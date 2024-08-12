10 Best High-Protein Cereals, According to a Dietitian

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Cereal gets a lot of flack for being a high-carbohydrate and often high-sugar breakfast. However, many healthy cereals provide essential nutrients, fiber, and now protein. Depending on the ingredient profile, you can find high-protein options in the cereal aisle to give your breakfast more staying power. These cereals are often made with protein powder, plant-based protein sources like beans or peas, or nuts and seeds to contribute to the total protein content.

"High protein" can be defined based on your unique nutrition needs. For example, the recommended daily protein intake for women is 46 grams and for men is 56 grams. Your personal activity levels, health goals, and diet preferences will determine your protein needs. For this article, we considered the total calorie content of the product per serving and how much protein it provides as part of the recommended daily intake to meet those protein goals. If you use cow's milk on your cereal, you'll add 8 grams of protein per cup.

What Are the Nutritional Characteristics of Healthy Cereals?

Whole grains: When looking at the ingredient list, choose a healthy cereal that prioritizes whole grains. Whole grains offer fiber, which helps keep you full longer and may stabilize your blood sugar. Oats, bran, or whole wheat are ingredients to look for in a healthy cereal.

Special K High Protein

Nutrition (Per 1 ⅓ cup serving) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 300 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 10 g

Start your day with Special K High Protein Cereal, a balanced breakfast with just 210 calories. Boasting 10 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, this cereal can help keep you energized and full for longer. Budget-friendly and convenient on a busy morning, Special K High Protein Cereal is the perfect addition to a balanced breakfast. Remember, adding a cup of milk will increase the protein content by another 8 grams.

Kashi Go Original

Nutrition (Per 1 ¼ cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 13 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 11 g

Kashi Go Original is a breakfast staple that's high in fiber and protein. With 180 calories per hefty 1.25-cup serving, this cereal provides a winning nutrition label with 11 grams of protein and an impressive 13 grams of fiber. Two nutrients that can help keep you feeling full longer—fiber and protein—are the stars of the show with Kashi Go. Plus, the 8 grams of sugar is lower than typical nutrition labels for cereal, which we can appreciate too.

Premier Protein Mixed Berry Almond Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 250 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 20 g

Premier Protein Mixed Berry Almond Cereal is a fantastic choice for a nutritious, high-protein breakfast. It offers a whopping 20 grams of protein per serving. With 180 calories, this cereal provides a balanced mix of macronutrients to help keep you full and energized throughout the day. Combining mixed berries and almonds adds a delicious flavor, and the 2 grams of fiber may support digestive health. It contains only 5 grams of sugar and 14 grams of carbohydrates, making it a blood sugar-friendly breakfast option.

Purely Elizabeth Vanilla Blueberry Almond

Nutrition (Per ⅔ cup serving) :

Calories : 230

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 5 g

Purely Elizabeth Vanilla Blueberry Almond Superfood Cereal is a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice, offering 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving. Made with ancient grain flakes, superfood granola clusters, dried blueberries, and sliced almonds, this cereal provides a satisfying crunchy texture and a delightful salty-sweet taste. Each serving delivers 32 grams of whole grains and is a source of Vitamin D. With 230 calories and 9 grams of sugar, it's a balanced option that combines excellent flavor with essential nutrients, perfect for a healthy start to your day.

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Cereal

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 1 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 160 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 8 g

Ezekiel 4:9 Sprouted Cereal is a powerhouse breakfast, offering 8 grams of plant-based protein and 6 grams of fiber per serving. Made from sprouted whole grains, this cereal is flourless and vegan, providing only 1 gram of sugar for 180 calories. The high fiber content may support regular digestion and help keep you full longer. You might even use this cereal for a trail mix or yogurt topping, two additional ways to increase the protein content.

Magic Spoon Peanut Butter

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 10 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

Magic Spoon Peanut Butter Cereal is a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice. It offers 14 grams of protein per serving to kick-start your day and energize you. With only 170 calories and 10 grams of carbs, this cereal is not only grain-free and gluten-free but also contains zero sugar, making it a smart, nutritious option.

Seven Sundays Real Cinnamon Sunflower Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 5 mg

Carbs : 29 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 5 g

Using upcycled sunflower seeds, Seven Sundays delivers a delicious and nutritious cereal, offering 5 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving. This cereal is subtly sweetened with fruit, real maple syrup, and honey, providing a rich taste without artificial additives and just 6 grams of sugar per serving. Plus, we love that it is up-front about allergy info and kid-friendly. This cereal is on the lower side of the total protein per serving as it provides about 11% of the recommended daily intake, but it is higher than many traditional cereals. Plus, adding milk and a 1-ounce serving of chia seeds can increase the total protein to 18 grams here.

Three Wishes Unsweetened

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories :120

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 8 g

Three Wishes Unsweetened Cereal is a wholesome, high-protein option with 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, making it a healthy choice for a nutritious breakfast. With only 120 calories and zero sugar, this cereal supports a balanced diet without compromising taste. Free from common allergens, this unsweetened cereal is perfect for anyone looking for a healthy and versatile breakfast option. Add almond slices and berries for more staying power and a fiber boost.

Ghost Peanut Butter Cereal

Nutrition (Per 1 cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 18 g

Ghost's Peanut Butter Cereal is a rare breakfast superhero. It delivers 18 grams of high-quality protein per serving to help build and repair muscles, much like a car needs quality fuel to run smoothly. Despite its delicious peanut butter flavor, it has only 6 grams of sugar and 170 calories, making it a smart choice for keeping nutrition goals on track. Plus, we love that it's a good source of calcium, adding extra health benefits to this satisfying and nutritious start to your day.

Catalina Crunch Dark Chocolate Cereal

Nutrition (Per ½ cup serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 11 g

Catalina Crunch Dark Chocolate Cereal is a fantastic choice for a healthy, high-protein breakfast. With 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber per serving, the cereal has unmatched staying power. It's low in calories and contains zero sugar, making it a fit for folks on low-carb diets. The rich dark chocolate flavor may satisfy your sweet tooth without guilt, while the high fiber content may support digestive health and keep you feeling full longer.