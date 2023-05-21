8 Best Frozen Foods at Sam's Club

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

There is plenty of online chatter about Costco and its beloved Kirkland Signature products, but don't be so quick as to discount its main competitor, Sam's Club. The Walmart-owned warehouse chain has just as many locations in the U.S., a food court with a bigger menu, and in many instances, even better prices—including a lower-cost membership fee.

If you are considering signing up for a Sam's Club membership, it is worth knowing about some of the highly-rated products are that current members are raving about.

Like any other grocery store, Sam's Club carries a variety of frozen foods, from appetizers to entrées to desserts. These foods give you more bang for your buck, thanks to their long shelf life. Plus, they make for easy snack and meal ideas that are ready to eat in a matter of minutes.

Here are some of the best frozen foods you can buy at Sam's Club right now:

1 Member's Mark Cheesecake Miniatures

Like any grocery store, Sam's Club has its share of underrated products that should not be overlooked. In the frozen foods aisle, members that are in the know make it a point to grab a box of Member's Mark Cheesecake Miniatures for $17.48. Each package comes with 63 cheesecake miniatures, perfect for sharing or for keeping all to yourself—no judgment here.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Online reviewers note that these are the "[p]erfect dessert to take for a party," or as a bite-sized treat. One Sam's Club member noted how they "[e]njoyed being able to grab one (or two) to enjoy from time to time! Great flavor. Great size treat."

2 Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks

Mornings can be hectic for busy families in a rush, so a quick breakfast is often a must. Sam's Club members cannot seem to get enough of the Member's Mark Cinnamon French Toast Sticks, available in the frozen foods aisle for $7.48. Each package contains 50 French toast sticks, providing an easy breakfast solution for weeks.

Reviewers note that these are a "Quick and easy meal. And, priced perfectly. No need to get fast food when you have on hand. They travel well when we take road trips too!" Some members have noticed shortages of the product in 2023, leaving passionate pleas for restocks online.

3 Member's Mark Seasoned Ground Beef Patties

Stocking up on frozen meat is a great strategy when managing your grocery budget, especially when you can buy in bulk. Sam's Club sells 40-count packages of Member's Mark Seasoned Ground Beef Patties for $33.48, which are perfect for grilling season. Members note that the seasoning adds more flavor than your typical plain burger, with one reviewer noting, "My son cooks them on the grills and they come out with a great Smokey flavor which makes them a great treat."

They make for an easy meal solution that is sure to be a hit with a crowd, as another reviewer shares: "Bought these for a backyard birthday party and got compliments on how good the burgers were."

4 Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions

Coming up with healthy meal ideas on a weekly basis can be a daunting task, but it is one that can be made easier when your kitchen is already stocked with quality ingredients. If you are a seafood fan, try the popular Member's Mark Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions in the frozen foods aisle for $24.98.

The bag of skinless and boneless center cuts of salmon comes with 10 servings per container, leaving you with plenty of opportunities to incorporate healthy fish into your weekly meal planning. One reviewer shares, "This salmon is one of my monthly Sam's Club must-haves to keep my little family eating well! It's one of the best deals out there and the filets are always great size and quality."

5 Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend

Whether you like to make smoothies in the morning or enjoy a bowl of fruit or parfait, you may find yourself constantly checking your freezer to see what berries you have on hand. Sam's Club members can stock up on four-pound bags of Member's Mark Natural Triple Berry Blend for $14.68, which includes blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries.

One Sam's Club reviewer praised the product's versatility, writing: "I keep these in my freezer all the time. They are great in cold cereal or in oatmeal. Of course, they can be used in many other ways also."

6 Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries

No need to drive to your local Chick-fil-A for waffle fries when you have Member's Mark Southern Style Waffle Fries from Sam's Club in your freezer. The four-pound bag, priced at $7.48, will provide plenty of opportunities to heat up the perfect side dish for your next lunch or dinner.

One reviewer praised both the excellent taste and value of these fries, sharing: "These are easy to prepare and always turn out great. And they taste great! As always, the value is difficult to beat." Another reviewer pointed out that you really don't need to worry about preparing too many fries: "These taste awesome we need to put anything on them after frying them and they reheat well."

7 Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein

Need a fast meal? Sam's Club members love the Ajinomoto Vegetable Chow Mein, found in the frozen foods aisle for $14.77, which can be ready in just three minutes. The easy-to-make chow mein is also quite tasty, with one reviewer adding how it is even popular with kids: "I was very surprised how much I enjoyed this product down to the last noodle. My granddaughters shared 3 between them."

One customer suggested that you may want to have your own sauce on hand to add even more flavor, but noted: "For 6 portions that take only 3 minutes to cook I'm shocked at how good it is."

8 Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

Few shareable appetizers bring people together quite like mozzarella sticks, and Sam's Club delivers with its Member's Mark Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. Priced at $13.98, one package contains a whopping 72 mozzarella sticks. One reviewer shared, "We always get the mozzarella cheese sticks and they are always great and very flavorful and they are worth the buy. These are a staple at our home and always great to have for a snack."