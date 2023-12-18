Skip to content

How Many Daily Steps Do You Need To Lose Weight?

An expert reveals what your daily step count should be for weight loss.
Tyler Read
By Tyler Read
Published on December 18, 2023 | 7:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

In the quest for effective weight loss strategies, many of my clients turn to a simple and accessible solution: walking. The age-old exercise has proven to be an excellent tool for shedding pounds and improving overall health. But how many daily steps do you need to lose weight? In this article, I'll answer that, along with offering several simple ways you can add more steps to your day.

Incorporating more steps into your routine through walking is an easy yet effective way to drop weight. By setting a goal, understanding the benefits of this form of exercise, and finding creative ways to increase your daily step count, you can make walking a cornerstone of your weight management journey. Remember, every step counts and small changes can lead to significant results over time. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished getting in your steps, be sure to check out 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long.

How many daily steps do you need to lose weight?

close-up sneakers, female walker
Shutterstock

Determining the ideal number of daily steps for weight loss can vary from person to person based on factors such as age, fitness level, and individual metabolism. However, a commonly recommended target is 10,000 steps per day. This number, popularized by health organizations and fitness enthusiasts, is a reasonable goal for many individuals who are looking to maintain a healthy weight or shed a few pounds.

Research suggests that taking 10,000 steps daily can burn a significant number of calories, contribute to fat loss, and improve cardiovascular health. While achieving this goal may seem daunting at first, breaking it down into smaller, manageable increments throughout the day can make it more achievable.

RELATED: A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25

How can walking help you lose weight?

woman walking outdoors for exercise, concept of how to lose one pound a week by walking
Shutterstock

Walking is a low-impact exercise that engages multiple muscle groups and is suitable for people of all fitness levels. Here's how walking contributes to weight loss:

1. It helps you burn calories.

Walking—especially brisk walking—increases your heart rate and burns calories. The more calories you burn, the more likely you are to create a calorie deficit, a key factor in weight loss.

2. It boosts your metabolism.

Regular walking can boost your metabolism, helping your body burn calories more efficiently. This can be especially beneficial for those with sedentary lifestyles.

RELATED: 5 Best At-Home Workouts To Shrink & Tone Love Handles

3. It regulates your appetite.

Walking has been shown to help regulate appetite hormones, reducing cravings and overeating. This can be crucial for those who are trying to control their calorie intake.

4. It helps reduce stress.

Stress can contribute to weight gain. Walking, particularly in natural settings, has a calming effect and can help reduce stress levels, potentially preventing emotional eating.

RELATED: I Tried 4 Pairs of HOKA Sneakers & One Beats the Rest By a Mile

Here are some simple ways you can add more steps to your day.

fit senior man taking stairs, habits to slow down muscle aging
Shutterstock

Meeting a daily step goal doesn't necessarily mean you have to devote hours to formal exercise. Here are some simple and practical ways to add more steps to your daily routine:

1. Take short walks.

Break up your day with short walks. Consider a 10-minute walk during your lunch break or a quick stroll around the block in the evening.

2. Use the stairs.

Opt for the stairs instead of elevators whenever possible. This is an easy way to add more steps to your daily count and engage your leg muscles.

3. Park further away.

When running errands, park your car farther away from the entrance. This not only adds steps but also provides an opportunity for light exercise.

RELATED: The #1 Daily Chair Yoga Workout To Shrink Belly Fat

4. Set reminders.

Use your smartphone or fitness tracker to set reminders for short walks throughout the day. This can help you stay on track and consistently reach your step goal.

5. Walk with a purpose.

Turn mundane tasks into opportunities for movement. Instead of emailing a colleague, walk to their desk. Choose the longer route when navigating through your home or office.

Tyler Read
Tyler Read is a personal trainer and has been involved in health and fitness for the past 15 years. Read more about Tyler
Filed Under
// //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
  2. Source:
  3. Source:
  4. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • close-up of sneakers, woman walking, concept of how many daily steps to lose weight

    How Many Daily Steps Do You Need To Lose Weight?

  • citrus fruits, concept of the #1 best fruit to eat for weight loss

    The #1 Best Fruit To Eat for Weight Loss

  • frozen Sam's Club foods for weight loss

    10 Best Sam’s Club Frozen Foods for Weight Loss

  • fit woman doing battle ropes exercise, concept of HIIT exercises for weight loss

    10 Beginner-Friendly HIIT Exercises for Weight Loss

  • celery cut-up

    Can Eating Celery Help You Lose Weight?

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.