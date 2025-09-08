5 Morning Moves That Reverse Aging Better Than Supplements After 45

As you move through your 40s and 50s, your body changes. Metabolism dips, muscle mass declines, it takes longer to recover, and the body just isn’t as limber as it used to be. While supplements can absolutely be part of a well-rounded routine, morning movement reigns supreme. We spoke with an expert who outlines five essential morning drills that reverse aging after 45.

“Morning movement is far more powerful [than supplements]: it wakes up your metabolism, lubricates joints, and primes your nervous system for the entire day,” says Mia Zifkin, owner and founder of Firefly Wellness and Fitness. “And unlike a pill, these drills retrain your body to move with strength, energy, and youthfulness.”

Below, Zifkin breaks down five simple weight-bearing moves that promote better flexibility, joint stability, and deep core strength. They’re paired with intentional breath work that decreases cortisol, aka the stress hormone. The best part? You don’t need any equipment.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Reverse aging isn’t about adding more supplements—it’s about intelligent, consistent movement,” Zifkin says. “The results don’t just show up in your body—you’ll notice them in your skin, your eyes, and your smile.”

5 Morning Drills That Reverse Aging Faster Than Supplements After 453

Spinal Roll-Downs to Standing Swan Dive

“This move opens the spine, improves posture, and energizes circulation,” Zifkin notes.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Take a deep breath in as you elongate your spine. Breathe out as you roll your chin toward your chest. Continue to roll forward until your hands reach toward the floor. Breathe in, soften your knees, and roll up as your arms sweep out to your sides. Lift your chest and lengthen your arms overhead. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 4 to 6 reps.

The Hundred

“The hundred activates deep core muscles while pairing breath with movement to calm the nervous system,” Zifkin points out.

Begin seated on a yoga mat. Roll back, bringing your chin to your chest and hovering your shoulder blades above the floor. Extend your legs to a 45-degree diagonal. Bring them together and point your toes. Reach your arms forward. Begin pumping your arms, performing 1 to 2 rounds of 50 to 100 counts.

Glute Bridge March

“The glute bridge march strengthens hips and hamstrings while stabilizing the lower back,” Zifkin says.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet on the floor. Keep your arms at your sides, palms facing down. Push through your heels to lift your hips into a glute bridge. At the top, lift one knee to your chest. Use control to lower, and switch sides. Complete 3 sets of 10 marches per leg.

Side-Lying Leg Circles

“The side-lying leg circle stabilizes the hips, protects knees, and builds graceful mobility,” Zifkin explains.

Lie on your side, legs extended straight out and stacked. Use your bottom arm to support your head. Engage your core as you lift your top leg. Start to make tiny, controlled circles in one direction. Reverse the circles. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 circles in each direction per leg.

Forearm to Side Plank

“This flow builds deep core strength, shoulder stability, and balance,” Zifkin notes.

Begin in a forearm plank—forearms and palms on the floor, body in a straight line from head to heels. Rotate your body to the left and stack your feet. Lift your hips and extend your top arm toward the ceiling. Hold for a moment. Slowly return to a forearm plank. Repeat on the other side. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps on each side.

