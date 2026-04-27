5 Morning Exercises That Flatten Your Belly Faster Than Hour-Long Workouts for Women Over 45

A certified trainer's 5 morning moves flatten your belly better than long workouts.

I’m Annie Landry, and I help women over 35 live their best lives and achieve their unique goals through tailored fitness and nutrition coaching. One thing I hear constantly from my clients: belly fat seems to show up out of nowhere in their forties, no matter what they did before.

Here’s why. Belly fat naturally increases during perimenopause, which typically begins sometime after age 35. Perimenopause is the window leading up to the menopause transition, and the average age at which American women reach menopause is 51. During this time, hormones fluctuate, and the body recalibrates, which is why so many women notice a change in shape or struggle to maintain or lose weight.

The five exercises below target and strengthen the core, and because they’re complex movements, they also increase calorie burn. Paired with supportive nutrition and adequate sleep, they can help you address the stubborn belly changes that often show up in your mid-forties. Always consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any new exercise program, and modify as needed based on your fitness level and injury history.

Beats Up and Down

Lie flat on your back, and lift your feet up to 90 degrees. Gently rotate the legs from the hip, so that the knees and toes rotate away from the body to roughly 45 degrees. Then, maintaining the turned-out position, cross one ankle in front of the other as you begin to slowly lower the legs down towards the floor. Do not rest your feet on the floor. Aim to cross the ankles eight times on the way down to the floor, then beast eight more times as you slowly return the feet back to 90 degrees. Complete this sequence three more times if your strength and flexibility allow.

Keep your back flat to the floor and do not arch at any time during the exercise. This will ensure that you are engaging your core.

To modify, lower both legs down in a parallel position at the same time. Do not rock or arch the back, but ensure that the movement is slow and controlled.

Walking Legs With Oblique Twist

Lie on your back and raise your legs to 90 degrees. Rest your head gently on your palms, elbows out to the side. Drop one straight leg towards the floor, hovering just above, as you raise your shoulder blades off the floor and create an oblique twist towards the leg that is at 90 degrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For maximum benefits and to engage the leg muscles more, maintain two straight legs throughout the duration of the exercise. Be sure the elbows do not collapse as you twist, because you want to keep the chest open. This will help you target your abdominal muscles. The back should not arch at any time.

To modify, you can bend one or both knees and place your foot flat on the floor to reduce the intensity of the exercise.

Glute Bridges With Leg Lift

Lying on your back, bend your knees, and rest your feet firmly on the floor. Using your glutes, lift the hips up towards the ceiling. Raise one leg up to 90 degrees, toe pointed towards the ceiling, maintaining a level pelvis. Lower your straight leg down towards the floor, then return the leg to 90 degrees. Repeat 8 times. Then, switch legs.

To modify, omit the leg lift.

Plank Rocks

Assume a forearm plank position, maintaining a straight line from the crown of the head through the heels. Avoid letting the belly sag. Engage the back and send your shoulders down and away from the ears. Maintaining this alignment, shift your weight towards the hands, then back towards your starting position. Repeat 12 times.

Planks With Hip Taps

From a forearm plank position, rotate the torso to tap the right hip pointer bone towards the floor, then return to a neutral forearm plank position. Repeat on the other side. Ensure that the core remains engaged, and that the belly does not sag towards the floor at any time. Keep the shoulders down away from the ears and activate the muscles in the lower back. Try to complete two sets of 10.

Always listen to your body, and remember that you can work up to the recommended number of repetitions. These exercises are challenging and complex, so pay attention to your form to reduce the risk of injury and improve your overall results. You should feel an increase in strength and notice results in three to four weeks.