6 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Better Than Cardio After 50

Once you reach 50, it’s essential to address the key changes happening to your body. The natural loss of lean muscle, bone density, strength, and balance are common hurdles many face, which is why it’s crucial to stay consistent with strength training. Standing core exercises, in particular, recruit more muscles at the same time, helping you build strength while getting rid of the “middle-aged spread.” We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who shares the best ones to weave into your routine.

What makes standing workouts more effective at flattening a middle-aged belly overhang compared to cardio? “Traditional cardio burns calories, but standing ab work builds strength in the transverse abdominis, the deep core muscle that acts like a natural corset,” Canham explains. “These exercises also improve coordination and joint stability, helping prevent injury and maintain mobility as we age.”

6 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang

For best results, Canham stresses the importance of consistency. She recommends performing these exercises three to four times a week for 15 to 20 minutes to tone your midsection, build core endurance, and promote long-term fat loss when paired with a nutritious diet and resistance training.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“Standing ab work isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about creating a strong, stable foundation for movement and longevity after 50,” Canham shares.

Standing Knee-to-Elbow Crunches

Stand tall with hands behind your head. Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it. Continue to alternate sides with control. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps per side.

Standing Leg Lifts

Stand tall. Lift your left leg straight out in front of you while keeping your core tight. Lower slowly. Repeat on the other side. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.

Woodchop

Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a medicine ball or dumbbell above one shoulder. Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees. Reverse the motion. Repeat on the other side. Complete 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Standing Side Crunch

Begin standing tall with your hands behind your head. Lift your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through the waist. Alternate sides. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Standing Reverse Chop

Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a dumbbell with both hands. Rotate your torso as you swing the weight diagonally upward across your body to the opposite side, ending with the weight over your shoulder. With control, reverse the motion and lower the weight to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.

Wall March (Standing Plank)