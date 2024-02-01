5 Best At-Home Bodyweight Workouts for Women To Lose Weight

Embarking on a weight-loss journey at home doesn't always require expensive equipment or gym memberships. Bodyweight workouts offer an effective and convenient way for women to shed unwanted pounds in the comfort of their homes. I recommend these routines to my clients not only to promote fat loss but also to provide a well-rounded approach to overall fitness. If you're curious about my five best at-home bodyweight workouts for women to lose weight, listen up.

These at-home bodyweight workouts cater specifically to women seeking effective and practical ways to drop weight. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced fitness enthusiast, incorporating these routines into your regular schedule can bring about positive changes in both body composition and overall health. Remember to stay consistent, listen to your body, and pair these workouts with a well-balanced diet for optimal results on your weight loss journey.

Keep reading for the five best at-home bodyweight workouts for women to lose weight. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 10 'Wall Pilates' Exercises To Shrink Love Handles.

Workout #1: Full-Body Fat Burner Circuit

This full-body circuit engages multiple muscle groups, promoting overall strength and toning. Including jumping jacks elevates the heart rate, which enhances cardiovascular health and accelerates the calorie burn for effective weight loss.

1. Jumping Jacks

Stand with your feet together, arms at your sides. Jump up, and simultaneously bring your arms overhead and legs out to the sides. Repeat for three sets of one minute.

2. Bodyweight Squats

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, squat down, and push through your heels to stand. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

3. Planks with Shoulder Taps

Get into a plank position, tap your left shoulder with your right hand, then your right shoulder with your left hand. Repeat for three sets of 20 taps (10 per side).

RELATED: The 5-Minute Workout To Banish Flabby Arms

Workout #2: Core-Strengthening Routine

Strengthening the core is particularly beneficial for women as it enhances stability and posture, and it can alleviate back pain. This routine targets the abdominal area, aiding in the development of a strong and toned midsection.

1. Bicycle Crunches

Play

Lie on your back, and bring one knee toward your chest while twisting to touch the opposite elbow. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps (10 per side).

2. Planks

Hold a plank position, keeping your body in a straight line. Hold for one minute, and repeat for three sets.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3. Russian Twists

Sit on the floor, lean back slightly, and lift your legs. Twist your torso to touch the floor on each side. Repeat for three sets of 25 reps (alternating sides).

RELATED: 7 Yoga Exercises a 69-Year-Old Instructor Does To Look Half Her Age

Workout #3: Lower-Body Sculpting Circuit

Targeting the lower body helps women tone and shape areas like the thighs and glutes. These exercises contribute to improved muscle definition and overall body aesthetics.

1. Reverse Lunges

Step one foot back, and lower your body into a lunge. Return to the starting position, and alternate legs. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps (each leg).

2. Glute Bridges

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips toward the ceiling. Squeeze your glutes at the top, then lower back down. Repeat for three sets of 20 reps.

3. Side Leg Raises

Lie on your side, and lift your top leg toward the ceiling. Lower it back down without touching the bottom leg. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps (each leg).

RELATED: The 13 Best Exercises To Lose Belly Fat & Slow Aging

Workout #4: Cardio Blast Interval Training

Cardio intervals elevate the heart rate, making this workout an effective fat-burning routine. Incorporating dynamic movements like high knees and jump squats enhances calorie expenditure for efficient weight loss.

1. High Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and jog in place while lifting your knees as high as possible. Repeat for three sets of one minute.

2. Butt Kicks

Play

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, and jog in place while kicking your heels toward your glutes. Repeat for three sets of one minute.

3. Jump Squats

Perform a squat, then explosively jump up. Land softly, and immediately go into the next squat. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

RELATED: 11 Strength Exercises To Regain Muscle Mass as You Age

Workout #5: Total-Body Endurance Challenge

This total-body workout challenges endurance and strength simultaneously, offering a time-efficient approach to weight loss. Incorporating compound movements like burpees engages multiple muscle groups for maximum calorie burn.

1. Burpees

Begin in a standing position, squat down, and place your hands on the floor. Jump your feet back into a plank position, perform a pushup, and then jump back to the squat position. Finish with an explosive jump. Repeat for three sets of 12 reps.

2. Pushups

Start in a plank position, lower your body toward the floor, and push back up. Repeat for three sets of 15 reps.

3. Walking Lunges

Step forward with one foot, and lower your body into a lunge. Repeat, alternating legs as you walk forward. Complete three sets of 20 lunges (10 per leg).