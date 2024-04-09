11 Limited-Time Sam's Club Items You Won't Want To Miss in April

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of the benefits of being a Sam's Club member is having access to a wide variety of grocery and home items. Compared to Costco, its main warehouse competitor, Sam's Club has a larger inventory. Sam's Club keeps things interesting by regularly stocking new grocery items on its store shelves. That means some food and beverage items won't be around forever.

Many Sam's Club grocery items are marked as limited-time offerings, meaning members can purchase them for a specific time frame. Some limited-time foods come and go throughout the year, while others may be one-and-done. If you are interested in a limited-time item, it's a good idea to grab it while it's in stock.

Several of the limited-time items at Sam's Club are seasonally appropriate for April and as spring continues. From breakfast items to packaged snacks to baked goods, there always seems to be something new and interesting to try. Don't get too attached to it, as it may vanish without warning.

Highlight these items on your shopping list the next time you head to Sam's Club for a grocery run.

Victor Allen's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee

Nutrition : (Per 1 Can):

Calories : 100

Fat : 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 3 g

If you've ever wished to combine the taste of breakfast cereal with a cup of iced coffee, you can try Victor Allen's Cinnamon Toast Crunch Iced Coffee for a limited time at Sam's Club. Enjoy the flavors of cinnamon and sugar from the legendary breakfast cereal in iced coffee for a unique pick-me-up. If you grew up eating Cinnamon Toast Crunch before school, you might want to take this caffeinated trip down memory lane. A 12-pack costs $12.91.

Oreo Space Dunk & Double Stuf Sandwich Cookies, Variety Pack

Nutrition :

Oreo Space Dunk : (Per 1 Pack)

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein : 1 g

Oreo has been on a hot streak with unique limited-time flavors, including Dirt Cake and Tiramisu Thins. Another recent installment, Space Dunk, has been seen in supermarkets nationwide. This new flavor comes with marshmallow-flavored creme in bright pink and purple hues infused with popping candies. At Sam's Club, members can stock up on a variety pack of Oreo cookies, including Space Dunk and the classic Double Stuf. Each pack contains two cookies, perfect for when you crave Oreo cookies but don't want to eat an entire sleeve. You can get 40 total packs for $13.78 while supplies last.

Member's Mark Cookie Clusters

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces):

Calories : 180

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 60 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 2 g

The Sam's Club store brand, Member's Mark, has produced plenty of memorable snacks, many of which shopppers wish would last longer. One of the latest limited-time treats is the Member's Mark Cookie Clusters for $9.98, made with soft chocolate caramel and crunchy cookies. Coated in milk chocolate, they're the ultimate chocolate fan's dream snack.

Member's Mark Classic Coffee Pods, Variety Pack

Coffee pods have revolutionized the process of making a quick cup of coffee. The need to brew a whole pot or measure the precise amount of coffee grounds for one person is obsolete. If you enjoy different varieties of coffee, pick up one or two boxes of the Variety Pack Member's Mark Classic Coffee Pods for $27.98 before they disappear from store shelves. Each box contains the Member's Mark Breakfast Blend, Colombian Supremo, and French Roast.

Reese's Milk Chocolate Snack Size Peanut Butter Medals

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces):

Calories : 170

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 125 mg

Carbs : 19 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 17 g)

Protein : 4 g

The Summer Olympics are back this year, and sports fans worldwide will host watch parties to cheer on their favorite athletes. Whether you are planning to enjoy the games with a crowd or with your family, how fun would it be to offer Olympic-themed treats while watching the opening ceremony, diving, or gymnastics? No matter your favorite Olympic event, Reese's adds an element of fun with these limited-time medal-shaped peanut butter snacks for $12.98.

M&M's Milk Chocolate Patriotic Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1 oz Serving/32 Pieces):

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

With most spring holidays in the rearview mirror, it's time to plan for summer. To prepare for the full lineup of patriotic holidays, barbecues, and pool parties in the not-so-distant future, start organizing your red, white, and blue. At Sam's Club, members can pick up a 62-ounce container of Patriotic M&M's for $16.58. It's the perfect chocolaty snack to have out for guests or yourself.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Brownies

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 470

Fat : 21 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 68 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 47 g)

Protein : 3 g

Springtime is Girl Scout Cookies season, and fans are quick to defend their favorite flavor. If your go-to cookies include Thin Mints, head to Sam's Club for a package of its Member's Mark Girl Scout Thin Mints Brownies for $7.98. Straight from the Sam's Club bakery, this one-of-a-kind dessert takes the flavor of Thin Mints and infuses it into freshly baked brownies. Each piece is topped with crumbled Thin Mint cookies, which add texture to every bite.

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Crunch Cereal

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup):

Calories : 150

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Cascadian Farm Organic Cinnamon Crunch helps start the day off on the right foot. This non-GMO, USDA-certified organic cereal has 17 grams of whole grain. Each box comes with two bags of cereal for $8.98, perfect for stocking up when there's an entire family to feed. Enjoy it with milk in the morning or as a crunchy snack in the afternoon.

Halo Top Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie):

Calories : 80

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 1 g

Who says you must sacrifice the fun of baking when you want to be more mindful of your sweets consumption? Halo Top, the company behind many low-calorie alternates to beloved sweets like ice cream, now appears in the baking aisle at your local Sam's Club for a limited time. Currently on sale for $4.91, the Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix can be made into freshly baked cookies in minutes, with 80 calories per cookie. All you need is the cookie mix, melted butter, and water.

Rob's Backstage Popcorn Movie Theater Butter

Nutrition : (Per 3 Cups):

Calories : 150

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : 1 g

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film Mean Girls, Rob's Backstage Popcorn released a new Movie Theater Butter flavor, available for a limited time at stores, including Sam's Club, where you can pick up a bag for $5.98. If you're unfamiliar with Rob's Backstage Popcorn, the brand produces allergy-friendly popcorn that is gluten-free, non-GMO, peanut-free, and tree-nut-free. It has 50 calories per cup. With Mean Girls branded on each bag, it complements your next movie night perfectly.

Member's Mark Lemon Blueberry Cookie Thins

Nutrition : (Per 5 Cookies):

Calories : 150

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 1 g

Looking to switch up your snack game this spring? Swap out those boring old chocolate chip cookies for something more seasonally appropriate. For a limited time, Sam's Club members can purchase Member's Mark Lemon Blueberry Cookie Thins for $5.98. These thin and crunchy cookies are made with real lemon juice and blueberries for a natural flavor without artificial colors or preservatives.