Personal Trainers Share Their Top Fitness Gifts of 2023

If you're into fitness and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, chances are you're always looking to improve your self-care routine. But what are the best products to buy when shopping for a gift or treat for yourself? Eat This, Not That! reached out to the experts and came up with a total list from personal trainers of their top fitness gifts. When it comes to staying fit and in shape, no gift is too extravagant!

There's something for everyone's needs and budget. Whether you're into no-equipment exercises, strength training, yoga, or your go-to workout is walking the trails each day, trainers have suggested a full range of gift ideas. Consider your personal fitness goals, and treat yourself! After you're done shopping but before you head to the gym, be sure to check out A 69-Year-Old Trainer Shares the 7 Fitness Habits That Keep Her Looking 25.

Bala Bangles (1 or 2 lb weights)

Bala Bangles (one or two-pound weights) are the ultimate items to have readily available in your home workout space. "This is an awesome gift for anyone who is looking to level up their home studio and spice up their workouts," says Jacquie Smith, a certified integrative nutrition health coach and a fitness instructor specializing in barre, yoga, and pre/postnatal workouts. "Plus, they are easy to put on and are oh-so-pretty!"

Cure Hydrating Electrolyte Mix

Cure's Hydrating Electrolyte Mix is an ideal gift for the fitness enthusiast in your life at the perfect price point. Flavor choices include strawberry kiwi, berry pomegranate, lemonade, ginger turmeric, and more.

"These hydration packets are the ultimate stocking stuffer for anyone who is looking to stay hydrated and up their energy levels," Smith tells us. "The best part? It's organic, low in sugar, and tastes amazing."

Little Adapts By Jax App

Smith also recommends checking out her personal app for a monthly or annual subscription. Little Adapts by Jax was designed to "empower and support women." It's for all women, but especially anyone who is pregnant or postpartum.

"[The idea is to feel your] best through pregnancy and beyond," Smith explains. "This membership program brings all of my expertise together—movement, mindfulness, and nutrition—to the comfort of your own home. It's the perfect gift for any mama who wants to move their body, use their breath, and thrive through motherhood!"

"Outlive: The Science & Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia, MD

For the reader in your life, consider gifting "Outlive" by Peter Attia, MD. "This book is LIFE CHANGING," says Karen "Kmax" Maxwell, ACE CPT and director of training for CycleBar. "Learn about your body and how to live your longest, best, healthiest life."

Kinisi Performance Energy Gummies

Your loved one will rise and grind with these CBG gummies, which make for a great stocking stuffer. They will provide focus, energy, and clarity before the fitness enthusiast in your life works out or needs a boost before the start of their day. These vegan gummies are caffeine and THC-free, and, well, they're yummy, too, Maxwell says.

BowFlex SelectTech 552 Dumbbells

These adjustable dumbbells from BowFlex are certainly a more extravagant price point on this list, but you or your recipient will get so much use out of them.

"Adjustable dumbbells are a versatile and space-saving choice," says Tyler Read, BSc, CPT, a personal trainer and the founder of PTPioneer.com. "The Bowflex SelectTech 552 allows you to switch between different weights quickly, catering to a variety of strength levels and exercises. It's perfect for home gyms and for those looking to maximize their workout options with limited space."

Manduka PRO™ Yoga Mat 6mm

A home workout space needs a reliable yoga mat, and the Manduka PRO fits the bill. "A good yoga mat [like this one] is essential for anyone into fitness," Read explains. "It serves as a comfortable, durable base for all kinds of workouts. Its cushioning and grip offer stability and support."

Fitbit Charge 5

In today's tech-forward world, a fitness tracker can be such a useful tool to have at your fingertips during workouts and beyond. "The Fitbit Charge 5 stands out with its comprehensive health and fitness features," says Read. "It can track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even stress levels, making it a fantastic great holistic fitness gift for anyone looking for more data to guide their health and wellness."

Polar H10

The Polar H10 is another awesome buy for the fitness tech lover in your life. "Anyone who's serious about fitness needs to track their heart rate while training," explains fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS. "It helps you train at the ideal intensity for your goals and assess how you're evolving over time. A Polar chest strap is the gold standard!"

GRID Travel Foam Roller

Keeping your muscles in tip-top shape is crucial, which is why having a foam roller on deck for post-workout recovery is a smart idea. "A foam roller is a must-have to improve tissue quality and break up knots and adhesions," Yeung tells us. "The GRID Travel is perfect to bring in your gym bag or even on your holiday trip. (Don't be a sucker and pay a fortune for a piece of plastic.)"

Perform Better Professional Light Exercise Mini XL Band (10 Pack)

Another fitness staple from Yeung? A set of resistance bands! Yeung shares, "Exercise bands are a great tool to activate smaller muscles or do 'prehab' drills. Even better, they're tiny and light so you can pack them anywhere you go. Try this set of various bands so you can get the perfect resistance for whatever you do."

Vooray Burner Gym Duffel

What gym enthusiast wouldn't enjoy dressing up their duffel game? Kelsey Decker, NSCA-CPT and training manager for StretchLab, raves, "Every gym goer needs a good gym bag! The gym bag is essential to hold snacks, change of clothes, shoes, water bottles, etc. Everything you would need before or after a workout. I just put this bag on my Christmas list!"6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

StretchLab Strap

A stretch strap is like gifting your loved one some TLC, as it's an essential recovery and warm-up tool. At this price point, it's great for under the tree or a stocking stuffer.

"Working out is important, but recovery [and warming up] is just as important," says Decker. "My favorite recovery tool to use after a workout or on my rest days is a stretch strap, especially the one from StretchLab. A stretch strap is a great tool to help you get deeper into your stretches and provide a passive resistance to do PNF stretching (press and release). The looped stretch strap found at StretchLab is great because each loop makes it easy to hold onto the strap as well as supports your body when performing different stretches."