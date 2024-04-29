The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Snack time should be an opportunity to make up for any nutritional gaps throughout your day, and finding low-sugar or sugar-free snacks at the store that you enjoy eating can help if you're trying to eat less sugar throughout the day.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend no more than 10% of our total calories from added sugars. "For a 1,800-calorie plan, that would be a maximum of 45 grams of sugar per day," says Lori Barrett, RDN, with Top Nutrition Coaching. Meanwhile, the American Heart Association's recommendations are more stringent. They advise no more than 36 grams of added sugars for men and 25 grams for women. "Sugar can have many forms in the ingredient list and it's easiest to look at the label, listed under total carbohydrates, for a quick reference of how many grams of sugar were added to the food item," Barrett says.

You should always check the nutrition facts label before buying a packaged food item, but we made your search a little easier by rounding up the best low-sugar and sugar-free snacks that dietitians recommend. Here are some of the guidelines for how we chose these snacks.

How we chose the healthiest no-sugar and low-sugar snacks

No more than 5 grams of total sugar and 2 grams of added sugar: "'Low-sugar' is defined as having no more than 5 grams of total sugar per serving," says Jordan Hill, MCD, RD, CSSD with Top Nutrition Coaching. If you're looking for a healthy low-sugar or sugar-free snack, our dietitians recommend choosing something with no more than 5 grams of total sugar and no more than 2 grams of added sugar per serving. "Total and added sugar differ because total sugar typically refers to natural plus added sugar. We get natural sugar from foods like fruit and dairy," Hill says.

Prioritize snacks with a combination of macronutrients: Macronutrients include complex carbohydrates such as dietary fiber, proteins, and healthy fats. "A snack does not have to contain all of these nutrients, but should have a combination of at least a couple to help uphold energy levels and contribute to a feeling of fullness and satiety for longer," says Lena Bakovic, MS, RDN, CNSC with Top Nutrition Coaching. On the flip side, "simple sugars and carbs found in snacks such as candy bars, cookies, and sweetened yogurts can contribute to energy crashes throughout the day," she says. That's why you should always read the nutrition facts labels on the package when choosing low-sugar snacks.

Be mindful of sweeteners: When choosing a packaged snack (vs. a whole-food snack), check the ingredient list to see what sweeteners are added. "Aim to avoid ingredients like high-fructose corn syrup, corn syrup, cane juice, and fruit from concentrate, and opt for more natural sugar alternatives like stevia or monk fruit extract," Hill says. Many low-sugar and sugar-free snacks will often contain sugar alcohols, and while they're safe to eat, they might cause digestive distress if you already deal with GI issues.

KIND ZERO Added Sugar Bars

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 5 g

These are just like your regular KIND bars but with just one gram of sugar. They've got extra-crunchy almonds, peanuts, peanut butter, a chocolate bottom coating, a hint of saltiness, and a chocolatey drizzle on top for the same flavors you know and love. These new bars are sweetened with allulose, a type of sugar alcohol, and pack 21% of your daily value for fiber.

Lily's Salted Almond Milk Chocolate Style Bar

Nutrition (Per 1/3 bar) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 11 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 2 g

This creamy chocolate bar is studded with crunchy almonds and has zero added sugar. FYI, a Hershey's Milk Chocolate Bar has 18 grams of sugar per serving. "Pair a square of Lily's chocolate with your favorite salted nut to get that sweet and salty flavor you love," Hill recommends. Just note that this bar is sweetened with erythritol, a naturally occurring sugar alcohol that may cause GI distress in some people.

Icelandic Provisions Low-Fat Plain Skyr

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce container) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

Skyr, an Icelandic-style yogurt, is strained multiple times to give it that thick, creamy texture and high protein content. Icelandic Provisions' Plain Low-Fat Skyr is an excellent snack option because it contains 17 grams of protein per single-serve cup, helping you reach your daily protein goal and curb nagging cravings between meals. It also contains 2.5 grams of healthy fats, probiotics to support gut health, and just 8 grams of carbs from naturally occurring lactose (a type of sugar in dairy).

"When you get the plain flavor [of yogurt], you can be confident there will be no added sugar, additives, or natural flavors," Hill says. "Top it with frozen berries to add natural sweetness." About half a cup of berries has just 5 grams of sugar and 3 grams of filling fiber.

Chomps Meat Sticks

Nutrition (Per Pepperoni Seasoned Turkey stick) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 12 g

Chomps' range of beef, turkey, and venison sticks are made from sustainable, grass-fed meat all packed in a convenient package. These portable snacking sticks are recommended by Barrett, who loves that they're individually wrapped and don't require refrigeration. Each stick is packed with at least 8 grams of protein, depending on the meat and flavor — the turkey sticks tend to contain more protein and less fat than the beef and venison varieties, but all are free of sugar and delicious.

Cabot Cheddar Cheese Curds

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 6 g

These garlic cheddar cheese curds are just as delicious paired with crackers or topped over a salad as they are eaten straight out of the bag. A 1-ounce serving gives you 6 grams of filling protein. Plus, all of Cabot's cheeses are lactose-free, so they're completely free of sugar and safe for people with lactose intolerance.

