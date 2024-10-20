I Tried Every Kashi Cereal & the Best Was Delicious and Protein-Packed

Cereal is a hero breakfast food, ideal for when you're low on time or don't want to deal with washing a ton of pots and pans first thing in the morning. Yet, as quick, easy, and tasty as they are, many popular options are simply not that good for you. These unhealthy breakfast cereals are high in sugar, low in fiber, and generally lacking in nutritional value. That's where Kashi comes in.

When thinking of healthier cereals, chances are Kashi is one of the first brands to come to mind. The California-based company, which started over 40 years ago, is famous for its line of whole-grain cereals that use high-quality ingredients, such as fair trade semi-sweet chocolate, certified transitional whole-grain wheat, sun-ripened blueberries, and more.

Kashi offers a wide range of cereal options—more than a dozen, to be exact—which is excellent but can feel stressful when narrowing it down and picking one to buy. And it's not breaking news that they're also healthier for you, but do they actually taste better, too? I tried every Kashi cereal I could find—16 in total—ranging from its oat-cluster versions to its biscuit varieties and beyond. Here's what I thought, starting with my least favorite and counting down to the overall best.

Kashi Go Crunch

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 38 g (Fiber 9 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 9 g

Kashi's Go Crunch is a pared-down version of its other cluster-based cereals, but perhaps too much so. Made with soy-based protein, a touch of cinnamon, and South Dakota whole-grain wheat, this cereal leaves much to be desired. I dropped $6.80 on a cereal with too little flavor and a head-scratching texture.

The look: Light tan with off-white granola clusters. The puffed whole-grain pieces were plentiful, and, thankfully, the cluster size was consistent.

The taste: Not good. My boyfriend's immediate reaction after taking a spoonful was, "What is this?" as he—like me—couldn't pinpoint the flavor. The texture was chewy and slightly sticky with a less-than-satisfying crunch. Meanwhile, the taste was confusing as it was neither salty nor sweet, and the cinnamon, although listed under ingredients, was barely noticeable. Overall, this was a total miss and may taste better mixed into yogurt or piled high with fruit and bananas.

Kashi Go Original

Nutrition : (Per 1 ¼ Cup Serving)

Calories : 180

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber 13 g, Sugar 8 g)

Protein : 11 g

For the most basic of Kashi cereals, try Kashi Go Original, which, in my experience, is unremarkable. It lacks flavor and texture and would taste much better as a foundation to a more exciting dish—perhaps topped with fruit-on-the-bottom yogurt or enjoyed with berries and sliced bananas—rather than a standalone breakfast option. I spent $5.49 on it and will most likely never pick it up again.

The look: When I think of Kashi cereal, this is the one that immediately comes to mind. It's a melange of thin cereal sticks, mini whole-grain squares, and puffy pieces. My boyfriend compares the look of this one to Chex Mix due to its assorted nature.

The taste: This cereal looks healthy but doesn't necessarily taste overly healthy, which was a plus. It had a very light honey flavor and not much else. If you want a pared-down cereal or one that you can load up with sliced bananas and fruit, it's decent. If you want something more thrilling, you may want to skip this one.

Kashi Organic Autumn Wheat

Nutrition : (Per 32 Biscuits)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber 7 g, Sugar 7 g)

Protein : g

When I picked up Kashi's Organic Autumn Wheat, I was instantly transported back to my college days. Not because I ate it then, but because it brought back memories of Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats, the shredded wheat cereal sporting a cartoonish layer of bright white icing on it. In my mind, this Kashi version is what you graduate to when you're ready to move on from them and lower your sugar intake. I paid $5.49 for this box and found this cereal to be quite nice.

The look: This cereal reminded me of Mini Wheats without the thick, bright white icing. It was light in tan and most pieces came intact, which was a good sign as sometimes these kinds of cereals have a lot of crushed-up biscuits due to their fragile design.

The taste: These were really good, but I preferred eating them dry rather than in a bowl of milk. When the milk was added, they quickly became very water-logged and mushy, resulting in a not-so-pleasant sensorial experience. Texture aside, the flavor was delicately sweet with a cinnamony twang, and I could see myself enjoying this as a late morning snack.

