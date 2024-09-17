Nordic Walking vs. Walking: Which Is More Effective for Weight Loss?

Walking is an all-time favorite go-to exercise for many individuals. It's convenient to do wherever and whenever it works for your schedule, and it's budget-friendly! Another popular variation of this classic exercise is "Nordic walking," which involves using poles to turn your cardio session into a total-body workout. Nordic walking replicates the motion of cross-country skiing in that you push yourself by using poles as you walk on pavement or a trail.

We were curious to learn which form of exercise is more effective for weight loss, and we're here with the scoop. Below, we'll compare the benefits of Nordic walking to walking and pinpoint which may be a more productive workout for achieving your calorie-burning goals.

Nordic Walking vs. Walking: Which Is Better for Weight Loss?

Both low-impact exercises may seem pretty much the same. However, incorporating walking poles when Nordic walking is a total game-changer for strengthening your muscles, activating your upper body, and burning calories. In fact, research shows that Nordic walking leads to a substantial increase in calorie expenditure and oxygen use when compared to regular walking.

Why People Are Ditching Regular Walks for 'Nordic Walking'

As it turns out, Nordic walking is, in fact, the better calorie burner. The use of walking poles can help you walk faster, which in turn leads to torching more calories. And that's not all of the goodness! Walking sticks can decrease your risk of falling, and using them can help lower limb pain while building strength in your upper body and core. It also boosts your cardiovascular health.

Treadmill Incline Walks vs. Hill Walking: What's More Effective?

The Benefits of Nordic Walking

For a little background, Nordic walking began in Finland in the early 20th century as a method for cross-country skiers to train during the off-season months. The exercise fires up your entire body and offers a well-balanced workout.

"Since it is a full-body workout, there is an increased cardio fitness level that leads to a higher caloric output," explains Ronny Garcia, CPT, Blink Fitness.

The #1 Walking Workout for Weight Loss

That's not to say that good old-fashioned walking doesn't have a spot in your fitness routine. "Walking is a great low-impact form of exercise," Garcia stresses. "It can improve cardio health, lower blood pressure, and aid in weight management."

Both regular walking and Nordic walking present excellent forms of cardio. But if your main goal is to lose weight, Garcia recommends focusing on Nordic walking.

"Due to [using] poles, Nordic walking significantly involves the upper-body muscles more than regular walking. This leads to a higher calorie burn," he tells us. "Since [using] poles incorporates the entire body, it is a more holistic and demanding workout. This leads to greater heart rate elevation. The upper-body engagement and full-body workout both contribute to improved muscle toning and overall muscle engagement."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e