8 Spooky Trader Joe's Items Customers Are Buying Up This Fall

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Trader Joe's is fully in fall mode. Step into your local store, and you'll encounter a wide assortment of popular seasonal products like Apple Cider Donuts, Organic Maple Butter, and the new Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake. And, of course, you'll come across plenty of adorable Halloween-themed items.

Over the past month or so, the grocery chain has been rolling out various limited-time products in preparation for the Oct. 31 holiday. We're talking cookies, candy, and decor. Whether you're throwing a Halloween party or just want to treat yourself, Trader Joe's has just what you need to celebrate the spooky season.

Heading to the store soon? Here are eight spooky Trader Joe's items you'll want to keep in mind during your next shopping trip.

1. Wicked Good Mini Chocolate Bars

Nutrition : Peanut & Caramel (Per 2 pieces):

Calories : 190

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 85 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 4 g

If you're planning on handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, you're going to want to stock up on some wicked good sweets. Luckily, Trader Joe's has just the thing. The grocery chain is selling bags of Wicked Good Mini Chocolate Bars, which come with 24 pieces of candy in four different varieties: Nougat, Nougat & Caramel, Peanut & Caramel, and Caramel & Wafer. Since hitting the shelves, the chocolate assortment has filled shoppers with excitement.

"Omg been waiting on these since fall items arrived,"one shopper wrote in an Instagram comment. "Just bought these yesterday and WOW!! Going back for a couple more bags today," another one added.

Try them for yourself for $4.99!

2. Ghosts & Bats Crispy Potato Snacks

Nutrition (Per 1-ounce serving – about 30 chips) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 240 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein : <1 g

If you're looking to enjoy a savory snack this spooky season, Trader Joe's recently brought back its Ghosts & Bats Crispy Potato Snacks. Each bag retails for $2.99.

"If you like Munchos chips, these are for you. Less salty and much cuter, too!" one shopper noted on Reddit, referencing the Frito-Lay-owned potato crisp snack.

"I love these! They're so light. I'll have to go pick some up," another Reddit user commented.

3. Halloween Sprinkle

Nutrition (Per 1 teaspoon) :

Calories : 15

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein : 0 g

Break out the orange, black, and purple frosting. Trader Joe's is now offering a fun garnish you'll want to add to your cupcakes, cookies, and other baked goods this fall: Halloween Sprinkle. Each vibrant orange pouch is filled with brown bats, yellow jack-o-lanterns, and white ghosts, in addition to orange and white circular and rod-shaped sprinkles. Snag a bag for just $1.99!

All the Halloween Items to Snag Now Before They Sell Out

4. Halloween Gummies

Nutrition (Per 1 mini bag) :

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 14 g)

Protein : 0 g

For the fruit-flavored candy fans, Trader Joe's recently rolled out its Halloween Gummies, which come in five spooky shapes. These gummies are made without gelatin and get their color from naturally available products like black carrot extract, as well as apple, carrot, pumpkin, and black currant concentrates, as noted on the product page. The bags cost $4.49 each and have garnered positive reviews from shoppers.

"These are delicious. I got them last year to hand out to kids, but we ate them all instead," one Reddit user shared. "I will be getting a few bags when they come to my store!"

5. Spooky Bats & Cats Sour Gummy Candies

Nutrition (Per 5 pieces) :

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 26 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 0 g

Trader Joe's isn't just selling one Halloween gummy candy option. The grocer also brought back its Spooky Bats & Cats Sour Gummy Candies, which cost $3.49 per bag and are free of gelatin.

"I am so excited these are back!! So cute and delish," one shopper wrote on Reddit.

9 Delicious & Easy Trader Joe's Recipes You Need To Make Right Now

6. Halloween Joe-Joe's Cookies

Nutrition (Per 2 cookies) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 70 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: < 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

Throughout the year, TJ's rolls out all sorts of Joe-Joe's cookie flavors. And now, the Halloween Joe-Joe's are finally back and delighting shoppers. These sandwich cookies consist of chocolate pumpkin face cookies with a layer of orange-colored vanilla bean cream. Each box is available for $3.99.

"Yesss i always grab these! I like them better than halloween Oreos ( i said what i said 😭)," one shopper wrote in an Instagram comment.

7. Halloween Decorated Peanut Butter Flavored Dog Treats

Why should humans be the only ones enjoying Halloween this fall? Trader Joe's is getting your furry friends in on the seasonal fun with its Halloween Decorated Peanut Butter Flavored Dog Treats, which cost $3.99 per bag. These come in four Halloween-themed shapes: orange bones with a green drizzle, black cauldrons, white skulls, and green barn owls.

RELATED: 14 Reasons Trader Joe's Is Better Than Other Grocery Stores6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

8. Lazy Bones Tillandsia Magnetic Planter

In addition to snacks and treats, TJ's recently launched seasonal decor, so you can spruce up your home this fall. In celebration of the Mexican holiday, Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, the grocer is selling Lazy Bones Tillandsia Magnetic Planters, which feature an air plant growing out of the top of the skeleton. This new seasonal item costs $5.99 and comes in yellow, blue, and orange.