The 7 Best Low-Calorie Menu Items at Olive Garden

Olive Garden is the place to go when you want a cozy plate of pasta at a decently affordable price. While it's well known for its consistent lineup of pasta dishes, soups, salads, wine, and desserts, it's not always seen as the healthiest choice. However, just because Olive Garden has its fair share of unhealthy, calorie-laden dishes (we are looking at you, Chicken Tortellini Alfredo with almost 2,000 calories), this chain also offers a variety of nutritious, lower-calorie meals you can enjoy.

When eating at chain restaurants, keep in mind that even healthier dishes are often higher in calories, fat, and sodium compared to what you'd make at home. While some menu items may be lower in calories, they can still pack a lot of sodium. For those monitoring their intake, remember that the FDA recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day to help prevent high blood pressure and heart disease. If you choose a higher-sodium dish, balance it out by reducing your salt intake for the rest of the day.

Shrimp Scampi

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1,120 mg

Carbs : 52 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 29 g

One of the best low-calorie options at Olive Garden is the Shrimp Scampi for several reasons. "First, shrimp is a lean protein source that is low in calories but high in nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health," says Sabat. The dish is sautéed in a garlic sauce for flavor without heavy creams, and it includes asparagus and tomatoes for added fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. As a thinner pasta, the Angel hair pasta allows for a satisfying portion while keeping the calorie count low. "Overall, this dish strikes a balance between protein, vegetables, and a modest portion of pasta, making it a nutritious and satisfying choice for those mindful of their calorie intake," she adds.

Herb-Grilled Salmon

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 610

Fat : 45 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 1,360 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 45 g

The Herb-Grilled Salmon is one of the healthiest meals you can order at Olive Garden.

According to Sabat, "This order provides a nutrient-dense meal that is rich in high-quality protein and healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health, brain function, and inflammation reduction." She notes that "This combination of lean protein, healthy fats, and nutrient-rich vegetables makes the Herb-Grilled Salmon a well-rounded, health-conscious choice for those looking to enjoy a delicious yet balanced meal."

Spaghetti Marinara

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 490

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 1,290 mg

Carbs : 83 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 15 g

Sometimes, all you need is a classic bowl of spaghetti with marinara sauce to warm you up on a chilly day, and thankfully, the Olive Garden version is low enough in calories to fit into many different types of healthy eating plans.

With 490 calories, this dish provides 15 grams of protein and 6 grams of gut-healthy fiber, helping to keep you full and satisfied until your next meal. The only downside is the higher sodium content—1,290 milligrams per serving. If you choose this dish, try to watch your salt intake for the rest of the day to stay within the recommended daily max of 2,300 milligrams.

Grilled Chicken Margherita

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 650

Fat : 39 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 2,120 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 65 g

For a chicken-centered dish that is lower in calories than many of the other menu items, try the Grilled Chicken Margherita.

"At just 650 calories, this dish offers a balanced and flavorful meal," says Sabat. It features lean grilled chicken breasts, which provide high-quality protein essential for muscle maintenance and overall body function. "The topping of fresh tomatoes and mozzarella provides additional nutrients like calcium, vitamins, and antioxidants, while the basil pesto and lemon garlic sauce add vibrant flavors without adding excessive calories or unhealthy fats," she adds.

Minestrone Soup

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 1 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 810 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 11 g

For a lighter way to start your meal, try the bowl of Minestrone Soup from Olive Garden. This vegetarian-friendly soup made of veggies, beans, pasta, and tomato broth has only 110 calories per bowl and still provides 4 grams of fiber and 11 grams of protein.

For a complete, low-calorie meal, order this soup with the Shrimp Scampi for a total of 600 calories or the lunch portion Spaghetti with Meat Sauce for a total of 470 calories.

Lunch Sized Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 530 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 14 g When you head to Olive Garden during lunch, you can choose from a variety of smaller-sized dishes on their lunch menu. The lunch portion of their Spaghetti with Meat Sauce is a great choice for people wanting a lower-calorie dish because it's only 360 calories but still provides 14 grams of protein. Another plus of this dish is the lower sodium levels. Having only 530 milligrams of sodium in this dish is beneficial, especially when you think about some of the other low-calorie meals having well over 1,000.

Pasta e Fagioli Soup

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 710 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 8 g

For another nutritious soup option at Olive Garden, try their Pasta e Fagioli Soup. This one is made with ground beef, white and red beans, pasta, tomatoes, and a savory broth. For only 150 calories, you'll get 8 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber, and this soup can pair nicely with a lunch portion of pasta or a salad.

