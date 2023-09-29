10 Easy Kettlebell Exercises for Women To Melt Belly Flab

Losing belly fat can be a grueling fitness goal to achieve. Many prioritize cardio to shed unwanted pounds, but the truth is, strength training is just as crucial when it comes to stripping away belly fat. I often hear my female clients worry about appearing "bulky" or "too buff" if they start lifting weights. This couldn't be further from the truth! Lifting light to moderate amounts in high-volume sets is the secret to shedding fat and building lean muscle mass for a lean, toned physique. I did the hard work for you and have 10 easy kettlebell exercises for women to melt belly fat.

Kettlebells offer a unique combination of strength training and cardio, making them a highly effective tool for shedding unwanted flab around the midsection. So if you're ready to incorporate them into your routine and lose inches around your belly, keep reading for 10 easy kettlebell exercises for women to melt belly fat. And when you're finished, be sure to check out the 5 Best Bodyweight Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang in 30 Days.

1 Kettlebell Swings

This list of easy kettlebell exercises for women to melt belly fat kicks off with the kettlebell swing. Kettlebell swings are a full-body exercise that boosts metabolism and torches calories. They effectively target the core, glutes, hamstrings, lower back, and shoulders. They're the perfect combination of cardio and strength training, making them extremely efficient as body recomposition.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands between your legs. Hinge at your hips, and slightly bend your knees. Swing the kettlebell forward, keeping your arms straight. As the kettlebell reaches shoulder height, hinge back at the hips. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

2 Kettlebell Goblet Squats

Goblet squats engage the lower body while promoting core strength, aiding women in their quest to melt belly fat. They effectively target the quadriceps, glutes, core, and shoulders.

Hold the kettlebell close to your chest with both hands, elbows pointing down. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lower your body into a squat by pushing your hips back and bending your knees. Keep your chest up and your back straight. Push through your full foot to return to a standing position. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

3 Kettlebell Deadlifts

Deadlifts with a kettlebell are excellent for strengthening the posterior chain, which can help women improve posture and target stubborn belly fat. Deadlifts are excellent full-body movements, meaning you'll burn maximum calories and shed maximum fat.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, positioning the kettlebell between your feet. Hinge at your hips to reach down and grab the kettlebell handle. Keep your back flat and your chest up. Lift the kettlebell by extending your hips and knees. Lower it back down with control. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

4 Kettlebell Goblet Lunges

Goblet lunges target the lower body and core, burning calories and increasing muscle mass. If you limit the rest time between each set, they also become an excellent cardio exercise that targets your quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, and core.

Hold the kettlebell close to your chest with both hands. Stand with your feet together. Take a step forward with your right foot, and lower your body into a lunge. Push through your full foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the left side. Complete four sets of 12 reps on each side.

5 Kettlebell Russian Twists

Russian twists are a core-strengthening exercise that targets the obliques, helping women achieve a toned midsection and narrow waist, contributing to that coveted hourglass figure.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sit on the floor with your knees bent and your feet lifted off the ground. Hold the kettlebell with both hands, close to your chest. Lean back slightly to engage your core. Twist your torso to the right, bringing the kettlebell to the outside of your right hip. Return to the center, and then twist to the left. Complete four sets of 15 reps.

6 Kettlebell Plank Pull-Throughs

Plank pull-throughs work the entire core and help women build stability while shedding belly fat. They target the rectus abdominis, obliques, and core.

Start in a plank position with your hands on the floor. A kettlebell should be positioned to the side of your body. Keep your body in a straight line from your head to your heels. Reach one hand under your body to grab the kettlebell, and pull it to the opposite side. Return the kettlebell to the starting side. Repeat with the other hand. Complete four sets of 12 reps per side.

7 Kettlebell Figure-Eights

The figure-eight exercise improves coordination and targets the core, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss routine for women.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart, holding the kettlebell with both hands. Pass the kettlebell around one leg, then through the other, creating a figure-eight motion. Keep your core engaged throughout the movement. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

8 Kettlebell Halos

The kettlebell halo engages the core and shoulders, aiding in calorie burn and belly fat loss. If you're looking to shed belly fat, it's important to target every muscle group in your body, not just your midsection. This helps you burn the maximum amount of calories, tighten your core, and boost your metabolic rate.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, holding the kettlebell by the horns close to your chest. Lift the kettlebell, and circle it around your head in one direction. Reverse the direction of the circle. Keep your core tight. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

9 Kettlebell Sit-Ups

The kettlebell sit-up effectively engages your abdominal muscles, helping to strengthen your core and burn calories. By incorporating this exercise into your routine, you'll work not only your midsection but also other muscle groups, contributing to overall calorie burn and promoting belly fat loss.

Start by sitting on the floor with your knees bent and your feet flat, hip-width apart. Hold the kettlebell close to your chest with both hands, ensuring your elbows are pointed downward. Keep your core engaged and your back straight. Slowly lower your upper body backward while maintaining control. Continue lowering yourself until your back touches the floor or mat. Engage your core muscles, and sit up. Simultaneously, bring the kettlebell back up to chest height as you sit upright. Complete four sets of 12 reps.

10 Kettlebell Glute Bridges

This list of easy kettlebell exercises for women to melt belly fat wraps up with the kettlebell glute bridge. Kettlebell glute bridges are a fantastic exercise to engage your glutes and strengthen your core. By incorporating this exercise into your routine, you'll not only sculpt and tighten your buttocks, but also help increase your metabolic rate, contributing to overall calorie burn and weight loss.

Begin by lying on your back on a mat or the floor with your knees bent and feet flat, hip-width apart. Place a kettlebell on your lower abdomen. Lift your hips off the ground by pushing through your heels and engaging your glutes and core. Lower your hips until they almost touch the ground, but don't rest them entirely. Keep tension in your glutes and hamstrings. Perform four sets of 12 reps.