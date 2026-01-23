This 5-Minute Seated Routine Flattens Belly Overhang Better Than Ab Workouts After 65

This speedy chair workout helps address unwanted belly fat as you age.

If you’re over 65 and have excess belly fat, you’re not alone. It’s quite common in the 65-and-over club—and it’s not healthy. Excess belly fat, known as visceral fat, surrounds your organs and places you at serious risk for heart disease, type-2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and sleep apnea. Visceral fat differs from subcutaneous fat—the fat that’s situated right under your skin. Visceral fat is located deep inside in your abdomen.

It’s essential to reduce belly overhang ASAP, and we have a plan to get started. We learned a five-minute seated routine from Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness. Adding this to your workout regimen will flatten your belly overhang better than ab workouts after 65.

“After 65, traditional ab exercises like crunches and sit-ups often place excess strain on the neck, lower back, and hip flexors while delivering very little true core activation,” Canham tells us. “Age-related changes in spinal discs, posture, and muscle recruitment make flexion-based movements less appropriate and, in many cases, counterproductive. These exercises also neglect the deep core muscles (especially the transverse abdominis) that play the biggest role in flattening belly overhang and supporting the spine.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chair-based workouts promote improved posture, breathing, and regulation of the nervous system—essential factors for fat metabolism and muscle activation as you age.

This 5-Minute Seated Routine Flattens Belly Overhang

“This routine trains the core the way it functions in real life—upright, balanced, and breathing—rather than relying on repeated spinal flexion. The result is better core activation, improved posture, and a stronger midsection without stressing vulnerable joints or tissues after 65,” Canham says.

Perform each exercise for 45 seconds. Rest for 15 seconds between movements, and complete one full round.

Seated Core Brace + Breath

Begin sitting tall with your feet flat on the ground. Gently draw your belly inward as if you’re “tightening a corset.” Slowly breathe out through pursed lips. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Seated Oblique Rotations

Begin sitting tall with your hands across your chest. Slowly rotate from one side to the other, keeping your spine elongated and your hips still. Activate your abs throughout. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Alternating Seated Knee Lifts

Begin sitting tall at the edge of a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor. Place your hands on the side for support. Lift one knee toward your chest, then lower it, bracing your abs and maintaining a tall spine. Switch sides. Perform the exercise for 45 seconds.

Seated Side Bends

​​Begin seated. Reach one arm overhead and the other arm down toward the floor as you bend sideways through the waist. (Engage your side body rather than “collapsing” your shoulder.) Stay in a straight line, not allowing yourself to lean forward. Switch sides after completing all prescribed reps on one side. Perform this exercise for 45 seconds.

Seated March With Core Hold