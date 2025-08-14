4 Low-Impact Moves Men Over 50 Should Do Every Day to Stay Strong

As you enter your 50s, you may start to notice the effects of sarcopenia, the age-related loss of lean muscle. This natural decline is largely due to a decrease in physical activity and lower testosterone levels, says Jesse Shaw, DO, associate professor of sports medicine at University of Western States. That’s why consistent strength training is a key part of healthy aging. Shaw shares four low-impact exercises men 50+ should do daily to build and preserve strength.

4 Daily Low-Impact Exercises To Stay Strong

Elliptical Training, Swimming, or Cycling

Maintaining cardio aerobic capacity is essential as you enter your 50s and beyond, as this correlates to cardiopulmonary health.

“While running can be hard on the joints, especially in someone who has had intra-articular problems in the past or the development of early arthritic changes, elliptical, cycling, and swimming can be wonderful alternatives,” Shaw says. “I highly encourage swimming in all my patients and aging demographics. For me, the reasons include some pulmonary training depending on the stroke type, as well as the strength benefit of having the resistance of the water compared to air with land training.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Full-Body Moves

Shaw recommends full-body exercises that support an easy transition into functional movement throughout the day.

“It also allows a chance to provide a significant amount of axial load on the skeletal system to counter the effects of osteopenia and osteoporosis,” Shaw explains. “If you are capable of a full range of motion and have no back problems, then the classic back squat and deadlift are amazing functional movements. They also activate the majority of your large muscle groups to provide improved balance and help decrease fall risk as we age.”

Pushups or Bench Presses

Exercises like pushups and bench presses help build chest, shoulder, and upper thoracic strength as you age.

“I encourage everyone to undergo a proper movement screen and have professional assistance if they have been out of the gym for a while to make sure their form and weight selection are appropriate,” Shaw points out.

Glute Ham Developer

Shaw stresses the importance of focusing on the glute ham developer exercise after 50. The load used can target the eccentric or concentric phase of movement of the muscle complex.

“This helps tremendously with balance and lower trunk stability,” Shaw adds. “It also allows the development of large muscles so you can maintain power and strength production with daily walking, hiking or other locomotion activities.”