Quest Protein Puffs

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 17 g

Dangerously cheesy and packed with protein, Quest's Protein Puffs boast an impressive macro profile for such a tasty snack. Not only is it low in sugar, but one serving gives you 17 grams of protein, which is about the amount of protein in 2 ounces of roasted chicken breast; in other words, that's a lot of protein — especially for a snack.

Wilde Protein Chips

Nutrition (Per 20 chips) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 310 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 10 g

Once you dip your hand into a bag of Wilde, you'll never go back to regular chips again. Wilde's protein chips are made with real chicken and egg whites, so you know they're high in protein (10 grams per serving, to be exact). We also love that a serving contains 2 grams of fiber, which is double the amount of fiber in Lay's Potato Chips. We're big fans of the Buffalo Chicken, Nashville Style, and Spicy Queso, but the entire flavor line is exceptionally delicious.

Atkins Caramel Apple Pie Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 150

Fat : 8 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 10 g

Nothing beats a slice of warm apple pie, but this Atkins bar comes pretty close, especially once you flip the package over and look at the nutrition label. These snack bars boast the crunchy, crumbly texture of pie plus a rich cinnamon-apple flavor, and each bar contains 3 grams of net carbs, 32% of your daily value of fiber, and 10 grams of protein. Pair it with a cup of coffee on those busy mornings when you're too time-strapped to grab breakfast.

Ithaca Hummus

Nutrition (Per 2-tablespoon serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 2 g

Ithaca Hummus comes in many delectable flavors that will elevate your snack time, such as Everything Bagel, French Onion, and Jalapeno Lime. Barrett recommends pairing a couple of tablespoons of this creamy hummus with cut-up peppers, carrots, and cucumbers. "This combination checks off all the boxes for a healthy snack and is a great way to get more veggies in," she says.

Oikos Pro Yogurt

Nutrition (Per 5.3-ounce cup) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 20 g

Barrett recommends Oikos Pro Yogurt because it's high in protein, low in sugar, and contains live and active cultures. Each cup gives you 20 grams of protein, which helps with curbing appetite for longer and can work to prevent overeating, Bakovic says. Oikos Pro's flavor varieties are sweetened with stevia, which is derived from plants and fruits and is a more natural substitute for sugar, Barrett says.

Fulfil Vitamin & Protein Bar

Nutrition (Per bar) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 20 g

If you tried these in a blind taste test, you'd never guess these aren't candy bars. The Chocolate Salted Caramel boasts a chewy nougat center and is coated in rich chocolate and crispy chunks that make these some of the best protein bars you'll try. Each bar has just 1 gram of sugar and 15 grams of protein, and it is an excellent source of eight different vitamins.

Once Again Peanut Butter Squeeze Packs

Nutrition (Per squeeze pack) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 8 g

For on-the-go fuel, stash a few of these peanut butter squeeze packs in your gym bag or your car's glove compartment. Hill loves Once Again's peanut butter because it has one ingredient: peanuts. And it doesn't contain any additives or natural flavors. Nut butter provides healthy fat and protein for satiety, Hill says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lesser Evil Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn

Nutrition (Per 3-cup serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

Lesser Evil's Popcorn is made with just three wholesome ingredients: organic popcorn, extra-virgin coconut oil, and Himalayan pink salt. This crunchy whole-grain snack is a great way to help meet daily recommended fiber goals, which are set to 20-30 grams, Bakovic says. "Popcorn also contains iron and some B vitamins, adding to the nutritional value of the fiber content," Bakovic says.

Gimme Organic Seaweed Snacks Sea Salt & Avocado Oil

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 25

Fat : 2 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : <1 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

For a nutrient-dense, sugar-free snack, check out Gimme's seaweed snacks. With just three whole food ingredients (premium organic seaweed, organic avocado oil and sea salt), it's super low in calories and is a great source of vitamin B12 and iodine.

Whisps Very Cheddar Popped Baked Cheese

Nutrition (Per 16-piece serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 7)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 10 g

A high-protein, no-sugar snack you need to stock in your pantry is Whisps Popped. This crunchy snack is made with 100% real cheese, is seasoned with more cheese, and contains an impressive 10 grams of protein.

Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis

Nutrition (Per container) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 270 mg

Carbs : 5 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 1 g

Guacamole is on the menu when you're looking for low-sugar snacks. Wholly Guacamole Classic Minis are perfectly portioned serving of healthy fats and can be used as a satisfying dip for whole-grain chips, crackers, or veggies.

Wonderful Chili Roasted Pistachios

Nutrition (Per 1/4-cup serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 13 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 6 g

Spicy and satisfying, these pistachios are brimming with flavors of red pepper, garlic, and vinegar. These portable snack packs are perfectly portioned and travel-friendly. One serving gives you 11% of your daily value for fiber and is a great source of B vitamins, copper, manganese, and heart-healthy fats.

