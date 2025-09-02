6 Walking Exercises That Reverse Aging Better Than Running After 50

Heading out on a good old-fashioned walk is one of the simplest, most effective forms of exercise to weave into your day that benefits both the mind and body. As you age, tweaking your workout regimen is essential to cater to your body’s changing needs. That’s why we’ve rounded up six walking exercises that help reverse aging better than running—especially after 50.

Now, we’re not saying you need to give up running if it’s something you genuinely love. But your body evolves in every stage of life, and your fitness routine should reflect that. Walking offers a productive, low-impact way to stay active and healthy as you enter your 50s and beyond.

“If you are not having pain, numbness or tingling with running it is okay to keep doing what you love,” says Darcie Pervier, MSPT, women’s health specialist. “I do however recommend a balance of walking and running to protect joints, maintain hip range of motion and support balance.”

According to Joy Puleo, NPCP, ACSM, director of education at Balanced Body, “Walking and running are by far one of the most important and healthy things we can do for our long-term health. The healthiest walking workout is to get up out of your chair and commit to walking three to five times during your work week and at least one day over the weekend. Consistency is the first and most important workout strategy to start immediately.”

So take the pressure off of doing it perfectly. Simply commit to a regular walking habit, enjoy your time outdoors, and maybe consider recruiting a buddy to join in on the fun.

6 Walking Exercises That Reverse Aging

Muscle is the key to longevity.

“Walking isn’t lifting weights, but it does keep your body moving in a way that supports your strength work,” says April Gatlin, ACE CPT, master coach for STRIDE Fitness. “It gets blood flowing, keeps patterns sharp, and helps you bounce back stronger for the next lift.”

Below, experts share six walking exercises that reverse aging.

Rotation Walking

Rotation walking requires you to walk slowly while exaggerating your arm swing, pressing your opposite arm forward as you step with each leg.

“As we age, we run the risk of losing trunk rotation. This can lead to increased back pain and decreased overall mobility,” Pervier explains. “By adding in a walk with rotation we are maintaining spinal mobility and decreasing pain, limited mobility and improving digestion!”

Slow Walking

You know how the saying goes: Slow and steady wins the race. Slow walking requires you to exaggerate each and every step. Pervier puts it this way: “Imagine that you are sneaking up on someone.”

She adds, “I have clients practice walking as slowly as they can … Slow walking forces us to really control our body through space and helps with balance and strength.”

Interval Walking

Interval training is an excellent method to weave into your walks. It requires varying your speed with intervals—i.e., you’ll assume a relaxed pace and then short intervals of increasing speed.

“This will challenge your cardio threshold and increase general cardiovascular health,” Puleo tells us. “Even adding short intervals of light jogging will do the trick—as little as 20 to 30 seconds for every two minutes of walking can reap excellent results.”

An awesome example of interval training is the trending Japanese Walking Method, which includes walking at a high intensity for three minutes, a low intensity for three minutes, and then repeating the cycle for 30 minutes, four times a week.

Incline/Decline Walking

Switching up your walking route and routine is essential for progress. This means including inclines (like going uphill) and declines (going downhill).6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Adding inclines and declines will both increase challenge and change up the routine while keeping the mind in tune with the body and elevating heart rate,” Puleo says. “Both incline walking and decline walking will also challenge different muscle groups, creating strength and the development of power. Walking stairs is another way to add inclines and declines to your routine.”

Fitness Moments

Doing exercises like lunges, squats, and fitness-based calisthenics is a stellar way to spruce up your daily walks. For every 15 minutes you walk, stop and perform 10 to 15 bodyweight squats, and then continue.

“Adding some lower body fitness moments will go a long way in developing strength while you also increase your cardio capacity,” says Puleo.

Brisk Walking

Varying your speed is another productive way to upgrade your step sessions. In fact, according to Pervier, faster walking speeds are linked to a decreased risk of falls.

“This is important because one in two women will break a hip in their lifetime,” she stresses.

Plus, the longer you walk and the quicker you walk, the more calories you’ll burn!

