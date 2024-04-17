10 Best Low-Impact Exercises for Seniors

For seniors, maintaining an active, independent lifestyle is essential for overall health and well-being. However, high-impact exercises can be challenging and may increase the risk of injury. That's why I recommend incorporating these low-impact exercises designed for seniors that promote strength and well-being well into your golden years.

These exercises are gentle on the joints while providing numerous health benefits, including improved mobility, flexibility, and strength. Whether you're new to exercise or looking for alternatives to high-impact activities, these low-impact exercises offer a safe and effective way to stay active and healthy as you age.

Keep reading to learn all about my top 10 low-impact exercises for seniors. And when you're finished, don't miss out on The 10 Best Functional Strength Exercises for Beginners.

Seated Leg Extensions

This roundup of low-impact exercises for seniors kicks off with the seated leg extension. Seated leg extensions are an excellent way to strengthen the quadriceps muscles without putting stress on the knees.

Sit comfortably on a chair with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor.

Extend one leg forward, keeping it straight but not locked, and hold it there for a few seconds. Slowly lower your leg back to the starting position. Repeat with the other leg. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each leg.

5 Beginner Floor Workouts for a Total-Body Transformation

Arm Circles

Arm circles help improve shoulder mobility and flexibility while gently toning the muscles of the arms and shoulders.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, and extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Begin making small circles with your arms, gradually increasing the size of the circles. After 10 to 15 seconds, reverse the direction of the circles. Continue for one to two minutes, focusing on maintaining good posture and breathing rhythm.

Standing Calf Raises

Standing calf raises strengthen the calf muscles and improve ankle stability, which is essential for balance and mobility.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and hands resting on a chair or countertop for support if needed. Rise onto the balls of your feet, lifting your heels as high as possible. Hold the top position for a moment, then slowly lower your heels back to the ground. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements.

Bodyweight Exercises vs. Lifting Weights: Which Is More Effective for Building Muscle?

Seated Marching

Play

Seated marching is a simple yet effective exercise to improve circulation, strengthen the core, and promote lower-body mobility.

Sit comfortably on a chair with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor. Lift one knee toward your chest while keeping the other foot planted on the floor. Lower your lifted leg back to the floor, and repeat with the other leg. Continue alternating legs in a marching motion for one to two minutes, maintaining a steady pace.

Standing Hip Abduction

Play

Standing hip abduction targets the muscles of the outer thighs and hips, promoting stability and balance.

Stand upright with your feet hip-width apart and hands resting on a chair or countertop for support if needed. Lift one leg out to the side as far as comfortable, keeping your toes facing forward. Hold the top position for a moment, then slowly lower your leg back to the starting position. Repeat on the other side. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions on each leg.

A 63-Year-Old Yoga Instructor's Top 3 Moves for Better Mobility

Wall Pushups

The wall pushup is a beginner-friendly exercise that strengthens the chest, shoulders, and arms while reducing strain on the wrists and shoulders.

Stand facing a wall with your arms extended in front of you at shoulder height, palms flat against the wall. Lean forward, and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Push through your palms to straighten your arms and return to the starting position. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements and maintaining proper form.

Seated Row with Resistance Band

Play

The seated row with a resistance band strengthens the muscles of the upper back and improves posture.

Sit comfortably on a chair with the resistance band looped around your feet. Hold the ends of the resistance band in each hand, palms facing each other. Pull the band toward your body, bending your elbows and squeezing your shoulder blades together. Slowly release and return to the starting position. Aim for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions, focusing on smooth, controlled movements.

5 Floor Workouts To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Seated Leg Press

Play

The seated leg press is a great exercise to strengthen the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes while seated, reducing strain on the lower back and knees.

You can do this exercise one of two ways. The first way requires you to sit comfortably on a chair with your back supported and your feet flat on the floor. Place a small exercise ball or rolled-up towel between your knees for added resistance. Extend your legs until they're straight, then slowly bend your knees to return to the starting position. Complete two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements and breathing rhythm.

The other way calls for you to use a resistance band. Sit on a chair, and loop the resistance band around one foot, holding onto it with both hands. Lift your leg, and extend it, pressing it away from your body. Bring it back in, and repeat.

Seated Shoulder Press

Seated shoulder press targets the muscles of the shoulders and arms while seated, providing stability and support.

Sit comfortably on a chair with your back straight and your feet flat on the floor. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder height, palms facing forward. Press the dumbbells overhead until your arms are fully extended, then slowly lower them back to shoulder height. Repeat for two to three sets of 10 to 15 repetitions, focusing on controlled movements and maintaining proper form.

Tai Chi Arm Swing

Play

This list of low-impact exercises for seniors wraps up with the tai chi arm swing. It's a gentle exercise that improves upper-body flexibility and promotes relaxation.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and knees slightly bent. Let your arms hang naturally at your sides, palms facing inward. Begin swinging your arms gently back and forth in a relaxed, flowing motion. Focus on deep, diaphragmatic breathing and allowing tension to release from your shoulders and arms. Continue for one to two minutes, gradually increasing the range of motion as comfortable.