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Hippeas Chickpea Puffs are crunchy, salty, and satisfying. With 3.5 grams of heart-healthy fats, 2 grams of fiber, and 3 grams of plant protein, they're a well-balanced snack that checks off all our dietitians' boxes. These chickpea puffs come in a variety of different craving-crushing flavors, such as Nacho Vibes, Vegan White Cheddar, and Bohemian Barbecue.

From the Group Up Cheddar Cauliflower Crackers

Nutrition (Per 50 crackers) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 2 g

Whether you pair Real Food From The Ground Up Cheddar Crackers with a slice of cheese or eat them straight out of the box (they're that good!), you'll savor every bite. One serving—which is very large with 50 crackers—contains a good mix of protein, fats, and fiber to help you stay over. Pair these crackers with a protein source, like Lifeway's Farmer Cheese, for added staying power.

Lundberg Organic Tamari Seaweed Rice Crackers

Nutrition (Per rice cake) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 2 g

These extra-thick rice cakes serve as a tasty base for a slice of pepper jack cheese, a swipe of hummus, or a dollop of plain Greek yogurt. Lundberg crafts its crunchy cakes with whole-grain brown rice and adds in umami-rich tamari and seaweed for an addicting texture and flavor combo you'll crave time and time again.

Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 4 g

Usually chocolate-covered almonds are loaded with sugar, but that's not true with Skinny Dipped's Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds. Each serving has just 4 grams of sugar but delivers an impressively satisfying 4 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber, 18% of your daily value of the under-consumed nutrient.

Pipcorn Honey BBQ Twists

Nutrition :

Per Serving (1 oz.) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 5 g(Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 1 g

Yes, this is still a low-sugar snack, even with "Honey" in the product name. Made with heirloom corn flour, Pipcorn's Honey BBQ Twists and the crunchy, salty snack you've been looking for.

The Only Bean Roasted Edamame Beans

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 114

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 205 mg

Carbs : 7 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 14 g

Edamame is a great source of protein and fiber, and these dry-roasted crunchy beans make them a perfectly portable snack with no added sugar.

Stellar Snack Pretzels

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 120

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 330 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Stellar Snacks gave this snacktime staple a major glow-up. These pretzels are infused with vegan butter for a truly delectable taste, and they come in a variety of different flavors that are all bound to become your go-to. We especially love the Bold & Herby, which boasts roasted garlic and onion flavors and pairs well with a stick of cheese, as well as the Maui Monk, a sweet-and-savory option that's nearly impossible to put down. Plus, each serving contains 3 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat (and zero saturated fat) to help hold you over.

Brad's Crunchy Kale

Nutrition (Per 1 ounce serving) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Kale chips are not only a low-calorie chip option, but they also make for a low-sugar snack. What's more, these chips contain 130% of your daily value of vitamin K, 30% of your daily value of vitamin C, and 15% of your daily value of vitamin A.

Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Stick

Nutrition (Per package) :

Calories : 110

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 15 g

Tuna is a great source of anti-inflammatory omega-3s, and Pescavore makes it super easy to get your fix on the go. These dehydrated tuna jerky strips are wild-caught and don't require refrigeration (unless you open the package and save half for later). Each package comes with two jerky sticks that you can easily push up out of the package and bite into without messing your hands. And you'll get an impressive 15 grams of protein for just 110 calories.

Voortman Zero Sugar Pecan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nutrition (Per cookie) :

Calories : 80

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you find yourself reaching for something sweet after dinner, replace your regular dessert habit with Voortman's Zero-Sugar Cookies. Each cookie is perfectly portioned, contains 80 calories, and is sweetened with maltitol (a sugar alcohol) and a bit of ace-k (an artificial sweetener). Dunk these into Fairlife's Ultra-Filtered Milk, which has half the amount of sugar as regular milk.

Bamba Peanut Butter Puffs

Nutrition (Per bag) :

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 135 mg

Carbs : 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're a peanut butter lover, you'll want to add Bamba to your snack stash stat. These gluten-free peanut puffs are perfectly nutty, boast a satisfying crunch, and have just the right amount of salt. They're made with a handful of ingredients, including peanut butter, and contain zero artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or added sugars. You'll get 6 grams of whole-food protein from the peanuts plus a gram of gut-healthy fiber.

NOW Foods Tamari Almonds

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 15 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 6 g

These tamari-infused almonds pack all the umami and crunch you crave in a snack. Tamari, a gluten-free alternative to soy sauce, adds extra oomph to nuts for a tasty snack you'll want to keep stocked. NOW's tamari almonds check off all the macronutrient boxes, as one serving offers 15 grams of healthy fats as well as 3 grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein for satiety. "The combination of complex carbs, protein, fiber, and healthy fat content of nut snacks will satisfy appetites for longer than high-sugar snacks," Bakovic says.

Koia Protein Shake

Nutrition (Per bottle) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 7 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 18 g

Protein shakes make for a filling, low-sugar snack that can double as a meal replacement. Koia's plant-based shake has just 4 grams of added sugar (from organic cane sugar), 18 grams of protein, and 7 grams of fiber, making it a well-balanced on-the-go drink.