5 Standing Dumbbell Exercises To Lose Belly Overhang After 60, According to Trainers

These weighted moves will help tighten and firm your entire body.

Standing workouts and belly fat burn are a powerful duo. This training modality activates various muscle groups simultaneously and is quite effective for reducing belly fat. We spoke with an expert who shares five standing dumbbell workouts to help reduce belly fat after 60. Each exercise activates the core, burns calories, and kicks up the metabolism.

First and foremost, it’s important to note that spot reduction is a myth. That said, you can sculpt lean muscle, improve insulin sensitivity, and boost calorie burn—all of which melt body fat throughout the body, including in the midsection, explains Lacey Baier, certified personal trainer, founder/nutrition and fitness coach at Cleanish, and author of Cleanish Meal Prep: High-Protein Recipes for Real Life.

“After 60, muscle loss accelerates, which means strength training becomes even more important. Standing dumbbell exercises are especially effective because they build muscle, elevate heart rate, and require core stability—all without needing to get down on the floor,” Baier adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ready to burn some belly fat? Grab your dumbbells and let’s get started!

5 Standing Dumbbell Workouts To Lose Belly Fat After 60

For those 60+, Baier recommends performing strength workouts two to three times a week, emphasizing simple, controlled movements.

“When paired with adequate protein intake and a slight calorie deficit, this approach supports sustainable fat loss while improving strength, posture, and energy,” Baier tells us.

Goblet Squats

“This strengthens the legs and glutes—two of the largest calorie-burning muscle groups in the body,” Baier explains.

​​Stand tall, feet slightly wider than shoulder-width. Grasp a dumbbell with both hands, and hold the weight in front of your chest with your elbows pointing down and tucked in. Hinge at the hips and bend your knees to squat, keeping the weight in place. Squat as far as you can with a straight back. Push through your heels to return to the starting position. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Dumbbell Romanian Deadlifts

“This targets the hamstrings and glutes while strengthening the lower back and improving posture,” Baier says.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand. (If you’re not comfortable working with dumbbells, simply use your body weight.) Bend your knees slightly and hold the weights in front of your thighs. Press your hips back as you lower the dumbbells down your leg. Maintain a straight back as you do so. Squeeze your glutes to return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Dumbbell Shoulder Press

“Pressing overhead challenges the shoulders while forcing the core to stabilize,” Baier tells us.

Begin standing tall, feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a pair of lightweight dumbbells or water bottles at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights straight overhead without locking out your elbows. Gradually lower the weights back to the start position. Complete 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Alternating Reverse Lunges

“This builds unilateral strength and improves balance—both critical after 60,” Baier notes.

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps per leg.

Farmer’s Carry