Kashi Organic Cinnamon Harvest

Nutrition : (Per 32 Biscuits)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber 7 g, Sugar 7 g)

Protein : g

I didn't realize Kashi had so many biscuit cereal options before, but here we are. This $5.49 one was very delicious, but the flavor doesn't hit you immediately, so don't write it off at the first spoonful. This one is a great breakfast food option but can double as an afternoon snack. It gets points off because, like the other Kashia biscuit cereals, it gets soft in a bowl of milk way too fast.

The look: This cereal was a dead ringer for the brand's Organic Autumn Wheat biscuit cereal, but these pieces were a tad darker in color with noticeable specks of cinnamon on them.

The taste: Delicious. This cereal has a bit of a delayed flavor—at first. I didn't taste much of anything but then was hit with a wonderful cinnamon flavor that conjured up images of French toast and cinnamon rolls. It was warm and comforting and really did feel on-brand for the fall season. However, it runs into the same issue as Kashi's other biscuit cereals: it becomes soggy fast if you add milk. It's best to add milk and eat ASAP or enjoy it dry.

Kashi Island Vanilla

Nutrition : (Per 29 Biscuits)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 46 g (Fiber 6 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 7 g

I'm not going to lie—this box intimidated me with its giant picture of a vanilla bean. Many times, when something is vanilla-flavored or scented, I find it to be too much. However, this cereal didn't taste chemical at all and instead was lovely. I paid $5.49 for it.

The look: Pretty standard light tan biscuit cereal pieces that weren't too big or small. They were light in weight but didn't look crushed, which showed me they had some sturdiness to them.

The taste: It had a soothing vanilla flavor with enjoyable sweet undertones. Like the other biscuit-based cereals on the Kashi roster, it became soggy quickly in the milk, making this pick good to snack on dry. It would have scored higher if it stood up to milk better.

Kashi Blueberry Clusters

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber 3 g, Sugar 11 g)

Protein : 5 g

There are so many different types of granola cluster cereals out there, yet this is the only blueberry one that comes to mind. Crafted from a combination of sun-ripened blueberry clusters, toasted whole grain oats, and pure raw sugarcane, Kashi's $5.49 Blueberry Clusters option is satisfyingly crunchy with a slightly sweet taste.

The look: I was surprised when I opened this box to find large, oversized cereal flakes mixed in with a few light blue and white-tinged clusters that weren't too big or too small—they were just right. However, it would have been nicer if there were more clusters.

The taste: This one had a flavor reminiscent of a blueberry muffin. It was delicately sweet with a natural blueberry taste. Again, I wish there were more granola clusters or freeze-dried or dried blueberry bits in this one. Adding either would bring more flavor, depth, and dimension. That said, I'd gladly eat this again.

Kashi Go Honey Almond Flax Crunch

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: .5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber 8 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 9 g

Made with honey-infused oat clusters, sliced almonds, and whole flax seeds, Kashi's Go Honey Almond Flax Crunch is a tempting option if you want a filling breakfast cereal that's not lacking in taste or texture. This cereal cost me $5.79, and I look forward to rebuying it.

The look: This cereal was tan/medium-brown with pieces of granola and other bits and bobs, including flax seeds and puffed rice. There were generous amounts of medium to large-sized slices of almonds. None of the pieces had a noticeable sugar coating or glaze, which other cereal sometimes have.

The taste: Pretty good. Based on the box, I expected a very sugary cereal that would taste overly sweet. Instead, it was earthy and nutty, with a crunchy texture. The almonds offered a smooth yet crispy mouthfeel that complemented the chunky granola pieces and made this cereal taste more homemade.

Kashi Toasted Berry Crisp

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 190

Fat : 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber 9 g, Sugar 10 g)

Protein : 9 g

Putting dried fruit in cereal seems like a no-brainer, yet I'm surprised that not many brands do so. Kashi's Toasted Berry Crisp is packed with sweet, dried cranberries and blueberries, adding color and flavor to an otherwise simple cereal. This one cost me $6.80 and was a nice change of pace, thanks to its fruity ingredients.

The look: I have to be honest—the look of this one was immediately intriguing, as I got so excited that there were actual dried pieces of fruit in it. Deep red cranberries and rich purple blueberries added a pop of vibrant color to the bowl. Besides the fruit, which made the cereal feel fresh and homemade, there were crunchy, medium-sized granola clusters and whole-grain cereal bits.

The taste: Is it strange to call a cereal exquisite? I liked this one, and my boyfriend did too. He mentioned it tasted like a "really good granola bar." It had a balanced sweet and fruity flavor, and the dried pieces of fruit created a nice, balanced texture. The berries also added a level of tanginess that matched the clusters' oaty edge. This is a great breakfast cereal you must try at least once.

