is definitely one of Fazoli's heavier dishes. With 1,030 calories and 45 grams of fat, the Chicken Carbonara is another pasta dish best left for special occasions. While it does offer a hearty 49 grams of protein, the 3,370 milligrams of sodium and total fat is quite rich. Instead, consider splitting this with a friend and opting for the House Side Salad to add some veggies and volume.

Loaded Fettucine Alfredo

Nutrition (Per serving) : 1 serving

Calories : 990

Fat : 42 g (Saturated Fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 3,270 mg

Carbs : 106 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 48 g

Fazoli's Loaded Fettuccine Alfredo is rich and creamy, but with 990 calories, 42 grams of fat, and 3,270 milligrams of sodium, this pasta dish is not great for those keeping an eye on their health. It's best to avoid this one if you're trying to make healthier choices, or balance it out with some low-calorie side dishes instead.