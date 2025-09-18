 Skip to content

6 Standing Core Routines to Tighten Your Stomach Apron After 50

Tighten and firm your belly pouch with these standing routines. No floor work required.
Published on September 18, 2025 | 12:45 PM

A “stomach apron” is excess fat that develops in the lower belly region—particularly after 50. According to Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, this stubborn pouch is caused by slowed metabolism, hormonal shifts, and the natural loss of lean muscle, also known as sarcopenia. Standing core work can be especially productive in firing up the deep stabilizing muscles while putting your glutes and legs to work. We spoke with experts who share six standing core routines to tighten and tone your stomach apron after 50—no floor work required.

What Makes Standing Core Routines Effective?

“Unlike traditional crunches or sit-ups that isolate the abs while lying down, standing core routines recruit the entire midsection, hips, and lower back,” says Mr. America Jason Kozma, CPT, Santa Monica Personal Training. “This not only tones the abdominal wall but also improves balance, posture, and functional strength—key for staying active later in life. Standing exercises are good for [those] who have trouble getting down and back up off the floor. Standing exercises also tend to be lower risk for the neck and spine, which can be sensitive past midlife.”

Standing movements specifically engage the deep core muscles, which is crucial for tightening and toning your midsection.

“Standing core exercises also tend to recruit more muscles at once, which can burn more calories and help train the body functionally,” says Caine Wilkes, an Olympian and certified USA weightlifting coach at Garage Gym Reviews. “For some people, they can feel more doable and sustainable than just crunches or sit-ups, especially after 50.”

6 Standing Core Routines to Tighten Your Stomach Apron After 50

Standing Knee-To-Elbow Crunches

  1. Stand tall, hands behind your head.
  2. Lift your left knee up as you bring your right elbow down to meet it, twisting through your waist so the two meet in the middle.
  3. Return to the start position.
  4. Alternate sides, aiming for 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps per side.

Standing Side Bends

  1. Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in your left hand by your side.
  2. Slowly bend at your waist toward the left, stretching your obliques as you do so.
  3. Return to standing tall.
  4. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps on one side before switching to the other.

Standing Oblique Twist

  1. Stand tall, holding a light dumbbell in front of your chest. Alternatively, clasp your hands together.
  2. Twist your torso from one side to the other, making sure your hips face forward so the movement comes from your core.
  3. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 to 20 reps.

Standing Side Leg Lifts

  1. Stand tall, holding onto a wall or sturdy chair for support, if needed.
  2. Lift one leg out to the side.
  3. Slowly lower, and repeat.
  4. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Knee Marches

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Begin to march in place while lifting one knee up toward your chest, as high as you’re able to.
  3. Draw in your abs tight as you lift each knee.
  4. Slowly lower before switching sides.
  5. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Woodchop

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a medicine ball above one shoulder.
  2. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees.
  3. Reverse the motion.
  4. Repeat on the other side.
  5. Complete 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
