6 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang Better Than Cardio After 50
Once you reach 50, it’s essential to address the key changes happening to your body. The natural loss of lean muscle, bone density, strength, and balance are common hurdles many face, which is why it’s crucial to stay consistent with strength training. Standing core exercises, in particular, recruit more muscles at the same time, helping you build strength while getting rid of the “middle-aged spread.” We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, who shares the best ones to weave into your routine.
What makes standing workouts more effective at flattening a middle-aged belly overhang compared to cardio? “Traditional cardio burns calories, but standing ab work builds strength in the transverse abdominis, the deep core muscle that acts like a natural corset,” Canham explains. “These exercises also improve coordination and joint stability, helping prevent injury and maintain mobility as we age.”
6 Standing Exercises That Flatten Belly Overhang
For best results, Canham stresses the importance of consistency. She recommends performing these exercises three to four times a week for 15 to 20 minutes to tone your midsection, build core endurance, and promote long-term fat loss when paired with a nutritious diet and resistance training.
“Standing ab work isn’t just about aesthetics—it’s about creating a strong, stable foundation for movement and longevity after 50,” Canham shares.
Standing Knee-to-Elbow Crunches
- Stand tall with hands behind your head.
- Lift your knee as you twist your torso and bring your right elbow toward it.
- Continue to alternate sides with control.
- Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps per side.
Standing Leg Lifts
- Stand tall.
- Lift your left leg straight out in front of you while keeping your core tight.
- Lower slowly.
- Repeat on the other side.
- Complete 2 to 3 sets of 10 reps on each leg.
Woodchop
- Stand tall, feet shoulder-distance apart, holding a medicine ball or dumbbell above one shoulder.
- Breathe in, chopping the weight diagonally toward your opposite foot and bending your knees.
- Reverse the motion.
- Repeat on the other side.
- Complete 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.
Standing Side Crunch
- Begin standing tall with your hands behind your head.
- Lift your left knee up toward your left elbow, crunching through the waist.
- Alternate sides.
- Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.
Standing Reverse Chop
- Stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart.
- Hold a dumbbell with both hands.
- Rotate your torso as you swing the weight diagonally upward across your body to the opposite side, ending with the weight over your shoulder.
- With control, reverse the motion and lower the weight to the start position.
- Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 reps per side.
Wall March (Standing Plank)
- Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, facing a wall at arm’s length.
- Place your hands flat on the surface at shoulder level.
- Walk your feet back so you assume a standing plank position.
- Activate your core and press your palms into the wall.
- Lift one knee up to your chest.
- Lower, and then lift the other knee up toward your chest in a marching fashion.
- Perform 2 to 3 sets of 15 marches.