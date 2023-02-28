9 New Mouthwatering Grocery Items You'll Want To Try Immediately

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While grocery shopping is often considered a mundane errand, discovering new products can significantly ramp up the excitement. Seeing an item for the first time can spark recipe inspiration, snack ideas, and even some food cravings.

Keeping the enthusiasm going, several food and beverage brands have been releasing new additions in their product lineups across different categories, including snacks, desserts, frozen foods, and drinks. To help you better navigate the supermarket scene, we've rounded up some of the new grocery items you can expect to see on the store shelves as well as online.

1 Ben & Jerry's Churray for Churros

Last week, the Vermont-based dessert maker dropped its newest flavor, which fuses the "hot, fried cinnamon sprinkled baked good experience" of a churro into an ice cream. Available in U.S. stores for a suggested retail price of $5.99 to $6.49 per pint, Churray for Churros! features buttery cinnamon ice cream with churro pieces and crunchy cinnamon swirls.

"It was years in the making and we're excited to finally have churro in the lineup," Natalia Butler, flavor guru at Ben & Jerry's, said in a press release.

2 Jeni's Ted Lasso-Inspired Biscuits With the Boss Ice Cream

Ahead of the premiere of Ted Lasso's third and final season, Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream joined forces with the Emmy award-winning television series to launch a new, limited-time frozen dessert. Inspired by the biscuits the show's main character brings to his boss every morning, the ice cream flavor consists of salted butter sweet cream ice cream with shortbread cookie crumbles and a touch of sea salt.

Biscuits With The Boss will be available in Jeni's scoop shops, online for nationwide shipping, and through Jeni's mobile app, starting on Mar. 2.

3 Cold Stone Creamery's Reese's Take 5 Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream

The new ice cream releases continue. Along with the debut of Cold Stone Creamery's Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream and the resurgence of its Marshmallow Ice Cream, the frozen dessert brand recently unveiled yet another creation.

Last week, the ice cream chain introduced its Reese's Take 5 Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cup. The novelty dessert, available in a package of six, features a chocolate cup filled with layers of Reese's peanut butter sauce, pretzels, and chocolate ice cream, topped with a pretzel, peanuts, and a peanut butter cup. According to the company, the novelty item, as well as the two ice cream flavors, will be available in Cold Stone locations nationwide until May 16.

4 Hostess Kazbars

Candy meets cake in this sweet treat. Hostess recently announced that it will be selling candy-bar inspired snack cakes. The creamy, crunchy layer bars, available in Chocolate Caramel or Triple Chocolate, are made with soft chocolate cake, créme, candy crunch, and caramel or chocolate fudge. Each bar is also covered in a chocolate coating and drizzle.

Hostess Kazbars will be sold nationwide in mid-March, available in both 10-ounce boxes of eight individually wrapped 1.25-ounce mini bars, or as single 2.75-ounce bars.

5 Dunkin's Canned Coffee Beverages

As part of a collaboration with Coca-Cola, Dunkin' has launched three ready-to-drink, bakery item-inspired canned iced coffees. Dubbed "Dunkin's Iced Coffee Bakery Series," the new product line includes 11-fluid ounce cans of three flavors: Brownie Batter Donut, Cake Batter Donut, and Coffee Cake Muffin.

Each iced coffee has a suggested retail price of $2.99 and will be sold nationwide at major retail chains like Walmart, Meijer, and Dollar General. Consumers can also get more information on the canned beverages' availability via Dunkin's product tracker.

6 Red Lobster's Frozen Seafood Line

Ever crave Red Lobster but don't have the energy to leave your house? That's where Red Lobster at Home comes in. The Florida-based restaurant chain is now allowing fans to whip up its popular menu items with the launch of its first-ever frozen seafood line. Joining the chain's existing retail biscuit products are Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay Biscuit Shrimp, Coconut Shrimp Bites, Cheddar Bay Biscuit Cod, and Parmesan Crusted Garlic & Herb Stuffed Shrimp.

Consumers can find out where to snag the new frozen foods via Red Lobster's website.

7 Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles

A beloved cereal and classic snack have come together in one nostalgic food mashup. In partnership with Consumer Brands, SNAX-Sational Brands recently rolled out Cereal Pop Fruity Pebbles Popcorn. As stated on the Sam's Club website, the new grocery item is made with lightly coated popcorn drizzled with cream and covered in Fruity Pebbles cereal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The sweet and salty product made its initial debut in 20-ounce bags at Sam's Club and is now being sold nationwide at other retailers like Walmart in 5.25-ounce bags as well.

8 Babybel's Monterey Jack & Upgraded Mozzarella

Babybel has expanded its options for snacking on the go with the introduction of its first new flavor in nine years: Monterey Jack. According to the brand's press release, the latest miniature cheese is "mild and creamy with a slight sweetness."

Also available in grocery stores is the new and improved Mini Babybel Mozzarella, which has an "even creamier true mozzarella taste" than the original recipe that came out in 2013. Both cheeses are being sold in 12-count bags for a retail price of $7.99 at major retail chains like Albertsons, Hy-Vee, Wakefern, and Walmart.

9 Diamond Crystal Salt

In an effort to "level up flavor in any recipe," kosher salt giant Diamond Crystal recently unveiled two new salt varieties. First, there's the California Course Sea Salt, which comes from the Pacific Ocean and "offers classic taste and texture when freshly ground to season or finish your favorite dishes." Then, there's the Coarse Himalayan Pink Salt, which is from the Khewra Salt Mine in the Punjab region of Pakistan.

The two salts are available in stores nationwide and on Amazon, both in new, sustainable packaging.