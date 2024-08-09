12 High-Protein Packaged Foods That Are Actually Unhealthy

Over the last decade, protein has become synonymous with weight loss in the media, and many food manufacturers have caught onto this trend. Packaged foods can be made to create a desired nutrition profile, and today, you will find many common foods made into high protein options. For example, cereal is traditionally a low-protein food with a high carb percentage. You can find several brands on shelves today that make higher protein cereal options. Whether or not these manufactured high-protein foods are actually healthy is a different story.

Just because a food contains more protein doesn't automatically mean it is healthy. Some of the high-protein options can pack more sugar than their lower-protein counterparts. You'll also find some manufactured protein foods contain a long list of ingredients, including preservatives and additives you may not find in similar lower-protein foods. While protein is a filling nutrient and supports your muscles, it does not automatically make a food healthy.

When choosing high-protein packaged foods, keep an eye on sugar content, look for options that contain fiber, and limit the amount of sugar alcohol in your food. Additionally, check the ingredient list to avoid options with food dyes and coloring.

Here are 12 high-protein packaged foods that are unhealthy. Read on, then check out these 20 Best High-Protein, Low-Calorie Foods.

Legendary Foods Protein Pastry

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 20 g

While, at first glance, the nutrition info on this toaster pastry looks appealing, a second look unveils some concerning facts. For example, one pastry contains 9 grams of sugar alcohols. Some people may experience uncomfortable digestive symptoms, like gas and diarrhea, from this form of sugar. You'll also find several food dyes in the ingredient list. Instead, go with two slices of Hero Seeded Bread that will provide 12 grams of protein, 24 grams of fiber, and no sugar alcohols or food dyes.

Mission Protein Tortilla Wraps

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 16 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 7 g

Tortillas are another food that don't traditionally contain much protein. While this option advertises its protein content, it only provides 7 grams per tortilla. This is more than a regular flour tortilla, but not nearly enough to satisfy your needs at a meal. You'll also find hydrogenated soybean oil in this product, an ingredient that provides some unhealthy trans fats. An artificial sweetener and a slew of preservatives make it less ideal than a plain flour or corn tortilla. If you want more protein and a shorter ingredient list, check out Egglife Egg White Wraps, which provide 5 grams of protein and only 25 calories per wrap.

Clif Builders Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 290

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 20 g

Protein bars are a convenient snack and meal component but are not all created equally. Some can pack a surprising number of calories and a shocking amount of added sugar. This Clif Builder bar contains 17 grams of added sugar with three forms of sweetener listed in the first four ingredients. Given its calories, it doesn't provide much fiber, and more than half of the fat grams come from saturated sources. Skip this option in favor of Think! Minis. They are 100 calories per piece and contain 3 grams of added sugar while providing 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber.

Gatorade Protein Bars

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 10 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 29 g)

Protein : 20 g

This protein bar provides nearly a whole meal's worth of calories. While an athlete who burns a high number of calories may need this calorie-packed recovery bar, most of us don't need a snack with 28 grams of added sugar. This bar also contains TBHQ, a questionable preservative, and nearly all its fat grams come from less healthy saturated sources. A much more nutritious option is the ALOHA Protein Bars. They contain only 3 grams of saturated fat and added sugar and provide 14 grams of protein. You'll also get 10 grams of filling fiber from this bar.

Lenny & Larry's The Complete Cookie

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

The Lenny & Larry's cookies were one of the first manufactured high-protein foods. Cookies aren't known for their protein content, and although half of this cookie provides 8 grams, it doesn't need to be on your shopping list. With 11 grams of added sugar and more than 200 calories, half of the cookie provides a high number of calories for a small portion. And most people won't stop at half. Enjoying the whole cookie will set you back 440 calories and more than 20 grams of sugar. Instead, try Magic Spoon Treats, made with zero grams of sugar and provide 12 grams of protein per bar.

Pure Protein Popped Crisps

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 33 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 12 g

Although these chips are made with 12 grams of protein and provide fewer grams of fat than many other chips, they still aren't a healthy source of calories. Sure, they make a decent snack or side to your lunch sandwich, but with less than 1 gram of fiber, they won't be especially filling and also come with several grams of sugar. If you want something crunchy and salty, try the Only Bean Roasted Edamame. You'll get 14 grams of protein, 5 grams of fiber, zero added sugar, and an ingredient list that lists only three items.

Carnation Instant Breakfast Essential Fruit & Protein Smoothie Nutritional Drink

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 220

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 5 g

Marketed as a fruit and protein smoothie, this drink provides only 5 grams of protein per carton. That is far from enough for a meal and provides a lot of added sugar. These drinks may be more fitting for kids, but even they could use a few more grams of protein, less sugar, and more fiber. Instead, check out Koia plant-based shakes. They provide less added sugar, 7 grams of fiber, and nearly 20 grams of protein and are made with non-GMO ingredients.

Bolthouse Farms Protein Plus Coffee

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 49 g)

Protein : 30 g

If you enjoy a coffee drink that provides protein, you may have tried this shake. Although it packs plenty of protein to constitute a meal, it contains 36 grams of added sugar. This is nearly the same amount of sugar in a 12-ounce can of soda! For a protein-packed coffee drink, you are much better off with Slate Latte. The drink provides 20 grams of filling protein for only 100 calories. That makes one of their lattes an excellent option for a snack or meal component, and they contain 0 grams of added sugar.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Muscle Mac

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 410

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 920 mg

Carbs : 57 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 20 g

We would all love to get protein with our noodles, and this option offers that. However, it also provides nearly a half day's worth of sodium and only 2 grams of fiber. The 410 calories it comes with are fine for a meal, but you'll want to get more fiber for a filling meal. Bean-based noodles are great for this, and Banza Shells & Classic Cheddar offers 5 grams of fiber and 18 grams of protein per prepared serving. You'll also reduce your sodium by 250 milligrams.

Quaker Protein Instant Oatmeal

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 12 g

Oatmeal is generally not a concentrated source of protein, but manufacturers have created flavored options with protein for a more well-rounded breakfast. Unfortunately, this banana nut protein oatmeal provides 10 grams of added sugar. And, because all of the ingredients are mixed together, you can't do anything to lower the count. A better option is Bob's Red Mill Protein Oats. The only ingredient is oats, which provide 10 grams of protein per serving without added sugar. Cook them with milk for a protein boost, and top with fresh fruit for a sweet flavor without the sugar.

Premier Protein Protein Pancake

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 400 mg

Carbs : 27 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 15 g

These heat-and-eat pancakes may be convenient for a quick breakfast, but better options exist. The 15 grams of protein in these microwaveable flapjacks are a good start, but you're missing fiber and can find options with less added sugar. Naked Protein Pancake Mix packs 22 grams of protein per serving with 3 grams of fiber and only 17 grams of carbs. Combine the powdered mix with water and cook on the stove. If you need a quicker breakfast option, make these ahead of time, store them in the fridge or freezer, and heat them as you need them. Pair with fruit and nut butter for even more fiber and protein.

Nature Valley Oats & Honey Protein Granola

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 270

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 13 g

Whether eaten with milk as a cereal alternative or crumbled over your favorite yogurt, granola makes for a crunchy, delicious meal addition. However, most options pack loads of sugar. This option may provide 13 grams of protein, but it also comes with 15 grams of added sugar in just 2/3 of a cup. Sugar is the second ingredient listed. A great alternative is Catalina Crunch Cereal. It provides 110 calories per serving while packing an impressive 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber. Even better, it doesn't use added sugar or artificial sweeteners.