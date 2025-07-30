 Skip to content

6 Strength Tests Every Person Over 45 Should Master (Most Can’t Do #3)

A Pilates guru shares the six drills she swears by to test strength, balance, and flexibility.
July 30, 2025

As you enter your 40s and beyond, building and maintaining strength becomes more essential than ever. The aging body endures a natural loss of lean muscle mass, meaning if you don’t do anything to address it, it’s gone for good. That’s why we spoke with a Pilates guru who shares six crucial strength, balance, and flexibility tests every person over 45 should be able to successfully conquer.

6 Strength Tests Every Person Over 45 Should Conquer

Squat Test

“A common and simple test to assess lower-body strength is the squat test, which evaluates both muscular strength and endurance in the legs, particularly the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes,” says Portia. “No props or equipment necessary to perform.”

  1. Stand tall, feet shoulder-width apart and toes pointed slightly out.
  2. Keep your back straight, chest tall, and arms extended ahead of you.
  3. Bend your knees to lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower.
  4. Press through your heels to return to the start position.
  5. Perform as many full squats as possible while maintaining good form until fatigue. Or, time how many squats you’re able to do in a set period, such as 1 minute.

Single-Leg Stand

“This drill tests your static balance and stability,” explains Pilates guru Portia Page, Balanced Body Educator, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE and AFAA certified.

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Balance on one foot without holding onto anything for support.
  3. Stay balanced for a minimum of 30 seconds.
  4. Repeat on the other side.

Plank Hold Test

Some may find plank holds to be the most challenging.

“The plank test assesses core strength by targeting the rectus abdominis, obliques, and transverse abdominis muscles,” Portia explains. Core strength is key for injury prevention and overall fitness.

“The plank also tests your overall stability as it engages the stabilizers in your shoulders, back, and legs,” Portia adds.

  1. Assume a forearm plank with your forearms on the floor—elbows under your shoulders—and body straight from head to heels.
  2. Engage your legs, glutes, and core.
  3. Hold for 30 seconds. As you improve, hold for 1 to 2 minutes—or longer.

Tandem Walk

“This exercise helps assess your dynamic balance,” says Portia.

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Begin walking straight, placing one foot right in front of the other, heel to toe.
  3. Take 10 steps without losing your balance.

Shoulder Flexion Test

“This evaluates flexibility in your shoulder joints,” Portia points out.

  1. Stand tall with your back pressed flat against a wall.
  2. Lift your arms straight overhead.
  3. Try to touch the wall with the backs of your hands without allowing your back to arch.

Scratch Test

“This checks the range of motion and mobility in your shoulders,” Portia notes.

  1. Stand tall.
  2. Reach one arm over your shoulder and down your back.
  3. Lift the other arm up your back from the bottom.
  4. The goal is to touch or overlap your fingers.
  5. Repeat on the other side.
