How To Combine Incline Walking & Strength Training for Faster Weight Loss

No matter how you look at it, weight loss is challenging. It's a long journey with many ups and downs, and sometimes you may feel stuck in a rut, making no progress. The good news is that ETNT is here to help. We chatted with Chris Mohr, PhD, RD, an exercise physiologist and Fitness and Nutrition Advisor for Fortune Recommends, who explains how to effectively combine incline walking and strength training for faster weight loss.

Incorporating incline walking and strength training into your exercise routine can be a surefire way to maximize calorie burn and muscle growth to help you melt away those extra pounds and keep them off. Incline walking is a low-impact exercise that elevates your heart rate and boosts cardiovascular health. Research suggests that walking at an incline can be as beneficial as running since it increases your workout's intensity by engaging more muscles in your legs and core. This increased effort allows you to expend more energy (aka burn more calories) than walking on a flat surface.

Strength training is equally vital for building lean muscle mass, which is crucial for boosting your metabolism and torching calories. After all, the more muscle you have, the more calories your body burns at rest. When you pair these incline walking and strength training, you enhance the benefits of each, leading to faster weight-loss results.

How To Combine Incline Walking and Strength Training

A simple way to combine incline walking and strength training is to dedicate specific days of the week to each type of exercise. For example, you could pick Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays for incline walking, planning for sessions that last between 30 to 45 minutes on a steep treadmill or during a hike on a hilly trail. On alternate days, like Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, focus on strength training, targeting different body parts with each workout. This structure will help keep your workouts varied and prevent boredom and overuse injuries.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"The key to successful weight loss is consistency and variety in your workout routine," explains Mohr. This means mixing up your incline walking sessions with different terrains or speeds and incorporating various strength exercises, such as dumbbell movements, resistance bands, and bodyweight exercises. "By changing your routine regularly, you not only engage different muscle groups but also keep your body guessing," he adds.

The Benefits of Incline Walking and Strength Training

Mohr says, "Incline walking is excellent for cardiovascular health and stamina, as it's inherently more challenging than walking on a flat surface. For a more intense workout, you could start with a brisk 10-minute incline walk to warm up. Following this, you can transition to your strength training routine, then end with another short incline walk as a cool-down. This combination helps maintain a higher heart rate throughout your workout, increasing calorie expenditure."

Incline walking reduces your risk of overuse injuries by engaging different muscle groups and adds variety to your workouts. Strength training complements this by increasing lean muscle mass and bone density. This, in turn, boosts your metabolism, allowing you to burn more calories during your workouts and even at rest.

"Incorporating cardio and strength training ensures you're working on your fitness from multiple angles, which is essential for effective weight management," says Mohr.

Who Should Avoid Combining Incline Walking and Strength Training?

While combining incline walking and strength training is an excellent weight-loss strategy for most people, some may need to exercise caution before starting. If you have joint issues like knee, hip, or ankle problems, incline walking might feel too strenuous and could exacerbate existing conditions. Similarly, those with heart conditions should consult a healthcare professional before engaging in vigorous incline walking.

Mohr stresses, "It's important to listen to your body and modify your workouts accordingly. If you have any concerns about your physical capabilities, especially when it comes to joint health or cardiovascular fitness, seek advice from a healthcare provider."

Additionally, beginners should consider starting with less intense exercises before progressing to a combination of incline walking and strength training.

Other Tips for Combining Incline Walking and Strength Training

If you're ready to take your fitness to the next level with incline walking and strength training, set yourself up for success by setting specific goals and tracking your progress. For example, determine how many days a week you can realistically commit to these workouts and gradually build your routine. It may also help to incorporate a mixed bag of exercises, such as bodyweight movements, resistance training, and interval training, to help keep workouts fresh and motivation high.

As you progress, don't hesitate to adjust the intensity and duration of your incline walking and strength training sessions. Be sure to stay hydrated and nourish your body with a balanced diet to support your weight loss efforts. Following this structured approach that combines incline walking and strength training can help you lose weight sustainably, achieve your weight-loss goals, and enhance your overall health and quality of life.