Here's How Fast You Need To Walk On a Treadmill for Weight Loss

If the treadmill is your go-to source of cardio, you're likely always on the lookout for ways to maximize your routine. In addition to strength training, engaging in regular cardio is a crucial part of a well-rounded exercise regimen—especially if you're trying to melt unwanted pounds. Get ready to kick up your treadmill workout, because we linked up with Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness, who breaks down exactly how fast you should walk on a treadmill for weight loss, along with how long your workout should be. Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out People Are 'Retro Walking' & Swear by the Benefits: 'My Posture Is Now Nearly Perfect'.

How fast do you need to walk on a treadmill for weight loss?

According to Garcia, "Pace varies by individual, but a general guideline is to aim for a brisk pace that elevates your heart rate and makes you break a sweat. You should comfortably be able to maintain a conversation. (If you can't then you are walking too fast.)"

Basically, your goal pace should be three to four miles per hour. You should be able to keep up this pace for 30 minutes to an hour. As you gain more experience in your fitness routine, Garcia says you can bump up the speed and include intervals of jogging or running.

How long should your treadmill workout be for weight loss?

The length of your treadmill workout is another aspect that can be unique to the individual. "[However,] a good starting point is at least 30 minutes of continuous treadmill activity," Garcia shares. "As you progress, you can extend your workout to 45 minutes to an hour. (As long as your fitness level allows. Remember to listen to your body.)"

Remember that being consistent with your efforts is king, so Garcia stresses you should try to perform a minimum of 150 minutes of moderately intense exercise each week.

How is treadmill walking a beneficial addition to a weight-loss routine?

It burns calories. It should come as no surprise that getting in your daily steps or strides—on a treadmill or the pavement—helps your body burn calories, resulting in weight loss over time. Garcia points out that the number of calories you torch depends on how fast you're walking and the length of your workout.

It's accessible. Accessibility is key when putting together a regular fitness regimen because it'll help you stick with it in the long term. (And sustainability is everything when it comes to weight loss!) "Treadmills are easily accessible as most gyms have one! It also allows you to work out no matter the weather," Garcia notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It's customizable. Along with being accessible, the treadmill provides a wide range of incline options, speeds, and workout regimens. If you're ever in need of ways to revamp your routine, TikTok always serves up the latest and greatest routines, such as the 12-3-30 incline walking workout.

It boosts your muscle tone. "Walking targets the lower body, primarily the calves, thighs, and glutes," Garcia says. "It also engages the core muscles for stability and balance."