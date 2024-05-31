10 Low-Calorie Hard Seltzers to Sip All Summer

'Tis the season for rooftop happy hours, backyard BBQs, picnics, and travel plans. It's also the prime time to kick back and crack open some chilled hard seltzers to sip poolside. Shopping for hard seltzers that won't hinder your weight-loss progress doesn't have to be a chore. We're here with tips and rounded up 10 low-calorie hard seltzers you'll want to stock your cooler with and sip all summer.

A great habit to get into is checking the ingredients label and being mindful of the calorie, sugar, carb, and alcohol content. "Alcohol content matters because alcohol makes you hungrier while also lowering inhibitions, so you're more likely to overeat later," explain The Nutrition Twins®, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, members of our Medical Expert Board. "If a hard seltzer is gluten-free, it can be a plus as well, as people who are gluten sensitive and don't know it may experience bloating or gas after drinking hard seltzers that contain gluten."

Ideally, selecting a hard seltzer that's 100 calories or less is the name of the game. Keep in mind, though, that if you treat yourself to more than one hard seltzer, the calorie count can quickly add up.

Here are some excellent low-calorie hard seltzers to try.

San Juan Seltzer

Many hard seltzers contain around 100 calories in addition to extra carbs and sugar. However, San Juan Seltzer is just 85 calories per can and has absolutely no carbs or sugar.

The Nutrition Twins tell us, "The alcohol content is a little lower than other seltzers (4.2% [in their "original" cans] vs. 4.5-5% in other hard seltzers). Raspberry-Cran, Huckleberry, Fuji Apple, and Rainier Cherry all have this weight-loss nutrient profile (the same calories, carbs, sugar, and alcohol content)."

Henry's Hard Sparkling Water

Another option that is under 100 calories—88 to be exact—is Henry's Hard Sparkling Water, a bubbly refreshment containing 4.2% alcohol.

"With a bit less calories and ABV compared to most options, your waistline wins," The Nutrition Twins say. "Instead of having added sugar, it's flavored with lemon-lime, passion fruit, or strawberry-kiwi essence."

Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer

At only 25 calories per can, Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer may be the most appreciated guest at the party. For those who want to avoid alcohol altogether but still want a "buzz" from THC, this may be the choice for you. Each can contains 4 grams of sugar and 10 milligrams of THC.

"The flavors include simple ingredients like lemon, kiwi, strawberry, and other juice concentrates, depending on the flavor, as well as water, sugar, cannabis extract, and natural flavors," The Nutrition Twins share.

Barefoot Hard Seltzer

Wine lovers should check out Barefoot's Hard Seltzer at a cool 70 calories per can. This wine-based seltzer contains 2 grams of sugar.

"We like that they're gluten-free, so everyone can enjoy them," The Nutrition Twins point out. "The pineapple and passion fruit, cherry and cranberry, peach and nectarine, and strawberry and guava all fit into the weight-loss nutrient profile."

Spindrift Spiked

Calling all Spindrift fans! Stay true to your favorite brand by sipping Spindrift Spiked when you crave an adult beverage this summer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Spindrift's Assorted Spiked Staycation Pack comes complete with four tasty flavors, including pineapple, mango, lime, and strawberry lemonade, that range between 84 to 95 calories and 0 to 3 grams of sugar per can. In addition, Spindrift's Assorted Spiked Paradise Pack will transport you to the tropics with flavors like blood orange tangerine, passion orange guava, grapefruit, and lemon, ranging in calories from 84 to 98 and 0 to 4 grams of sugar.

White Claw

Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim, nutritionist in private practice, and member of our Medical Expert Board, recommends White Claw, which weighs in at 100 calories per can. It contains 2 grams of carbs and 2 grams of sugar. Some of the brand's refreshing flavors include black cherry, raspberry, natural lime, and ruby grapefruit.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is crafted from premium vodka and draws inspiration from Topo Chico® Mineral Water. Each can contains 100 calories and 2 grams of sugar. The brand's spiked variety pack includes strawberry guava, oasis cherry, tangy lemon-lime, and tropical mango.

Smirnoff Sparkling Seltzer

With no sugar and 90 calories a pop, Smirnoff's seltzer is the ultimate addition to any beach or pool day situation—and it's the ideal choice for lemonade lovers. Consider your spiked seltzer needs met this sizzling season with pink, peach, pineapple, and blue raspberry lemonade flavors.

FICKS Hard Seltzer

FICKS Mango Hard Seltzer uses real, fresh mango and lime juices to achieve its delicious flavor. It is 100 calories a can and doesn't have any added sugar. Other hard seltzer flavors from FICKS include cranberry, blackberry, and grapefruit—all of which are concocted with real fruit for a "farm-to-fizz" taste.

High Noon Hard Seltzer

High Noon's Hard Seltzer is gluten-free, made with real fruit juice, and has 100 calories and 2.6 grams of sugar in a can. The brand's tequila seltzer variety pack, for instance, is a great option to pack away for a weekend at the lake or enjoy when you host friends for a backyard shindig. The pack's flavors include strawberry, lime, grapefruit, and passionfruit; however, there are a bunch of variety packs and refreshing flavors to choose from.