7 Strength Exercises Men Should Do For Weight Loss After 40

Building muscle might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you're trying to lose weight. But it's important to note that the more muscle you have, the more fat you will burn. That's why working strength training into your exercise regimen will help you shed unwanted weight. Plus, establishing a sustainable workout plan will help you maintain your weight loss. We spoke with Josh York, the founder and CEO of GYMGUYZ, who shares the best strength exercises for men to lose weight after 40.

"As you age, the body is more prone to injury, so taking your physical fitness seriously is a form of preventative healthcare," York explains. Learning to lift weights with the proper form helps build muscles that improve your posture. Keeping your bones strong, posture aligned, and muscles in use means your body is in tune with its own anatomy, lessening the chance of injury."

If you're ready to take your fitness routine to the next level and achieve your weight loss goals, keep reading to learn about York's best strength exercises for men to lose weight after 40. And when you're finished, be sure to check out these 7 Essential Exercises for Men To Prevent Muscle Loss After 50.

1 Resistance Interval Training

According to York, any kind of resistance interval training is excellent if you want to lose weight after 40. "Wearing a weighted vest with 20 to 40 pounds and performing sprints will help you build muscle and get your results."

2 Squats

Start squats with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Keep your arms on your hips, or extend them in front of you. Bend your knees, and press your hips back to lower into a squat until your thighs become parallel to the floor. Press through your feet to return to the start position. Complete four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

3 Shoulder Presses

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart. Hold dumbbells in both hands up by your shoulders. Make sure your palms are facing forward. Activate your core as you press the weights overhead until your arms are extended. With control, lower the dumbbells back to shoulder level. Complete four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

4 Bicep Curls

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart. Have a dumbbell in each hand by your sides, palms facing forward. Engage your abs as you curl the dumbbells up to your shoulders. Keep your elbows close to your sides as you do so. With control, lower the weights back to the starting position. Perform four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

5 Tricep Extensions

Stand with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell with both hands and lift it overhead until your arms are completely extended. Activate your core, and relax your shoulders. Then, bend your elbows as you lower the dumbbell to the back of your head. Raise the dumbbell back up to the starting position. Complete four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

6 Rows

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at the sides of your body, palms facing each other. Press your hips back to hinge your body forward, maintaining a straight back. The dumbbells should be by your shins. Next, row the weights up to your hips before lowering them back down with control. Perform four sets of 10 to 15 reps.

7 Sled Pushes

Lastly, the sled push is a top-recommended exercise for men to lose weight after 40. Sled pushes will fire up your whole body, build muscle, and burn calories. This exercise calls for you to push a weighted sled with all your effort.