The #1 Morning Bodyweight Workout To Speed Up Weight Loss

Starting your morning with an invigorating workout is an excellent way to set yourself up for all-day success. Morning workouts provide you with the energy boost you need to power through meetings and deadlines. Plus, an early exercise session is a stellar way to kickstart your weight-loss efforts. We spoke with a fitness pro who breaks down the #1 best morning bodyweight workout for weight loss. You don't need to spend time commuting to and from the gym; simply roll out your yoga mat, and get started!

"Bodyweight training is the most convenient form of exercise," explains Orpa Anuz, CPT, Blink Fitness. "You can do it anywhere, and all you need are comfortable workout clothes. It helps you become more functional by making activities of daily living easier. Bodyweight exercises work multiple muscle groups, and when done consistently with high repetitions, they can help you lose weight—specifically, at least three times a week and at least 30 minutes per session."

Exercising with your body weight makes moving through daily activities much more seamless because it helps boost muscle growth, strengthen your joints, enhance your core strength, and increase mobility and flexibility. "Combined with proper rest, hydration, and nutrition, bodyweight training can help you reach your goal," Anuz confirms.

Now, let's dive into the #1 best morning bodyweight workout for weight loss. And when you're finished reading, check out the 7 Balance Exercises a 60-Year-Old Yoga Instructor Does For Peak Mobility.

Jumping Jacks

This bodyweight workout for weight loss kicks off with a warm-up exercise to raise your heart rate and get the blood flowing to your muscles.

For jumping jacks, stand tall with your feet together and your arms by your sides. Jump up as you lift both arms overhead and jump your feet out wide. Jump back to the start position. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

High Knees

Next up is the high knee, a stellar balance exercise that focuses on hip strength and mobility while engaging the lower-body muscles.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Begin by standing with your feet placed hip-width apart. Keep your arms at your sides, your chest tall, and your core activated. Then, lift your right knee and left arm to your chest before lowering them and lifting your left knee and right arm, as if running in place. Complete three sets of 16 reps (eight per side).

"[For a] modified movement, slow your pace and march in place bringing the knees to about hip level with each alternating step," Anuz suggests.

Squats

The squat fires up your lower-body muscles for an effective calorie-torching movement.

Start by standing tall with your feet planted just outside hip-width and your arms by your sides. Press your hips back and bend both knees to lower into a squat until your thighs become parallel to the floor. As you lower, extend your arms in front of you. Make sure your core stays activated. Then, press through both feet to rise up, and lower your arms to your sides. Perform three sets of 12 reps.

Walking Lunges

The walking lunge is another exercise that engages your lower body.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and your arms by your sides or on your hips. Take a big step forward with your right leg, and bend your knee to lower into a lunge. Descend until your right thigh and left shin are parallel to the ground. Then, press up to the start position. Step forward with your left leg to repeat. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

Pushups

Pushups are a stellar strength exercise that works the arms, chest, core, and shoulders.

Assume a high-plank position with your hands below your shoulders and your body forming a straight line from your head to your feet. Make sure your elbows are not locked. Then, bend at the elbows to lower your chest toward the floor. Press your hands into the ground to rise back up to the start position. Complete three sets of 12 reps.

For an easier version, consider knee pushups or wall pushups.

Planks

Last but not least, this morning bodyweight workout for weight loss wraps up with planks to engage your core.

Assume a high plank or a forearm plank with your body forming a straight line; your legs should be extended back so you're balancing on your toes and hands or forearms. Complete three sets of 10 to 20-second holds.