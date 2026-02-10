4 Seated Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Better Than Floor Workouts After 65

All you need is a sturdy chair to perform these simple core-burning moves.

Floor workouts are incredibly effective—especially when it comes to reducing excess flab in the midsection. This area often becomes more problematic as you age, as hormonal fluctuations, reduced physical activity, and a slower metabolism can make weight gain easy. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four seated exercises you can do to flatten belly overhang better than floor workouts after 65.

“Past a certain age, effective training isn’t just about intensity, it’s about accessibility, consistency, and pelvic control. Seated exercises allow adults over 65 to engage core muscles without the discomfort or barriers that often come with getting down to and up from the floor,” explains Felicia Hernandez, NASM-certified personal trainer and community engagement lead at Eden Health Club. “When you train seated, especially near the front edge of a sturdy chair, your body gets valuable posture feedback from the seat itself.”

This setup promotes solid posture, naturally engages the lower deep core muscles (which channel a “built-in corset”), and anchors the pelvis.

Below, Hernandez breaks down four seated exercises to address belly overhang.

4 Seated Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang

“These exercises keep the spine supported while bringing deep bracing, rotation, and lower abdominal activation into every rep,” Hernandez points out.

Seated Knee Pull-Ins

Begin sitting near the edge of a sturdy chair, maintaining tall posture. Hold onto the sides of the chair for support. Lift one or both of your knees in toward your chest, making sure to pull with your low abs and not your back. Use control to lower. Perform 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

Seated Chops

Hold a lightweight dumbbell or medicine ball at one hip. Keeping your arms slightly extended, rotate and lift the weight diagonally across your body toward the opposite shoulder. Use control to reverse the motion and return the weight to hip level. Alternate directions. Perform 3 sets of 10 reps on each side.

Seated Marches With Core Bracing

Begin seated with a long spine. Gently press your hands into the sides of the seat. Take a deep exhale, activate your core, and lift one leg up at a time into a slow march, Keep your ribs pinned toward the hips as your legs march. Complete 3 sets of 20 marches.

RELATED: This 5-Minute Seated Routine Flattens Belly Overhang Better Than Ab Workouts After 656254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Seated Oblique Twists