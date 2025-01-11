I Drank Matcha Instead of Coffee for 30 Days & Noticed 4 Surprising Benefits

Coffee has been my go-to hot beverage of choice since college. It just seemed like a "right of passage," so to speak, to adulting. Morning and afternoon stops at Starbucks quickly became a quintessential part of my daily routine and lifestyle, and the habit has continued to stay strong well into my early 30s—until recently, that is. I drank matcha instead of coffee for 30 days and experienced four surprising benefits.

Don't get me wrong; I loved waking up to the robust aroma of my hazelnut coffee with a bit of almond milk and a dash of cinnamon. However, I quickly adapted to matcha's earthy, creamy taste and learned several qualities that checked off many boxes I never realized I was missing!

My Daily Matcha Routine

For those who aren't familiar with matcha, it's a powdered Japanese green tea that's mixed with water and your choice of milk, and it can be enjoyed hot or iced.

What did my matcha routine look like? I simply replaced my two cups of coffee each day with matcha, one upon waking and one in the early afternoon. I stuck with Navitas 100% organic matcha powder, but there are many brands on the market. You can also opt for something like a matcha "superlatte" in powder form that's packed with probiotics, adaptogens, and mushrooms.

By the end of my 30-day journey, let's just say matcha had me hooked. I may be swapping out my regular cup of joe for a cozy morning mug of matcha moving forward—and for good reason! There are four life-changing benefits I experienced while drinking matcha, all of which helped me come to this conclusion.

1. Matcha Provides a Solid Energy Boost Without The Anxiousness

During my 30-day matcha-drinking experience, I discovered that matcha gives me the energy boost I need—without the baggage. My biggest complaint about coffee is the "coffee jitter" after-effect. I need the easy caffeine boost it provides first thing in the morning and during afternoon drags, but I disliked feeling on edge, anxious, and hyper after drinking just one or two cups. When I switched to matcha, I felt energized, but a relaxed energy.

Why the difference? I spoke with The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, who sit on our Medical Expert Board, to find out why matcha seems to be a better fit for me than coffee.

"Matcha's caffeine boosts energy at a slower rate and reaches a peak level in the body in about 30 minutes, which is ideal for many people who tend to get jittery from coffee as well as those who are looking for a boost with less caffeine," The Nutrition Twins explain. "Matcha also has an additional boosting benefit in that it contains an amino acid called l-theanine, which creates a mental alertness [and] mental calmness."

2. It Tastes Way Better Than Coffee

Old habits die hard, and I firmly believe it's a smart idea to reevaluate certain parts of your daily routine every now and then. I'm glad I welcomed matcha into my life because I prefer its natural taste over that of coffee.

Is it because I've been drinking coffee too long, and every cup tastes the same? Perhaps. The reason could also be that I stopped adding sweeteners and creamers to it over the past few years with healthier habits in mind.

On the contrary, matcha powder has a natural, earthy flavor, and I simply whisked in a bit of hot water and almond milk to add a smooth, creamy texture. It felt like waking up to a special treat rather than simply dosing myself with caffeine.

3. It's Chock-Full of Health Benefits

One of the main reasons I decided to give matcha a 30-day trial is it's chock-full of health benefits. This powdered green tea contains EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate), a compound that decreases inflammation, lowers cortisol levels, and aids in weight loss. The Nutrition Twins explain, "[EGCG] gives matcha an additional weight loss and belly fat-fighting edge [compared to coffee]."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Matcha also fights oxidative stress, shielding your cells from harm and preventing diseases. "Matcha may help to kill cancer cells and help protect against tumors by preventing the formation of tumor-feeding blood vessels," The Nutrition Twins add.

Research is divided on how healthy or unhealthy coffee really is. However, it does contain a higher caffeine content than matcha, and some studies show that greater amounts of caffeine can cause insomnia, anxiety, and restlessness. In addition, individuals who have difficulty controlling their blood pressure should keep their coffee consumption at bay.

4. It's Sustainable for the Long Haul

Healthy habits need to be easy, enjoyable, and sustainable. I found matcha to be a seamless habit to stick with. It provided exactly what I was looking for in my go-to hot beverage, including comfort, energy, and a wealth of health benefits. The fact that I love how it tastes is an added bonus, as it will help make this healthy habit more sustainable in the long run.