8 Best Summer Deals You'll Find at Sam's Club Right Now

Summer is just three weeks away. As the temperatures continue to rise, schedules will soon be filled with barbecues, pool parties, and picnics aplenty. A key element of these outdoor gatherings? Food—and lots of it.

Luckily, warehouse club chains like Sam's Club offer a range of deals that can help you stock up on summer essentials. We're talking cookout favorites like chips, hot dogs, and frozen treats.

While the summer season hasn't officially kicked off yet, shopping ahead can be worthwhile, allowing you to save you time and money. Here are some of Sam's Club numerous summer deals, most of which you can score from now until June 4 or June 5.

1 Hershey's S'Mores Kit

What would summer be without s'mores? At Sam's Club, customers can purchase a Hershey's S'Mores Kit for $10.34 thanks to a $2 discount with the retail chain's Instant Savings. The group-friendly kit is complete with nine full-size Hershey's chocolate bars, two packs of graham crackers, and one bag of marshmallows, all of which makes 18 s'mores.

2 Frito-Lay Variety Pack

Stocking up on snacks just got cheaper. Sam's Club is taking $4 off its Frito-Lay Variety Pack when purchased with the retailer's in-club Scan & Go feature. The 30-count box is currently available online for $18.48—about $3.50 cheaper than Costco's offering. The variety pack consists of six different snacks: Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips, Lay's Classic Potato Chips, Cool Ranch Doritos, Nacho Cheese Doritos, Fritos, and Cheetos.

3 Nature Valley Granola Bars

Snacking on the go this summer? Sam's Club offers several types of granola bars, and now, some of them are being sold for a few bucks less. Currently available for $9.44, the 36-count boxes of Nature Valley's Sweet & Salty Nut Granola Bars, which come in peanut and almond varieties, are $2.70 off.

4 Deebee's Organics SuperFruit Freezies

On May 26, Instagram account @samsclubmembers announced that a 35-count box of Deebee's Organics SuperFruit Organic Freeze Pops is now being sold at the wholesale club for $9.98. That's around 29 cents a pop! Free of added sugar and artificial ingredients, this frozen item comes in three flavors: Strawberry Lemon, Mango Orange, and Blueberry Pomegranate.

While Sam's Club doesn't indicate how long this product will be available, the retailer classifies it as "limited time" on its website, so be sure to snag a box before they disappear from stores.

5 Ball Park Beef Franks

For the next four days, customers can get $1.50 off when purchasing Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs with Scan & Go. Each package, which retails for $8.48, includes 24 fully-cooked beef hot dogs. As instructed on the product's package, just heat and eat!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce

Whether added to burgers, chicken, steak, or brisket, barbecue sauce can jazz up a variety of dishes—and Sam's Club now has another incentive for purchasing the popular condiment. Customers can buy a 2-pack of Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce for one dollar off, which brings the total price to $5.98. That's around two dollars cheaper than Costco's online price.

7 Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

If ranch is your go-to dressing, Sam's Club has a deal for you. The retailer is now selling a two-pack of Hidden Valley's Original Ranch Dressing for $2.50 off when bought using Scan & Go. While Sam's Club currently lists the product for $12.48, Costco is currently carrying the same pack for $14.99.

8 Dunkin' Donuts Original Blend K-Cups, Medium Roast

Having friends over for a coffee? Bring your favorite coffee chain brew right to your kitchen with Dunkin's Original Blend Medium Roast K-Cups. Available for $33.48 after a $6.50 discount, this box includes 72 K-Cup pods designed to use with Keurig's coffee brewing systems. According to the brand, this coffee blend features premium Arabica beans that have been roasted and ground fresh, resulting in a "remarkably rich, smooth and easy-drinking coffee."