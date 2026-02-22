4 Morning Exercises That Flatten Belly Pouch After 55, According to a Coach

Focusing on deep core support as you age is key, first and foremost.

Planning morning workouts can be a total game-changer—especially after 55. Your hormones shift, muscle mass declines, metabolism slows down, and visceral fat accumulates in the midsection. Consistent exercise is essential, and the morning is an excellent time to avoid distractions. Here are four morning exercises that will flatten your belly pooch after 55, according to a fitness and wellness pro.

“After 55, the goal isn’t just ‘abs.’ It’s deep core support and posture,” explains Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in wellness.

Muscles to prioritize include the pelvic floor, transverse abdominis (TVA), glutes, and multifidus. When all of these muscles are strengthened, your lower abs appear tight even before you lose body fat.

“The biggest mistake is doing endless crunches and assuming spot reduction works,” Canham adds. “Crunches target the superficial rectus abdominis but ignore the deep stabilizers that actually hold the abdomen in. They also increase abdominal pressure, which can worsen bulging if the TVA and pelvic floor are weak.”

After 55, it’s important to focus on rebuilding muscle and working on alignment. These are the best morning exercises Canham recommends to get started.

Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges strengthen the hips and correct pelvic tilt, which reduces lower belly projection,” Canham tells us.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-width apart on the floor, arms at your sides with palms pressing into the ground. Press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks, holding at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your hips back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Dead Bug

“Dead bugs build core stability without straining the neck or lower back,” Canham notes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie face-up on the mattress with your arms extended toward the sky and knees lifted and bent to 90 degrees. Press your lower back into the mattress as you gradually lower your left arm and extend your right leg. Return to the center. Then, lower your right arm and left leg. Continue to alternate. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Bird Dog

“Bird dogs activate spinal stabilizers and improve posture control,” Canham says.

Start on all fours on a workout mat. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for 3 seconds before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate. Aim for 2 sets of 8 reps on each side with a 3-second hold.

Incline Pushups

“Incline pushups at a wall or counter add full-body tension and metabolic stimulus,” Canham points out.