Kashi Berry Fruitful

Nutrition : (Per 32 Biscuits)

Calories : 200

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 47 g (Fiber 6 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 7 g

I didn't know what to expect when I opened Kashi's Berry Fruitful cereal, but I'm happy to report I was positively taken aback. It's not every day you get to try cereal—let alone offered by a healthier brand—where each individual piece is filled with fruity jam. I spent $5.49 for this cereal, even though it tastes like it would be more expensive.

The look: Small, rectangular wheat biscuits in a pale tan and white shade. Each piece had a fun, gooey berry jam inside, which was a treat for the tastebuds.

The taste: Absolutely delicious. The cereal was ever-so-lightly sweetened, and the bright pink-purple filling, made from a blend of grapes, apples, raspberries, and strawberries, had an excellent fruity floral taste and jammy texture. I've never had a cereal like this before—it was equal parts exciting and satisfying. Good job, Kashi.

Kashi Chocolate Waffle Bites

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber 4 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 4 g

Kashi makes two different waffle-shaped cereals, including this chocolate-flavored variety. One thing I learned from trying this chocolaty waffle bite cereal is that there are chocolate cereals out there that aren't jam-packed with sugar. This one is made with Fair Trade semi-sweet chocolate and Certified Transitional whole grain wheat and tastes good when eaten with or without milk. I got this cereal on sale for $3.50, but would have paid much more.

The look: These puffy waffle bites were a dark brown and had a dusting of cocoa powder on them. They were designed with small holes, which I even knew before trying were going to come in handy once I added milk to the bowl.

The taste: So freaking good. It wasn't overly sweet or had an unnatural flavor to it. Instead, it was bursting with a rich and decadent chocolate flavor tied together with a touch of vanilla.It didn't score higher because I can't imagine pouring a bowl or eating a handful of these as a snack as part of my daily routine. Even though this chocolate cereal is delicious, enjoying it as a breakfast food can cause its novelty to wear off fast.

Kashi Maple Waffle Bites

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber 4 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're a fan of waffles and maple syrup you'll love this cereal, and if you're not, well, you might just become one. This fun cereal, which I picked up for $6.80, is a good fit for when you want to shake up your mornings. It's different and delicious and kind of hard to stop eating.

The look: This cereal was adorable—it had small puffy waffle-like cereal pieces boasting a light golden shade. I read the back of the box, and underneath "ingredients," it listed that carrots and blueberries were used for the color, which I thought was interesting (and healthier than food dyes).

The taste: Similar to other Kashi cereals, I thought this one would be a lot sweeter than it actually was. It had a soothing maple syrup flavor with a hint of cinnamon that conjured up images of waffle breakfasts. The cereal was hefty, and the texture wasn't too powdery, in the least. I was also surprised it had such a powerful crunch.

Kashi Go Chocolate Crunch

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 200

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 120 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber 9 g, Sugar 10 g)

Protein : 10 g

If you spent your youth digging into bowls of Cocoa Pebbles, then you'll love Kashi's Chocolate Crunch cereal, which is reminiscent of this nostalgic breakfast food. This one is made from soy-based protein, Fair Trade semi-sweet chocolate, a touch of vanilla and sugar, and Certified Transitional whole-grain wheat. It cost me $5.79 and was terrifically delicious.

The look: Dark brown granola clusters with puffed whole-grain pieces sprinkled throughout. I noticed that the texture and size of the clusters weren't consistent—while some were large and chunky, others were tiny. This cereal also had a large amount of powder in the bag. I'm unsure if this was intentional or if some clusters got crushed.

The taste: Wow, scrumptious! This cereal had more of a deep cocoa flavor than a make-your-stomach-hurt-if-you-eat-too-much sweet chocolate flavor, partly thanks to the type of chocolate used. Its flavor reminded me of lightly sweetened hot cocoa and was like a better version of the chocolate kids' cereals you see on the market today. Although chocolate isn't associated with breakfast dishes, this one has a gentle enough flavor that you can enjoy it any time of the day. I also imagine it would taste great over vanilla ice cream.

Kashi Organic Honey Toasted

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 65 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber 6 g, Sugar 7 g)

Protein : 4 g

This one reminded me of Cheerios but had more going for it. In addition to circular shapes, there are heart-shapred pieces as well. Those distinct forms, along with a touch of floral wildflower honesy, make this toasted cereal stand apart from the rest. This $5.99 pick came in a large, well-constructed box and was so good I could eat it dry by the handful.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: "Cute" may not be the best way to describe breakfast food, but this cereal definitely checks off that box. It had minuscule, crunchy hearts and O's in a light golden color with a slightly sugar-glazed look. The cereal felt hearty and substantial when I put some in my hand, like it had some heft to it.

The taste: Impressive. It had a light, sweet floral honey flavor (thanks to its amber wildflower honey) and an oatmeal-tasting base that made this cereal feel homey. It tasted great alone and would also bode well in a bowl of ice-cold oat milk or stirred into a cup of Greek yogurt. This cereal would also work well in a Ziploc bag, carried around as a midday snack.

Kashi Smoothie Loops Strawberry Banana

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber 4 g, Sugar 9 g)

Protein : 3 g

There is something intriguing about Kashi's Smoothie Loops cereal, and it's not just the taste. If you're a Cheerios die-hard looking for something with more flavor and pizzazz, this is a great cereal to add to your cart. It's made with ripe tropical bananas and strawberries and has a good amount of fiber. I paid $3.50 for this one since it was on sale and can't stop thinking about it.

The look: In a word, colorful, which was a nice respite from all the tan-hued cereals I tried. This cereal had small pale pink and pale banana yellow loops in a size slightly larger than a Cheerio.

The taste: Unexpectedly excellent. The name of this cereal, "Smoothie Loops," threw me off a bit, but they tasted pretty great. I first tried them dry and didn't enjoy them that much—I thought the flavor was too overpowering and bordering on synthetic. However, after I tried them with oat milk, the sharp flavors mellowed out, and what was left was a delightfully strawberry-banana one. My boyfriend proclaimed, "This is a fun one that would also be great for kids because of its eye-catching color and nice taste," after taking a bite. This cereal really did taste like a smoothie or a strawberry-banana yogurt cup.

Kashi Organic Warm Cinnamon

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup Serving)

Calories : 150

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber 5 g, Sugar 7 g)

Protein : 4 g

There's a reason this is called Organic Warm Cinnamon. It's made with a soothing trio of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom and has 5 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein per serving, making it an excellent option for a morning meal. One reviewer on Kashi's official website pleaded with the brand never to discontinue it as there is "nothing else like it in the market"—that's how good it is. I spent $5.49 on a cereal I highly recommend.

The look: Similar to the brand's Honey Toasted cereal, this one also had hearts and O's. However, this version's pieces were larger, thicker, and clunkier. They were a very light tan in color with a dusting of cinnamon.

The taste: Very delicious! This pick had a warm cinnamon flavor with a touch of sweetness. The ginger and cardamom work together wonderfully with the other ingredients and don't overshadow the other flavors—sometimes, ginger has a spicy aftertaste, but that's not the case here. These tasted better in milk since they have a small amount of bitterness to them if you eat them dry right out of the box.

Kashi Go Peanut Butter Crunch

Nutrition : (Per ¾ Cup Serving)

Calories : 220

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 130 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber 8 g, Sugar 12 g)

Protein : 10 g

I went through a phase some years ago where I ate this for breakfast every single morning. At one point, I was so captivated by this cereal that I recommended it to everyone and anyone, which then kick-started my sister's obsession with it, too. I hadn't had it in a while, but I was happy to reunite with this $6.49 peanut butter cereal that tastes good any time of the day.

The look: I'm a sucker for peanut butter, and I was happy to find that this cereal had small to medium-sized light tan granola clusters enrobed in a thin peanut butter coating. There were also puffed rice pieces, which offered some contrast.

The taste: Wonderfully good. It was the perfect balance between sweet and salty and had a hearty and filling texture. The peanut butter didn't taste bland or powdery, while the whole-grain oats and puffed rice used to make the granola clusters provided some crunch. I awarded this cereal first place because it's not only delicious but it's also high in protein, ensuring you stay satisfied right from the morning through the afternoon.

It also tastes excellent alone, and you can easily pair it with oat milk, sprinkle it in Greek yogurt, smothered on peanut butter-dipped fruit, or even mix it with other Kashi cereals thanks to its easy-to-complement flavor (I should know—I combined this with Kashi's Chocolate Crunch version to create my own chocolate and peanut butter concoction). Overall, 10/10.

